Trait emotional intelligence and resilience: gender differences among university students

Summary

Background Previous studies have reported strong correlations of emotional intelligence (EI) with mental health and wellbeing; it is also a powerful predictor of social functioning and personal adaption. Resilience is the ability to adapt to significant life stressors and is also crucial for maintaining and restoring physical and mental health. The aim of this study was to investigate EI and resilience in healthy university students, with a focus on gender differences in EI and resilience components.

Materials and methods A total of 277 datasets collected via online questionnaire were analyzed. The questionnaire comprised the Self-Report Emotional Ability Scale (SEAS) developed by Freudenthaler and Neubauer for assessing trait EI facets and the Connor–Davidson Resilience Scale (CD-RISC).

Results Regarding trait EI, females scored significantly higher in the total score for interpersonal emotional skills and in the subscale “Perception of the emotions of others” than males. Men showed significantly higher total scores in intrapersonal emotion-related abilities than women, and in the subscales “Regulation of one’s own emotions” and “Control over the expression of one’s own emotions.” Concerning resilience, female students had significantly higher scores in the CD-RISC subscales “Personal competence and tenacity,” “Control,” and “Spiritual influence.” The intrapersonal trait EI (SEAS) sum score showed a significant positive correlation with the total scores of the CD-RISC (r s = 0.445, p < 0.001). There were also positive correlations between the interpersonal trait EI sum score and the CD-RISC total score (r s = 0.438, p < 0.001).