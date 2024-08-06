Course of the extensor pollicis longus tendon considering the different functional positions of the wrist and the first ray—an anatomical study

Introduction

Rupture of the EPL tendon is a recognized complication following distal radius fractures. Both conservative and surgical treatments of distal radius fractures can also result in percutaneous rupture of the EPL tendon [ 1 ] (e.g., insertion of Kirschner wires during the treatment of radius fractures or carpal injuries, intramedullary nailing of forearm fractures in children [where the implant entry point is initially near Lister's tubercle], and irritation of tendons by dorsally protruding implants after treating radius fractures through a volar approach) [ 2 ]. Additionally, tendon rupture is a clinical consequence of rheumatoid arthritis. With an incidence of approximately 6%, EPL tendon rupture is infrequent but clinically significant [ 3 ]. Surgical reconstruction is generally performed using an extensor indicis proprius transfer [ 4 ]. The extensor tendons in the radiocarpal region are essential landmarks during various surgical procedures. Comprehending the anatomy and trajectory of these tendons is clinically crucial for assessing the proximity and positional relationship to inserted implants.

Standard dorsal, dorsoradial, and volar approaches are employed for the surgical management of distal radius fractures [ 5 ]. Simple or combined approaches are selected based on the type of fracture, the intended surgical procedure, and the osteosynthesis material.

The palpable Lister's tubercle and the tendon path across the radiocarpal joint, along with the adjacent palpable soft spot, function as surgical landmarks during joint puncture, wrist arthroscopy, and surgical access to the distal radius and carpus. Potential anatomical variations and shifts in tendon position due to different functional positions of the radiocarpal joint and thumb are pertinent for daily clinical practice [ 6 , 7 ].

Additionally, the tendon path in relation to bony landmarks on sectional imaging is crucial. During surgical wound treatment involving suspected nerve and tendon injury, the functional position of the hand at the time of the accident must always be considered, and surgical exploration should account for this.

The course of the EPL tendon, which encircles the Lister's tubercle in a radial–distal direction, is particularly significant. While the tendons of other forearm muscles follow an almost straight path distally, the long thumb extensor tendon deviates at an angle of 30–40° from the median in the radial–distal direction, crossing over the underlying tendons of the ECRL and the ECRB [ 8 ].

Another point of interest is that the position relative to adjacent structures and bony landmarks changes with different functional positions of the hand (wrist and thumb). This is highly relevant during clinical and imaging diagnostics of chronic complaints in the radiocarpal region as well as during surgical treatments.

The aim of the following anatomical study was to evaluate the course of the EPL tendon and its positional relationship to adjacent structures, while considering various functional positions and the resulting clinical relevance.