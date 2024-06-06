Feasibility of complex exercise therapy with Standing Ovation and peripheral neuromodulation for gait rehabilitation after incomplete spinal cord injury—a case report

A 55-year-old male with an incomplete SCI below C6 after a diving injury (acute decompression syndrome) underwent initial treatment with decompression therapy and inpatient spinal cord rehabilitation. Two years later he was referred to the Department of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine, Medical University of Vienna, Austria, for spinal cord stimulation for spasticity reduction. At the time of first presentation, the patient had reduced ambulatory performance and endurance, muscle rigidity, reflex hypertonia, peroneal paresis on both sides, mild spasticity of the legs, and bladder dysfunction. His gait was impaired due to mild spasticity while walking as well as peroneal paresis. Since the very beginning of the injury, the patient had had antispastic treatment with baclofen 75 mg/d. Brain motor control assessment (BMCA) was performed, and the patient was instructed for afferent stimulation, but the home program was not regularly carried out. BMCA is a method to record electrical activity from selected muscles through surface electromyography (EMG) during the performance or attempted performance of volitional and reflex motor tasks []. It is used to characterize impaired motor control below the lesion and also to quantify changes induced by clinical interventions. As spasticity was not severe, the patient was asked to slowly taper and stop baclofen, and the intervention with the Standing Ovation stance and movement support system (Standing Ovation GmbH, Hallwang, Austria) was started. Standing Ovation is an individually adapted rail system with a seat-lifting unit, which allows a three-dimensional movement pattern, reduces the additional strain on the legs, and prevents fall risks during exercising. Fourteen training units were performed with interruptions (due to the pandemic lockdowns and strict testing regulations) between October 13, 2021, and March 23, 2022. In addition, a subthreshold afferent stimulation of the peroneal nerve was applied using a Cefar Rehab X2 stimulator (DJÖ FRANCE, Mouguerre, France) and bilateral hydrogel stimulation electrodes (Axion GmbH, Leonberg, Germany), one with a 3.2 cm round electrode (anode first phase) placed over the peroneal nerve proximally to the lateral fibular head, and a counter electrode 50 × 50 mm positioned at the proximal third of the tibialis anterior muscle. The stimulator delivered continuous trains of biphasic rectangular charge-balanced pulses with a phase duration of 400 µs and a frequency of 30 Hz. Intensity was adjusted to a slightly subsensory threshold. The patient applied stimulation during overground gait episodes in both in-home and wildlife environments for up to 2 h, but not on a consequently documented regular basis. Exercising secured by the Standing Ovation device provided secure conditions for complex balance skill exercising and showed promising developments in terms of restoring functional walking, which enabled him to maintain a healthy lifestyle, reduce the fall risk, and increase his level of physical activity. The patient reported improvements in activities of daily living, in particular regarding improvement of walking distance on various surfaces, and increased endurance during hiking, which was limited previously.