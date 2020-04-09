 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

08.04.2020 | original article

Combined pharmacologic antireflux therapy after esophagectomy: effect on symptoms and endoscopic findings at 1-year follow-up

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Stefano Siboni, Marco Sozzi, Matteo Capuzzo, Alberto Buogo, Carlo Galdino Riva, Davide Ferrari, Prof. Luigi Bonavina
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Objective

Heartburn, regurgitation, pulmonary aspiration, and remnant esophagitis represent common sequelae of esophagectomy and gastric conduit reconstruction. Proton pump inhibitors are the mainstay of treatment. The aim of the study was to focus on the efficacy of combination therapy with mucosal surface protection.

Materials and methods

Patients undergoing esophagectomy were followed up to 1 year. Patients in group A received 60 mg/day lansoprazole and those in group B received combination therapy. During follow-up, the dosage of lansoprazole was reduced to 30 mg/day in asymptomatic patients with or without grade A–B esophagitis. The Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease – Health-Related Quality of Life (GERD-HRQL) and the Short-Form 36 (SF-36) were used to assess postoperative quality of life, and the foregut symptom questionnaire to assess the prevalence of regurgitation, respiratory symptoms, and sleep disorders.

Results

Between August 2017 and August 2018, 56 patients were enrolled in the study. Over follow-up, the incidence of refractory symptoms and/or esophagitis grade C–D was 35.7% in group A and 21.4% in group B (p = 0.024). At 1 year, 18 (64.2%) patients in group A and 22 (78.5%) in group B remained symptom free and without severe esophagitis under treatment with 30 mg of lansoprazole (p = 0.076). The GERD-HRQL score was similar at 3 and 6 months (p = 0.790 and p = 0.812, respectively); at 12 months, patients in group B had a lower score although the difference was not significant (p = 0.216). There were no statistically significant differences in terms of SF-36 scores at 1‑year follow-up. Concerning the foregut symptom questionnaire, group B experienced less respiratory symptoms (p = 0.045) and sleep disorders (p = 0.039).

Conclusion

At 1‑year after esophagectomy, combination therapy with 30 mg lansoprazole and Esoxx® appears to be an effective antireflux strategy.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.719.0