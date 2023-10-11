Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

10.10.2023 | original article

Clinical results of acetabular fracture treatment with hybrid fixation by anterior and posterior approach

A minimally invasive technique

verfasst von: associated professor Mohammad Qoreishy, Abdoreza Sajedi, Morteza Gholipour, Mona Gorji, associated professor Arash Maleki

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Open reduction and internal fixation have been described as the gold standard for the treatment of acetabular fractures, but the high complications of these surgeries have led surgeons to seek less invasive procedures. In recent years, minimally invasive treatment, such as fixation through the skin have been proposed. The aim was to assess acetabular fracture outcomes of combination of posterior approach (Kocher-Langenbeck [KL]) with anterior percutaneous screw fixation (APSF) with minimally invasive surgery (MIS).

Methods

Between February 2017 and July 2019, 155 patients with acetabular fractures underwent fixation with the KL + APSF approach. For 1 year functional outcomes, radiographic findings, and postoperative complications were evaluated.

Results

Of 155 patients with a mean age of 40.16 ± 10.32 years, 82 patients were male and 73 were female. The most common pattern of fracture was both columns (32.9%). The average blood loss was approximately 527 ml. The average operation time was 85 min. The mean length of surgical incision was 113.3 mm. Harris’ hip score was excellent in 75.5% of cases. The mean VAS score was approximately 4 and 91.6% of patients returned to pre-trauma activity. In 74.8% of cases, the reduction was anatomical. Complications after surgery were very insignificant and included the following: 2 patients had foot drop within 5 months both patients recovered, 2 patients had femoral nerve palsy and 3 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 1 case of pulmonary thromboembolism were treated. There were four patients with surgical site infections, all of whom recovered and two of the seven patients with osteoarthritis underwent total hip arthroplasty.

Conclusion

Combining posterior approach with minimally invasive anterior method in fixation and treatment of acetabular fractures is a safe and reliable method and showed significant functional results with minimal complications.
