Assassination of Elisabeth, Empress of Austria, Queen of Hungary, on 10 September 1898: further additions and minor annotations

Summary

Very recently, a comprehensive re-evaluation of the medical facts and observations surrounding the death of Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” of Austria (1837–1898) was published. The Empress was assassinated in Geneva by the anarchist Luigi Luccheni or Lucheni (1873–1910). In parallel to this recent publication, our study group came across an almost unknown letter from Dr. Golay, who was one of the examining doctors of Empress Elisabeth. In this publication we add relevant additions based on this letter and provide further insights regarding the attempts at resuscitation.