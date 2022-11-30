On the authenticity of Beethoven’s skull fragments from the estate of Prof. Dr. Romeo Seligmann

Summary

On the occasion of the reburial of Beethoven’s mortal remains in 1863, skull fragments are said to have come into the possession of Prof. Dr. Seligmann, who was present at that time and had conducted scientific investigations. These fragments were inherited in his family and are currently housed in the USA. Their authenticity is doubted by some scientists. On the basis of a plaster cast of Beethoven’s skull kept in the Natural History Museum, Fool’s Tower, in Vienna, the exact topographical position of these skull fragments could be reconstructed and it could be shown that there is no indication that the fragments did not originate from Beethoven’s skull.