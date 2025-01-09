Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

08.01.2025 | original article

Vaginal versus caesarean delivery in fetal macrosomia—a retrospective cohort study

verfasst von: Gordana Grgić, Anis Cerovac, MD, PhD, assistant professor, Azra Hadžimehmedović, Dubravko Habek

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Objective

The aims of this study were to determine the incidence of macrosomic births over a 5-year period and to examine the childbirth complications for both mother and newborn.

Patients and methods

During the study period there were a total of 16,126 deliveries, of which 1905 were macrosomic fetuses (defined as those with a birthweight of 4000 g or more). Data on the course of pregnancy and childbirth were collected from existing maternal and peripartum medical records. Patients were divided into two groups: those who delivered vaginally and those who delivered by caesarean section. The groups were compared in terms of obstetric, fetal, and neonatal data as well as perinatal outcomes.

Results

We included 1905 women in the study, 1286 (67.5%) with vaginal delivery and 619 (32.4%) with caesarean section. Primiparous women more frequently delivered by caesarean section, whereas multiparous women more commonly delivered vaginally (p < 0.00001). Male fetuses were significantly more prevalent in both examined groups. Risk factors for fetal macrosomia, such as gestational diabetes, maternal obesity, pregnancy-induced hypertension, polyhydramnios, and multiparity, were significantly more prevalent in the group with caesarean section (p < 0.00001). Delivery complications such as dorsoposterior presentation of the fetal head; fetal asphyxia, dystocia, and cephalopelvic disproportion; and uterine rupture were statistically significantly more frequent with caesarean section

Conclusion

Our data show that caesarean deliveries for fetal macrosomia were associated with more maternal and neonatal complications than vaginal deliveries.
Literatur
1.
-. Macrosomia: ACOG practice bulletin, number 216. Obstet Gynecol. 2020;135(1):18–35.CrossRef
2.
Koyanagi A, Zhang J, Dagvadorj A, Hirayama F, Shibuya JP, Gulzemoglu AM. Macrosomia in 23 developing countries: an analysisof a multicountry, facility-based, cross-sectional survey. Lancet. 2013;381:476–83.CrossRefPubMed
3.
Kim SY, Sharma AJ, Sappenfield W, Wilson HG, Salihu HM. Association of maternal body mass index, excessive weight gain and gestational diabetes mellitus with large-for-gestational-age births. Obstet Gynecol. 2014;123(4):737–44.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
4.
Najafian M, Cheraghi M. Occurrence of foetal macrosomia rate and its maternal and neonatal complications: a 5-year cohort study. ISRN Obstet Gynecol. 2012; 353791.
5.
Chen JH, Chen WY, Chang CY, Cho CY, Tang YH, Yeh CC, Yang YH, Tsao PC, Ys L. Association between maternal factors and foetal macrosomia in full-term singleton births. J Chin Med Assoc. 2023;86:324–9.CrossRefPubMed
6.
Okun N, Verms A, Mitchell BF, Flowerdew G. Relative importance of maternal constitutional factors and glucose intolerance of pregnancy in the development of newborn macrosomia. J Matern Foetal Med. 1997;6((5):285–90.CrossRef
7.
Beta J, Khan N, Fiolna M, Khalil A, Ramadan G, Akolekar R. Maternal and neonatal complications of foetal macrosomia. Cohort Study. 2019;54(3):319–25.
8.
Beta J, Khan N, Khalil A, Fiolna M, Ramadan G, Akolekar L. Maternal and neonatal complications of foetal macrosomia: systemic review and meta-analysis. Ultrasound Obstet Gynecol. 2019;54((3):308–18.CrossRefPubMed
9.
Ju H, Chadha Y, Donovan T, Rourke OP. Foetal macrosomia and pregnancy outcomes. Aust N Z. Obstet Gynecol. 2009;49:504–9.
10.
Rowe R, Soe A, Knight M, Kurinczuk JJ. UK Midwifery Study System (UKMidSS). Neonatal admission and mortality in babies borni n UK alongside midwifery units: national population-based case-control study using the UK midwifery study system (UKMidSS). Arch Dis Child Foetal Neonatal Ed. 2021;106(2):194–203.CrossRef
11.
Biratu AK, Wakgari N, Jikamo B. Magnitude of foetal macrosomia and its associated factors at public health institutions of Hawassa city, southern Ethiopia. BMC Res Notes. 2018;11:888.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Tela FG, Bezabih AM, Adhanu AK, Tekola KB. Foetal macrosomia and its associated factors among singleton live-births in private clinics in Mekelle city, Tigray, Ethiopia. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth. 2019;19:219.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
13.
Enomoto K, Aoki S, Toma R, Fujiwara K, Sakamaki K, Hirahara F. Pregnancy outcomes based on pre-pregnancy body mass index in Japanese women. PLoS ONE. 2016;11:157081.CrossRef
14.
Vitner D, Bleicher I, Kadour-Peero E, Lipworth H, Sagi S, Gonen R. Does perinatal identification of foetal macrosomia change management and outcome? Arch Gynecol Obstet. 2019;299:635–44.CrossRefPubMed
15.
Ren JH, Wang C, Wei YM, Yang HX. Incidence of singleton macrosomia in Beijing and its risk factors. Chin J Obstet Gynecol. 2016;51(6):410–4.
16.
Martin JA, Hamilton BE, Osterman M, Driscoll AK, Drake P. Births: final dana for 2017. Natl Vital Stat Rep. 2018;67((8):1–50.PubMed
17.
El-Adawy AR, Kamel HH, Mohammed HF, Fouly HM. Foetal Macrosomia: Risk Factors and Validity of its Diagnostic Tools. MJMR. 2020;31(3):407–12.
18.
Du J, Zhang X, Chai S, Zhao X, Sun J, Yuan N, Yu X, Zhang Q. Nomogram-based risk prediction of macrosomia: a case-control study. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth. 2022;22:392.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
19.
Li G, Kong L, Li Z, Zhang L, Fan L, Zou L, Chen Y, Ruan Y, Wang X, Zhang W. Prevalence of macrosomia and its risk factors in China: a multicentre survey based on birth dana involving 101.723 singleton term infants. Pediatr Perinat Epidemiol. 2014;28(4):345–50.CrossRef
20.
Pahlitzsch TMJ, Hanne L, Henrich W, Weichert A. Influence of foetal macrosomia on the neonatal and maternal birth outcome. Geburtshilfe Frauenheilkd. 2019;79:1191–8.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
21.
Cho KH, Yoon SJ, Lim J, Eun H, Park MS, Park KI, Jo HS, Lee SM. Epidemiology of Macrosomia in Korea: Growth and Development. J Korean Med Sci. 2021;36(47):320.CrossRef
22.
Larbach I, Suwan MA. Macrosomia, Prediction and Mode of Delivery. MMSJ. 2015;1((2):38–42.
23.
Juan J, Wei Y, Song G, Su R, Chen X, Shan R, Yan J, Xiao M, Li Y, Cui S, Zhao X, Fan S, Feng L, Zhang M, Ma Y, You Z, Meng H, Liu H, Sun J, Cai Y, Hu K, Yang H. Risk factors for macrosomia in multipara: a multi-center retrospective study. Children. 2022;9:935.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
24.
Weissmann-Brenner A, Simchen MJ, Zilberberg E, Kalter A, Weisz B, Achiron R, Dulitzky M. Maternal and neonatal outcomes of large for gestational age pregnancies. Acta Obstet At Gynecol Scand. 2012;91:844–9.CrossRef
25.
Weissmann-Brenner A, Simchen MJ, Zilberberg E, Kalter A, Weisz B, Achiron RDulitzky M. Outcomes of macrosomic pregnancies. Med Sci Monit. 2012;18((9):77–81.
Metadaten
Titel
Vaginal versus caesarean delivery in fetal macrosomia—a retrospective cohort study
verfasst von
Gordana Grgić
Anis Cerovac, MD, PhD, assistant professor
Azra Hadžimehmedović
Dubravko Habek
Publikationsdatum
08.01.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01068-2