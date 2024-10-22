Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

21.10.2024 | editorial

Unlocking the hidden power of the subconscious: 30 years of the postgraduate course in Vienna

verfasst von: Ap. Prof. PD Dr. Heidemarie Zach, PhD. BSc.

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

Have you ever wondered what your subconscious mind is truly capable of? We often enter spontaneous trances, natural states that help our minds process and heal in the background. This year, we celebrate not only the 30th anniversary of the new Vienna General Hospital (AKH) but also the origins of the postgraduate program in medical hypnosis at the Medical University of Vienna (MUW). These milestones invite us to reflect on the extraordinary progress made in harnessing the power of the subconscious mind. From Mesmer’s magnetic theories and Freud’s early experiments to Erickson’s groundbreaking methods, hypnosis has evolved from a fringe curiosity into a powerful tool in both mental and somatic medicine. Allow yourself to find out what lies behind this, and discover the scientific foundations that support it! …
Metadaten
Titel
Unlocking the hidden power of the subconscious: 30 years of the postgraduate course in Vienna
verfasst von
Ap. Prof. PD Dr. Heidemarie Zach, PhD. BSc.
Publikationsdatum
21.10.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02455-w