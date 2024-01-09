Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

08.01.2024 | case report

Transformation of epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer into small cell lung cancer—case report

verfasst von: Nino Rafael Müser, Klaus Kirchbacher, Georg-Christian Funk

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) generally has a favorable prognosis when compared to lung cancer without this alteration due to the advent of EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI). However, during treatment with these drugs, acquired resistance and in turn progressive disease eventually occur. One such resistance mechanism is the transformation of EGFR-mutant adenocarcinoma into small cell lung cancer (SCLC) which has been described in a small subset of patients. We report the case of a woman with stage IV adenocarcinoma progressing and transforming into SCLC while being treated with Afatinib at our institution. This case also highlights the importance of rebiopsy in progressive patients receiving TKI for EGFR-mutated NSCLC.
Literatur
1.
Leonetti A, Sharma S, Minari R, Perego P, Giovannetti E, Tiseo M. Resistance mechanisms to osimertinib in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Br J Cancer. 2019;121(9):725–37. Oct. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
2.
Sequist LV, Waltman BA, Dias-Santagata D, Digumarthy S, Turke AB, Fidias P, et al. Genotypic and Histological Evolution of Lung Cancers Acquiring Resistance to EGFR Inhibitors. Sci Transl Med. 2011 Mar 23;3(75):75ra26.
3.
Oser MG, Niederst MJ, Sequist LV, Engelman JA. Transformation from non-small-cell lung cancer to small-cell lung cancer: molecular drivers and cells of origin. Lancet Oncol. 2015;16(4):e165–72. Apr. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
4.
Piper-Vallillo AJ, Sequist LV, Piotrowska Z. Emerging Treatment Paradigms for EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancers Progressing on Osimertinib: A Review. J Clin Oncol. 2020;38(25):2926–36. Sep. CrossRef
5.
Mambetsariev I, Arvanitis L, Fricke J, Pharaon R, Baroz AR, Afkhami M, et al. Small Cell Lung Cancer Transformation following Treatment in EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. J Clin Med. 2022;5;11(5):1429. Mar. CrossRefPubMed
6.
Zakowski MF, Ladanyi M, Kris MG. EGFR Mutations in Small-Cell Lung Cancers in Patients Who Have Never Smoked. N Engl J Med. 2006;13;355(2):213–5. Jul. CrossRef
7.
Ferrer L, Giaj Levra M, Brevet M, Antoine M, Mazieres J, Rossi G, et al. A Brief Report of Transformation From NSCLC to SCLC: Molecular and Therapeutic Characteristics. J Thorac Oncol Off Publ Int Assoc Study Lung Cancer. 2019 Jan;14(1):130–4.
8.
Marcoux N, Gettinger SN, O’Kane G, Arbour KC, Neal JW, Husain H, et al. EGFR-Mutant Adenocarcinomas That Transform to Small-Cell Lung Cancer and Other Neuroendocrine Carcinomas: Clinical Outcomes. J Clin Oncol. 2019;1;37(4):278–85. Feb. CrossRefPubMed
9.
Roca E, Gurizzan C, Amoroso V, Vermi W, Ferrari V, Berruti A. Outcome of patients with lung adenocarcinoma with transformation to small-cell lung cancer following tyrosine kinase inhibitors treatment: A systematic review and pooled analysis. Cancer Treat Rev. 2017;1;59:117–22. Sep. CrossRefPubMed
10.
Zhang CY, Sun H, Su JW, Chen YQ, Zhang SL, Zheng MY, et al. A potential treatment option for transformed small-cell lung cancer on PD-L1 inhibitor-based combination therapy improved survival. Lung Cancer. 2023;1;175:68–78. Jan. CrossRefPubMed
11.
Minari R, Bordi P, Del Re M, Facchinetti F, Mazzoni F, Barbieri F, et al. Primary resistance to osimertinib due to SCLC transformation: Issue of T790M determination on liquid re-biopsy. Lung Cancer Amst Neth. Jan, Vol. 115. 2018. pp. 21–7.
12.
Lee JK, Lee J, Kim S, Kim S, Youk J, Park S, et al. Clonal History and Genetic Predictors of Transformation Into Small-Cell Carcinomas From Lung Adenocarcinomas. J Clin Oncol Off J Am Soc Clin Oncol. 2017 Sep 10;35(26):3065–74.
13.
Wang W, Xu C, Chen H, Jia J, Wang L, Feng H, et al. Genomic alterations and clinical outcomes in patients with lung adenocarcinoma with transformation to small cell lung cancer after treatment with EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors: A multicenter retrospective study. Lung Cancer Amst Neth. May, Vol. 155. 2021. pp. 20–7.
14.
Horn L, Mansfield AS, Szczęsna A, Havel L, Krzakowski M, Hochmair MJ, et al. First-Line Atezolizumab plus Chemotherapy in Extensive-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2018;6;379(23):2220–9. Dec. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Transformation of epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer into small cell lung cancer—case report
verfasst von
Nino Rafael Müser
Klaus Kirchbacher
Georg-Christian Funk
Publikationsdatum
08.01.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00953-7