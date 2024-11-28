Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

27.11.2024 | original article

Tinea pseudoimbricata: a narrative literature review and five new cases

verfasst von: Anca Chiriac, Pietro Nenoff, Prof. Dr. Uwe Wollina

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Tinea pseudoimbricata is a variant of tinea incognito, with multiple erythematous concentric rings (ring in a ring) and pruritus. Misuse of topical corticosteroids is a major exogenous factor.

Objective

We provide an overview of published cases and report the first case series from Romania.

Patients and methods

A narrative review of the literature was conducted in PubMed and amended by ResearchGate. A series of pediatric cases from Romania with clinical suspicion of tinea pseudoimbricata was investigated by clinical examination, KOH preparations of skin scrapings, and mycological culture when possible.

Results

We collected 137 cases of tinea pseudoimbricata from the literature and added a series of 5 pediatric patients from Romania. Oral treatment with fluconazole was effective in all of them. Worldwide, most reports came from India (86%), 3.5% were from other Asian countries, 3.5% were from the Americas, and 7% were from Europe. M. canis and T. mentagrophytes were identified in 2 patients from Romania. T. mentagrophytes, T. rubrum, and T. tonsurans are the dominant species worldwide, but molecular diagnostics were available for only a minor part of cases.

Conclusion

Tinea pseudoimbricata is most common in India. This is the first case series on tinea pseudoimbricata from Romania. Tinea pseudoimbricata is an emerging disease in Europe. Identification of fungi has rarely been done by molecular mycology. This may have caused an overestimation of T. mentagrophytes and an underestimation of T. indotineae.
Literatur
1.
Kim WJ, Kim TW, Mun JH, et al. Tinea incognito in Korea and its risk factors: nine-year multicenter survey. J Korean Med Sci. 2013;28(1):145–51.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
2.
Zisova LG, Dobrev HP, Tchernev G, et al. Tinea atypica: report of nine cases. Wien Med Wochenschr. 2013;163(23-24):549–55.PubMedCrossRef
3.
Er YX, Lee SC, Than LT, et al. Tinea imbricata among the indigenous communities: current global epidemiology and research gaps associated with host genetics and skin microbiota. J Fungi. 2022;8(2):202.CrossRef
4.
5.
Jabet A, Normand AC, Brun S, et al. Trichophyton indotineae, from epidemiology to therapeutic. J Mycol Med. 2023;33(3):101383.PubMedCrossRef
6.
Verma SB, Panda S, Nenoff P, et al. The unprecedented epidemic-like scenario of dermatophytosis in India: I. Epidemiology, risk factors and clinical features. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol. 2021;87(2):154–75.PubMedCrossRef
7.
Shenoy MM, Rengasamy M, Dogra S, et al. A multicentric clinical and epidemiological study of chronic and recurrent dermatophytosis in India. Mycoses. 2022;65(1):13–23.PubMedCrossRef
8.
9.
Das A, Sil A, Verma SB, Kumar S. Tinea pseudoimbricata: observations from a clinicoepidemiological and mycological study from eastern India. Clin Exp Dermatol. 2022;47(1):147–9.PubMedCrossRef
10.
Srivastava G, Srivastava G. Giant tinea pseudoimbricata. CosmoDerma. 2022;2:34.CrossRef
11.
Absil G, Sabatiello M, Nikkels A. Tinea pseudoimbricata. JAMA Dermatol. 2022;158(5):574.PubMedCrossRef
12.
Suzuki T, Sato T, Horikawa H, Kasuya A, Yaguchi T. A case of tinea pseudoimbricata due to trichophyton tonsurans induced by topical steroid application. Med Mycol J. 2021;62(4):67–70.PubMedCrossRef
13.
Thakran P, Agrawal S, Singal A, Verma S, Madhu SV. Iatrogenic Cushing’s syndrome in patients with superficial dermatophytosis. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2021;12(2):237–43.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
14.
Lee J, Choi Y, Park J. A case of tinea pseudoimbricata by trichophyton tonsurans. J Mycol Infect. 2021;26(1):13–6.CrossRef
15.
Garrido PM, Ferreira J, Filipe P. Disseminated tinea pseudoimbricata as the early warning sign of adult T‑cell leukaemia/lymphoma. Clin Exp Dermatol. 2022;47(2):410–2.PubMedCrossRef
16.
Poojary S, Jaiswal S, Bhalala KB, et al. A cross sectional observational study of pediatric dermatophytosis: changing clinico mycological patterns in Western India. Indian J Paed Dermatol. 2021;22(3):236–40.CrossRef
17.
Khurana A, Gupta A, Sardana K, et al. A prospective study on patterns of topical steroids self-use in dermatophytoses and determinants predictive of cutaneous side effects. Dermatol Ther. 2020;33(4):e13633.PubMedCrossRef
18.
Baah N, Levoska MA, Randall GJ, Muakkassa F, Dawes D, Rothbaum RM. Concentric scaly rings in a patient with a history of breast cancer. JAAD Case Rep. 2020;6(6):503–5.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
19.
Kwon HM, Kim HR, Shin DH, Choi JS. Tinea pseudoimbricata caused by trichophyton rubrum. J Mycol Infect. 2020;25(1):22–5.CrossRef
20.
Singal A, Jakhar D, Kaur I, Pandhi D, Das S. Tinea pseudoimbricata as a unique manifestation of steroid abuse: a clinico-mycological and dermoscopic study from a tertiary care hospital. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2019;10(4):422–5.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
21.
Vineetha M, Sheeja S, Celine MI, et al. Profile of dermatophytosis in a tertiary care center. Indian J Dermatol. 2018;63(6):490–5.PubMedPubMedCentral
22.
Bhardwaj A, Rajan B, Sm R. Tinea pseudoimbricata. Ann Natl Acad Med Sci. 2018;54(1):62–3.
23.
Laird ME, Sukhdeo K, Ho A, Hoffmann RK, Meehan SA, Kim RH. Concentric targetoid scaly plaques in a patient with severe rheumatoid arthritis. Int J Dermatol. 2018;57(8):913–4.PubMedCrossRef
24.
Gupta V, Bhatia R, Sondhi P, Mahajan R. ‘Ring-within-a-ring’ appearance: morphological clue to topical steroid abuse in dermatophytosis. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2017;31(1):e2–3.PubMedCrossRef
25.
Verma S. Tinea pseudoimbricata. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2017;83:344-345
26.
Sonthalia S, Singal A, Das S. Tinea cruris and tinea corporis masquerading as tinea indecisiva: case report and review of the literature. J Cutan Med Surg. 2015;19(2):171–6.PubMedCrossRef
27.
Kumar S, Kamra N, Mahajan BB. Tinea pseudoimbricata due to trichophyton mentagrophytes: a rare case report. J Pak Assoc Dermatol. 2015;15(2):151–3.
28.
Mask-Bull L, Msiii RP, Tarbox MB. America’s first case of tinea pseudoimbricata. Am J Dermatol Venereol. 2015;4(2):15–7.
29.
Verma S, Hay RJ. Topical steroid-induced tinea pseudoimbricata: a striking form of tinea incognito. Int J Dermatol. 2015;54(5):e192–3.PubMedCrossRef
30.
Rao AG, Datta N. Tinea corporis due to Trichophyton mentagrophytes and trichophyton tonsurans mimicking tinea imbricata. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol. 2013;79(4):554.PubMedCrossRef
31.
Narang K, Pahwa M, Ramesh V. Tinea capitis in the form of concentric rings in an HIV positive adult on antiretroviral treatment. Indian J Dermatol. 2012;57(4):288–90.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
32.
Poziomczyk CS, Köche B, Becker FL, Dornelles SI, Bonamigo RR. Tinea pseudoimbricata caused by M. Gypseum associated to crusted scabies. An Bras Dermatol. 2010;85(4):558–9.PubMedCrossRef
33.
Hoque SR, Holden CA. Trichophyton tonsurans infection mimicking tinea imbricata. Clin Exp Dermatol 2007;32(3):345-6
34.
Poonawalla T, Chen W, Duvic M. Mycosis fungoides with tinea pseudoimbricata owing to trichophyton rubrum infection. J Cutan Med Surg. 2006;10(1):52–6.PubMedCrossRef
35.
Mügge C, Gräser Y, Erhard M, et al. 14-jähriges Mädchen mit zentrifugal wachsenden Hauterscheinungen. Nach dem Besuch im Secondhand-Shop: Pilze am Hals. Fortschr Med. 2008;150(39):50–2.
36.
Sun PL, Ho HT. Concentric rings: an unusual presentation of tinea corporis caused by Microsporum gypseum. Mycoses. 2006;49(2):150–1.PubMedCrossRef
37.
Ouchi T, Nagao K, Hata Y, Otuka T, Inazumi T. Trichophyton tonsurans infection manifesting as multiple concentric annular erythemas. J Dermatol. 2005;32(7):565–8.PubMedCrossRef
38.
Lim SP, Smith AG. “Tinea pseudoimbricata”: tinea corporis in a renal transplant recipient mimicking the concentric rings of tinea imbricata. Clin Exp Dermatol. 2003;28(3):332–3.PubMedCrossRef
39.
Batta K, Ramlogan D, Smith AG, Garrido MC, Moss C. ‘Tinea indecisiva’ may mimic the concentric rings of tinea imbricata. Br J Dermatol. 2002;147(2):384.PubMedCrossRef
40.
Nenoff P, Verma SB, Uhrlaß S, Burmester A, Gräser Y. A clarion call for preventing taxonomical errors of dermatophytes using the example of the novel Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VIII uniformly isolated in the Indian epidemic of superficial dermatophytosis. Mycoses. 2019;62(1):6–10.PubMedCrossRef
41.
Uhrlaß S, Verma SB, Gräser Y, et al. Trichophyton indotineae—an emerging pathogen causing recalcitrant dermatophytoses in India and worldwide—a multidimensional perspective. J Fungi. 2022;8(7):757.CrossRef
42.
Baron A, Hamane S, Gits-Muselli M, et al. Dual quantitative PCR assays for the rapid detection of Trichophyton indotineae from clinical samples. Med Mycol. 2024;62(7):myae67.PubMedCrossRef
43.
De Paepe R, Normand AC, Uhrlaß S, et al. Resistance profile, terbinafine resistance screening and MALDI-TOF MS identification of the emerging pathogen Trichophyton indotineae. Mycopathologia. 2024;189(2):29.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
44.
Yamada T, Maeda M, Nagai H, et al. Two different types of tandem sequences mediate the overexpression of TinCYP51B in azole-resistant Trichophyton indotineae. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2023;67(11):e93323.PubMedCrossRef
45.
Gupta AK, Ravi PS, Wang T, et al. Antifungal resistance, susceptibility testing and treatment of recalcitrant dermatophytosis caused by Trichophyton indotineae: A North American perspective on management. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2023;24(6):927–38.PubMedCrossRef
46.
Kong X, Tang C, Singh A, et al. Antifungal susceptibility and mutations in the squalene epoxidase gene in dermatophytes of the Trichophyton mentagrophytes species complex. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2021;65(8):e5621.PubMedCrossRef
47.
Burmester A, Hipler UC, Uhrlaß S, et al. Indian trichophyton mentagrophytes squalene epoxidase erg1 double mutants show high proportion of combined fluconazole and terbinafine resistance. Mycoses. 2020;63(11):1175–80.PubMedCrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Tinea pseudoimbricata: a narrative literature review and five new cases
verfasst von
Anca Chiriac
Pietro Nenoff
Prof. Dr. Uwe Wollina
Publikationsdatum
27.11.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01065-5