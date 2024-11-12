Thrombo-CARE—cardioembolic stroke etiology in cryptogenic stroke suggested by fibrin-/platelet-rich clot histology

We analyzed thrombotic material retrieved during MT on a histological and immunohistochemical (CD3, CD45) level in a large number of consecutive patients presenting to our MT center. CD3 is considered a pan T cell antigen. T cells are known to play an important role in the development of arteriosclerosis and have previously been described to be associated with arterioembolic strokes []. CD45 is a more general marker of receptor-dependent leucocyte activation and is therefore crucially involved in the initiation and regulation of T cell receptor signaling []. We expected both markers to show a higher degree of staining intensity in clots from arterioembolic strokes compared to cardioembolic strokes due to ongoing inflammatory processes in arteriosclerosis.

The overarching goal of our study is to identify those CS patients with clot characteristics suggestive of cardiac embolism within a cohort of MT patients. This subgroup would be predestined for intensified electrocardiography (ECG) monitoring and—in case of detection of atrial fibrillation—anticoagulation.

While inflammatory processes have for some time been known to play a key role in the development of arteriosclerosis, the relevance of inflammatory processes in acute vascular events—so-called immunothrombosis or thromboinflammation—has only recently received more attention []. Despite the obvious relevance, only a small number of studies have investigated the association between immunohistological clot features and stroke etiology so far. No correlation between clot staining for CD68/KiM1P (macrophages), T and B cells (CD3, CD4, CD20), and CD68+ macrophages and stroke etiology has been found []. In one study, the staining signal for citrullinated histone (displaying neutrophil extracellular traps) was significantly more abundant in cardioembolic and in more matured clots []. Dargazanli et al. [] found that the number of CD3+ T cells was significantly higher in arterioembolic clots. However, low patient numbers [] and manual quantification of staining intensity constitute limitations of this study [].

The association of F/P-rich white clots with cardioembolic and of RBC-rich red clots with an arterioembolic source seemingly contradicts long-traded concepts of hemostaseology and thrombogenesis rooted in the thoughts of Virchow at the beginning of the 20th century []. These concepts constitute that white clots originate in high-flow (e.g., carotid artery) and red clots in low-flow (e.g., left atrium appendage) areas. Current authors promote the pathophysiological hypothesis of clots forming at a ruptured plaque site (primarily in the carotid artery) consisting of a loose fibrin mesh which “catches” mainly erythrocytes and, hence, appears red []. This would imply that a.e. clots predominantly consist of RBC. Conversely, a clot developing in the left atrium appendage over a longer period of time displays a higher degree of fibrin polymerization and fibrin cross-linkages and, therefore, is richer in fibrin and more compact []. Since our current pharmaceutical strategy for prevention of cardiac embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation ultimately consists of fibrin polymerization inhibition using non-vitamin-K oral anticoagulants, we would expect fibrin-rich clots in stroke patients with atrial fibrillation in the absence of an oral anticoagulant.

Thrombus composition may constitute another innovative and promising marker to guide treatment decisions in secondary prevention for MT patients. Despite the increasing number of patients enrolled in studies using clot analyses, results are heterogeneous. While some trials failed to show a correlation between etiology and thrombus histology [], others found erythrocyte-rich clots to be associated with cardioembolic stroke. However, unusually low recanalization rates, a small study population (37 patients), and exclusively postmortem analysis constitute major limitations of these studies []. Many authors found cardioembolic clots to be rich in fibrin, while others described clots from cryptogenic strokes to be fibrin rich and cardioembolic (a.e.) clots to be rich in red blood cells (RBC) []. Some groups detected a very similar histological pattern (fibrin and platelet predominance; F/P) in cardioembolic clots and those from ESUS patients []. A meta-analysis in 2017 did not detect significant associations between clot histology and stroke etiology, while a more recent meta-analysis including 21 articles found that fibrin composition is significantly more common in strokes of cardioembolic and cryptogenic origin []. Another recent retrospective analysis including 1350 patients showed arterioembolic thrombi to have a significantly higher mean RBC density and a lower platelet density than cardioembolic thrombi [].

However, implantation of loop recorders in all ESUS patients would be too costly in most healthcare settings. Additional biomarkers would be helpful to narrow down the cohort of patients with a high probability of atrial fibrillation being diagnosed. Clinical trials such as ATTICUS and ARCADIA investigating secondary prevention strategies guided by various biomarkers of atrial cardiopathy (for example brain natriuretic peptide or suggestive electrocardiography parameters) did not find significantly reduced recurrent stroke risks with oral anticoagulation compared to antiplatelet therapy [].

Stroke etiology remains cryptogenic (cryptogenic stroke, CS) in up to 30% of patients with acute intracranial large vessel occlusion undergoing mechanical thrombectomy (MT) []. Patients with CS and complete diagnostic work-up and without competing etiologies are deemed to have suffered from an embolic stroke of undetermined source (ESUS). The results of the RESPECT and NAVIGATE ESUS trials that tested the efficacy of oral anticoagulation in ESUS do not support the long-held belief that most ESUS are predominantly caused by cardiac embolisms []. Nevertheless, it is frequently hypothesized that a relevant portion of ESUS and CS are due to a cardiac origin. Prolonged cardiac rhythm monitoring via implantable loop recorders may disclose a cardioembolic (c.e.) pathology in many of these patients, with detection of atrial fibrillation in up to 23% of ESUS patients [].

Materials and methods

A total of 200 adult stroke patients consecutively undergoing endovascular recanalization therapy at the Neurovascular Centre of Kepler University Hospital Linz (Neuromed Campus) between January 2018 and February 2019 were included in our study.

All clots were immediately fixed in 4% formaldehyde and embedded in paraffin. 4 μm thick sections from the level of maximum spatial expansion of the clot were used for further analysis.

17 ]. Samples consisting of more than 80% F/P or RBC were assigned to one of the groups F/P- or RBC-rich; otherwise they were classified as mixed clots (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 a – c H&E-stained clots: a mixed clot, four-times magnification; b erythrocyte-rich clot, 16-times magnification; c separated clot with erythrocyte-rich fraction in the upper region and fibrin-/platelet-rich fraction in the lower region, four-times magnification. d CD45-stained clot with intense staining signal, 10-times magnification. e CD3-stained clot with moderate staining signal, 10-times magnification × Consecutive slides of a clot were stained for hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) as well as immunohistochemically for CD3 and CD45 (pretreatment in citrate buffer at pH 6; CD3: Thermo Scientific, dilution 1:100; CD45 Dako, dilution 1:800). All slices were analyzed at a microscope (Olympus, BX53) with 10-times objective magnification, photographed in digital form (Olympus, SC50; resolution 300 dpi), and rated visually. H&E-stained samples were classified according to the fractions of their main components (F/P, RBC) as previously described []. Samples consisting of more than 80% F/P or RBC were assigned to one of the groups F/P- or RBC-rich; otherwise they were classified as mixed clots (Fig.). The fraction of immunohistochemically stained cells was visually rated on a scale from 0 to 2 in 0.5 steps, where 0 displayed no cell stained and 2 the most intense staining appearing in the whole group of samples. Visual analysis was performed after intensive training of the first author of this article D. C. Schwarzenhofer at the Institute of Neuropathology of Kepler University Clinic in Linz, Austria, and under strict observation by a enior neuropathologist. All raters were blind to clinical and interventional data. In cases of interobserver discrepancies, another experienced neuropathologist was consulted (further methodological details provided in Supplemental I).

https://​imagej.​nih.​gov/​ij/​ 2 2 Fig. 2 Histological clot characteristics and stroke etiology ( c.e. cardioembolic, a.e. arterioembolic, white fibrin-/platelet-rich, red erythrocyte-rich, separated two clearly divided red and white sections within one clot—mean used) × Semi-automated analysis calculating the relative fraction of immunohistologically stained cells was performed by taking photographs from a representative section of the slide (after microscopic inspection of the whole slide) and application of the ImageJ software (ImageJ 1.52v; Rasband, W. S., U. S. National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, USA,, 1997–2018). H. E.-stained slides were rated visually only, immunohistologically stained slides were rated visually and analyzed semi-automatically. In a few cases, thrombotic material presented with a high degree of intra-thrombus variability concerning its main (immuno)histological components, so a single representative section could not be chosen. In these cases, the histology was classified as “separated” (Table; Fig.) and for further immunohistochemical analysis, two distinctive sections were rated separately and the mean of the two values was used (consort flow diagram Supplementary Fig. 3, Supplemental III).

35 ]. Cardioembolic stroke was defined as stroke with a high-risk cardioembolic source (presence of either atrial fibrillation, a mechanical valve or thrombus in the left ventricle/atrium/atrial appendage, mitral stenosis with atrial fibrillation, atrial fibrillation [other than lone atrial fibrillation], sick sinus syndrome, recent myocardial infarction [< 4 weeks], dilated cardiomyopathy, akinetic left ventricular segment, atrial myxoma, or infective endocarditis), and arterioembolic stroke was defined as stroke in the vascular territory of an internal carotid artery displaying an occlusion of > 50%. Diagnosis of CS required completion of at least transthoracic echocardiography, 24-hour electrocardiography, and carotid artery duplex scan. For detailed information on semi-automated image analysis, etiological classification, and the elicited data, please refer to Supplemental I. Subsequently, a broad set of demographic, clinical, interventional, and imaging data was collected from the electronic patient record (SAP; KUK_KIS) and the Austrian Stroke Unit Registry (for details see Supplemental I). Stroke etiology was determined by the TOAST classification, with an additional group for patients with incomplete diagnostics []. Cardioembolic stroke was defined as stroke with a high-risk cardioembolic source (presence of either atrial fibrillation, a mechanical valve or thrombus in the left ventricle/atrium/atrial appendage, mitral stenosis with atrial fibrillation, atrial fibrillation [other than lone atrial fibrillation], sick sinus syndrome, recent myocardial infarction [< 4 weeks], dilated cardiomyopathy, akinetic left ventricular segment, atrial myxoma, or infective endocarditis), and arterioembolic stroke was defined as stroke in the vascular territory of an internal carotid artery displaying an occlusion of > 50%. Diagnosis of CS required completion of at least transthoracic echocardiography, 24-hour electrocardiography, and carotid artery duplex scan. For detailed information on semi-automated image analysis, etiological classification, and the elicited data, please refer to Supplemental I.

For statistical analysis absolute and relative frequencies were computed for nominal variables. Metric non-normal and ordinal variables are presented with median and interquartile range (IQR). Normality of the variables was tested using the Shapiro–Wilk test. Association between nominal variables such as etiology and histology or adjusted mRS at onset and etiology was tested using Fisher’s exact test. For nominal variables with many categories, p -values of Fisher’s exact tests were computed by Monte Carlo simulation using 100,000 simulations. Kruskal–Wallis tests were performed to test for differences in metric variables between more than two independent groups, such as in the distribution of semi-automatically rated CD3 and CD45 by categories of etiology or in the distribution of NIHSS at onset by categories of etiology. Since only few subjects had mRS values of 0, 1, or 2, a variable “adjusted mRS” was created with values 0–2, 3, 4, and 5. Spearman’s correlation coefficient was calculated for the association between semi-automatically and visually rated CD3/CD45 and for the association between semi-automatically rated CD3/CD45 and time to recanalization. Mann–Whitney U test was used to test for differences between semi-automatically rated CD3/CD45 staining intensity between gender groups.

A log-rank test was performed to test for differences in the hazard rates of time to recanalization across histological groups. The association between histology and etiology is visualized by bubble plots. The distribution of semi-automatically analyzed CD3 staining intensity by clot histology is shown in boxplots. The level of significance was set to 0.05.

First, we investigated the relationship between (immuno)histological clot characteristics and stroke etiology in a subgroup of patients with known etiologies. Subsequently, we investigated clot characteristics of CS with the aim of matching them with the (immuno)histological patterns defined in the first cohort. Our study was designed as an exploratory trial.