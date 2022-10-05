 Skip to main content
04.10.2022 | original article

The role of school medicine in the early detection and management of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis

verfasst von: Josipa Glavaš, Mirjana Rumboldt, Željka Karin, Roberta Matković, Sandro Kresina, Nataša Dragaš-Zubalj, Jure Aljinović

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Objective

To analyze the trends in scoliosis screenings over 10 years (2010 vs. 2020). To assess the management of schoolchildren with a preliminary diagnosis of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis by school medicine specialists.

Methods

Historical data were used for the year 2009/2010, and a cross-sectional study was conducted during the school year 2019/2020 on 18,216 pupils of 5th, 6th, and 8th elementary school grades. A forward bend test was used to detect clinical features of scoliosis and some positive findings were referred to orthopedists or physiatrists for further evaluation.

Results

In the analyzed 10-year period abnormal forward bend test findings increased from 4.9 to 5.8% (by 18.4%; P < 0.001). While its prevalence escalated markedly in girls (from 5.8 to 8.3%; P < 0.001), a modest but significant decrease, from 3.8 to 3.2% (P = 0.018), was noted in boys. Most pupils had low to moderate curves, and its prevalence was some 6.5 times higher in girls (P < 0.001). The forward bend test positive predictive value was 84.7%. Discrete forward bend test aberrations were managed by school medicine specialists only.

Conclusion

While actively promoting scoliosis screening in children, we have shown that forward bend test is an acceptable tool for early adolescent idiopathic scoliosis detection in school medicine. In collaboration with other specialists and using additional diagnostic methods, school medicine specialists can ensure early detection and appropriate interventions, avoiding the potential harms of radiation exposure.
