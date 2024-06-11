The itchy bottom: causes and treatment

Anal itching affects about 1 to 5% of the population, with a higher prevalence in men (4:1) []. It is more frequent in the adult population between 40 and 60 years old []. It represents the second most common proctological complaint after haemorrhoids [].

Anal pruritus is itching of the perianal region. It can also include soreness sensations and even severe burning pain []. The first mention of pruritus ani was probably in an Egyptian papyrus [].

Aetiologies and classification

1 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 8 ]. Caplan, in 1966, applied a patch test with autologous faeces on the perianal region and on the arm. They showed that faecal soiling did not have the same effect in the perianal region as on other cutaneous surfaces [ 4 , 10 ]. Fig. 1 5 , 6 ] Diagram of most frequent subgroups of aetiologies of anal pruritus and the associated vicious circle [ × Physiopathology of anal pruritus is not fully understood. It is supposed to be initiated by C‑fibres in the skin, with the implication of itching mediators such as bradykinin, histamine and kallikrein. Thus, the information of pruritus would be transmitted to the brain with inadequate feedback, under the threshold of pain. It is believed that it implies a vicious circle of itching and scratching, increasing irritation and inflammation, and thus symptoms (Fig.). Moreover, faecal soiling of the perianal region is probably included in the irritation, sometimes associated with anal sphincter dysfunction or anatomical changes associated with proctological diseases []. Caplan, in 1966, applied a patch test with autologous faeces on the perianal region and on the arm. They showed that faecal soiling did not have the same effect in the perianal region as on other cutaneous surfaces [].

3 ]. Main secondary causes can be classified into local irritation, infections, proctological diseases, neoplastic lesions, dermatological and systemic diseases, and other aetiologies. Psychological factors can also be implied [ 1 ‐ 4 , 7 ‐ 9 ]. Secondary causes are given in more detail in Table 1 2 , 8 ], and others cite 10 to 50% [ 3 ]. Distribution of the secondary causes is also different in children [ 5 ], and is not discussed here. Subgroup Cause Next step Treatment Irritant factors Anal faecal soiling Eviction test Regulation of stools Eviction of irritant factor Lifestyle counselling Food and beverages Over-hygiene Chemical irritants Proctology Haemorrhoids Anorectal examination Colonoscopy Surgery Skin tags Fistula Fissure Rectal prolapse Dermatology Lichen sclerosis/planus Clinical examination Biopsy Patch test Specific treatment Psoriasis Atopic dermatitis Contact dermatitis Infection Bacterial Swab test Scratch test Blood PCR Antibiotics Antifungal Antiviral Fungal Worms, parasites Sexually transmitted Neoplasia Squamous cell carcinoma Biopsy Blood tests Colonoscopy Oncological treatment (surgery, systemic treatment, radiotherapy) Paget’s disease Bowen’s disease Melanoma Premalignancy Leukaemia, lymphoma Systemic disease Deficiency (iron, vitamins) Blood tests Imaging Deficiency supplementation Specific treatment End-stage renal failure, uraemia Liver disease, cholestasis Diabetes Hyperthyroidism Other Systemic or topical medication Eviction test Eviction About 100 possible causes have been identified. It can be classified into primary (idiopathic) or secondary. Idiopathic pruritus ani remains an exclusion diagnosis []. Main secondary causes can be classified into local irritation, infections, proctological diseases, neoplastic lesions, dermatological and systemic diseases, and other aetiologies. Psychological factors can also be implied []. Secondary causes are given in more detail in Tableand are discussed through history and examination. Literature is conflicting about the proportion of secondary causes, since some studies assume that they account for 25 to 75% of the cases [], and others cite 10 to 50% []. Distribution of the secondary causes is also different in children [], and is not discussed here.

11 ]. The Washington Hospital Center also defined a four-subtype classification depending on the severity of skin lesions, from stage 0 to 3 [ 1 , 2 , 4 ]. However, in daily clinical practice, such classifications do not seem very useful. Few clinical classifications have been proposed regarding the severity of the manifestations. Kuehn et al. identified four stages of disease: mild, moderate, severe and chronic []. The Washington Hospital Center also defined a four-subtype classification depending on the severity of skin lesions, from stage 0 to 3 []. However, in daily clinical practice, such classifications do not seem very useful.

1 For the purpose of this review, we divided the various aetiologies into seven groups (Fig.).

