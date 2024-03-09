The emergence of the Medical University of Vienna 20 years ago

In 2004, the publicly funded Austrian universities became legal entities of public law, and, in this process the three previously existing medical faculties of the Universities of Vienna, Graz and Innsbruck became independent universities. How did this come about?

At the beginning of the 2000s, the Austrian public universities were at a crossroads, namely in the sense of continuing as it is or embedding them in a completely new legal form in which they would be given full responsibility for independent action. The international position of the universities, which until then had been subordinate to the Austrian Federation, was miserable; the professors were only interested in their own institute or, in the clinical field, in their own clinical department, but in no way in the prosperity of their university []. The representatives of the academic mid-level staff were, like the professors, civil servants, and thus consistently tenured employees. Hence, there was only little room for next generation scientists. Students were admitted on a free access basis, so the number of students at the beginning of the studies was exorbitantly high, the dropout rate accordingly just as high and any modernization of study programs failed due to missing parliamentary majorities: fields of study, such as medicine, were designated by federal law [] and regulated in detail by a ministerial order according to a general law on higher education []. In contrast, extramural research institutions where no students had to be supervised flourished, i.e. there were no undergraduate courses, otherwise a compulsatory activity that was considered annoying and time-consuming for reasons mentioned above: (i) in 1985, the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology was founded as a joint venture of the companies Boehringer Ingelheim and Genentech []. It was settled on the former Hornyphon premises in Vienna’s 3rd district and formed the core of today’s Vienna Biocenter []. (ii) During the 1990s, the last decade before the universities became autonomous, the number of institutes founded in the Austrian Academy of Sciences became exorbitantly high, doubling from 16 to 33 []. In the meantime, the number has declined and currently there are 26 institutes []. (iii) An initiative launched in 2002 to establish a university of excellence or an institute for top-level research, the working names at that time, was also successful resulting in today’s Institute for Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) [], where only doctoral study programs were and are applied. Both the Academy of Sciences and the ISTA were publicly funded.

According to amendments of the University Organization Act from 1975 [], the medical faculties had a special status within the universities due to the following circumstances []: (i) Austria is a federal republic with nine federal states. The federal government is responsible for the universities but, however, the state governments are responsible for the hospitals thus, for instance, the City of Vienna is responsible for the Vienna General Hospital, the hospital attached to the University of Vienna’s medical faculty. Its full staff physicians (more than 1700) all of whom are employed at the University of Vienna and thus in service of the Republic, but on the contrary, the nursing staff and administrative personnel are in service of the hospital holding company (which, in Vienna, is the municipality itself). Only about half of the physicians working in the university-attached state hospitals of Graz and Innsbruck are employed by the respective universities. (ii) As provision of healthcare is an official duty for these physicians it has to be carried out together with duties of research and teaching (triple track). By the way, the abovementioned staffing rigidity of Austrian universities attributable to an unchecked awarding of tenured positions was less pronounced among physicians at university hospitals because after completing their residency training, they found and find even higher income jobs outside the university, be it in private practice and/or in senior physician positions in hospitals. (iii) Most importantly, due to their healthcare duties the medical faculties received their own federally allocated budget, clearly separated from the rest of the University. There is a still valid special regulation not included in the University Organization Act but in the Federal Hospitals Act [] which in essence dates back to 1920 []: direct payments have to be made by the Federal Government to the respective federal states as the financing authorities for their university-affiliated hospitals to cover the hospital’s needs arising from the operation of research and teaching in addition of patient care (additional clinical work, called “separation calculation” in Germany and Switzerland).

Personal matters were duties of special faculty committees, which quite often decided on new employees against the will of the department head, whose right was limited only to propose candidates, and sometimes decided also against the will of the professors in the committees who, as mentioned above, did not have a majority. After 4 years, for physicians in residency training after 7 years (i.e., until board certification), the employees, previously civil servants on limited appointment, were taken on as civil servants with full and as a rule nonterminable appointments if suitable; however, in the opinion of the committees suitability (for de facto tenured positions) was almost always given. Although the Ministry for Science and Research was responsible for final decisions, it did not make use of its right to check whether the new civil servant candidate was needed at all. The ministry not only executed the will of the university’s personnel committees quasi as a rule, but even counteracted it in the few cases in which the committees indeed made a negative decision []. It was, therefore, foreseeable that soon there would be no more positions available for new scientific staff members and that the universities would be threatened with personnel petrification. Only then in 2002, under a right-wing government, namely a coalition between the People’s Party and the equipotent Freedom Party, was the emergency brake applied: Austria’s public universities became legal entities, were thus separated from federal sovereignty and had to constitute themselves under conditions of autonomy and self-administration [], which also meant the abolition of public service for newly admitted staff members.

In 1975, only with the votes of the Socialist Party, which held an absolute parliamentary majority at that time, the Austrian Parliament (the National Council) passed the University Organization Act, one of the most controversial and long-discussed laws in Austria at all after the end of the World War II []. The previously dominant position of the professors was severely weakened: before, the academic mid-level staff and students had no voting rights at all but now all bodies and committees had to be composed of only 50% professors and 25% each of mid-level staff and students, and, moreover, in institute and clinical department panels, where in particular the election of the department heads took place, professors, mid-level staff and students even received the same share of votes. Furthermore, the duration of the period as head of a department was limited to only 2 years. Only professors were allowed to be heads but a professor who wanted to become head therefore had to rely on the goodwill of all the academic staff and of the students.

The possibility to create their own study curricula was already given to the Austrian universities a few years before in 1997 [] and the medical faculties of the three public universities made immediate use of it in order to finally dismiss a 100-year-old study law for medicine [], which was only marginally modified in 1973 []. The strict adjoining sequence, first a lengthy preclinical then the clinical phase, was replaced by an integrated curriculum, where both phases are combined and taught together from the beginning (from H to Z model, Fig.; []).

The universities are now also employers and have significantly increased possibilities and flexibility in the organization of working conditions and in personnel management. For the newly admitted staff, the Salaried Employees Act and a separate collective agreement apply []. The regulations of the Public Service Law continue to apply to the naturally decreasing number of employees who have still been admitted, due to the University Organization Act before [], as civil servants. An essential core of the universities’ collective agreement is the establishment of a performance-oriented career model to attain a tenured position, the key points of which apply uniformly to all Austrian universities but give ample scope for maneuver to develop a university’s own career schemes depending on its location, requirements and general conditions. There is no right in getting a career position, but the fulfilment of the performance targets defined in a competitively awarded qualification agreement leads to a permanent, but nonetheless terminable, employment contract as an associate professor. Full professorships are subject to separate appointment procedures.

With the implementation of the Universities Act 2002 [] the Austrian universities became legal entities in public law. Endowed with freedom from governmental regulation they are now allowed to operate in an entrepreneurial-like manner. In spite of the necessity of this reform step for strengthening the international reputation of Austrian universities, it is still lamented today that the much-vaunted participation of students and mid-level staff as a core element of the predecessor law was gone; however, real participation has never existed. Due to missing autonomy, participation was limited only to internal processes of less importance. With respect to essential resources, such as finances, personnel and buildings, but also to structure and organization, participation so far has been manifested only in requests of the universities to the Austrian Federation, represented by the Federal Minister responsible for science and research; however, these requests were often just pie in the sky, which the minister, primarily responsible for his own budget, only complied to a limited extent. In the context of the Universities Act 2002 the university, headed by the rector and a team of vice-rectors, is now responsible for its entire budget, personnel and structure and a university council acts as a supervisory board. The participation of the university members is now limited to tasks incumbent upon the senate: participation in the election of the rector, appointment of half of the members minus one of the university council, enacting and amending the statutes of the university, prescribing the curricula of studies and courses. However, in contrast to the lack of autonomy of the universities before, parity-based participation (the representatives of the professors make up only half of the members of the senate) now actually leads to concrete results and not merely to requests.

Moreover, at the time the medical faculties became autonomous in 2004, but also for many years afterwards, in Vienna until 2016, there was no cooperation contract at all between the Medical University and the maintaining body of the Vienna General Hospital, the City of Vienna. During those 12 years, only the legally prescribed federal payment to the City of Vienna and the other federal states for the additional needs of their hospital arising from the common operation with research and teaching was continued (see Table), but now allocated via the medical universities as a transitory item. The agreement concluded in 2016 between three partners, the Medical University, the City of Vienna and the Federal Government, stipulated, however, more intensive cooperation but is far away from an internationally established cooperation model or, let alone, integration model between a university and a legally independent hospital as is evident from Table. The Austrian Court of Audit, which audited the cooperation between the federation and the City of Vienna in 2012/2013 using the Vienna General Hospital as an example, merely suggested better cooperation [] but most regrettably, no contribution to a sufficient cooperation model for medical universities in Austria with their university hospitals was made from this side either. Due to an apparently unrealizable internationally proven model of cooperation between university and hospital, the political decision at the time was that (i) the necessary budgetary sovereignty for university medicine could only be guaranteed with independent medical universities, and (ii) positioning in a loose cooperation with a hospital holding company only or—still aggravating—with a federal state as the City of Vienna, whose interests in research and teaching are expected to be limited and where many day to day decisions have to be made, was easier as a separate medical university than as part of a full university.

In Austria, none of the first three structural models shown in Tablewere possible and still are not. Neither hospital affiliated to a public university in Austria, although hospitals of the highest level of care, was an independent legal entity, but belonged to a superordinate hospital holding company, namely the State Hospital of Graz to the Styrian Hospital Society (KAGES, Steiermärkische Krankenanstalten Gesellschaft), the State Hospital of Innsbruck to Tirol Kliniken, both limited liability companies, and the Vienna General Hospital had and still has, as most of the public Viennese hospitals, the City of Vienna itself as the maintaining body. None of the federal states and none of the aforementioned holding companies, already owned by the respective federal state, were willing to outsource its university hospital as an independent legal entity. Hence, every university with a medical faculty in Austria would have had no direct contractual partner, but always only a partially responsible partner, up to and including an entire federal state (the City of Vienna). It should also be added that universities and hospitals in Austria belong to different governmental authorities (universities to the federation, hospitals to the federal states) and are therefore financed differently, which is not the case in the other European countries. There is either, and largely, no federal structure or both universities and healthcare facilities are under the responsibility of the federal states, as is the case in Germany.

Autonomous medical universities are uncommon in the international university scene. Nevertheless, many presidents of US universities with a medical school would be happy to be rid of this constantly money-demanding and resource-consuming institution []. In Europe, there are only two historically grown examples, the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the Hannover Medical School, both highly respected institutions with international reputation and both had and have an ideal structure for university medicine, from which Austria was and still is far away: the hospital belongs to the university. This version was not wanted by the responsible body financing public universities, namely the Austrian Federal Government because (i) of the high costs required for a hospital of the highest level of care, and (ii) inpatient healthcare in Austria in the first place is a responsibility of the federal states and not of the federation itself. The political decision, after a long discussion, to separate the medical faculties from their traditional university body in the form of medical universities was ultimately based on three reasons:

University-affiliated hospitals in Austria are not legal entities per seThe first two reasons would not in themselves have been valid for the separation of a medical faculty from its university even if this university has full legal capacity (although the vast majority of the costs the university would have to allocate to its medical faculty, see Table, ended to speak in favor of a separation). In an international comparison, many universities either have outsourced their medical faculty, or at least its clinical part, into a subcorporation with the affiliated hospital (integration model) or form a close cooperation with the hospital if that has legal capacity per se (cooperation model) []. Thus, both partners must provide financial security for the joint operation of healthcare, research and teaching. Tableshows examples that already existed at that time.

Continuity of the existing special legal conditions. Even before their separation, medical faculties had a special budgetary status within their universities as the university physicians had to be involved in the healthcare duties of the associated university hospital but also the budget for consumables and investment in a university hospital was largely tied up in the sense of joint operation of healthcare, research and teaching. For this reason, the budget of a medical faculty could not be subjected to the discretion of the rector of an autonomous university if the faculty would belong to it, and in the past, therefore, the medical faculties in Austria were allocated their own budget, separate from the other faculties of the university.

The size of the medical faculties and their share of total university costsThe size of the university medicine in Vienna, consisting of the preclinical institutes of the University of Vienna and the inpatient departments of the university-affiliated General Hospital, was and is unique in international comparison: on the one hand, the Vienna General Hospital as the largest hospital in Europe with 2206 beds and 1757 physicians as of 2003, all of them scientific staff members of the University of Vienna’s medical faculty and paid by the federal budget and on the other hand a total number of staff members of the University of Vienna’s medical faculty, including those of the preclinical area of 3198 []. Furthermore, up to 2005 there was unregulated access to medical studies with more than 2000 beginners every year, and only thereafter it was allowed by law to define a limited number of study places (with associated entrance test), namely 740, which is still extremely high from an international perspective. For comparison, the 155 US medical schools have on average of only 148 study places, and from all US medical schools together there actually are 21,000 medical graduates per year []. Standardized to the number of US inhabitants (= 333 million), this amounts to only one third of the 1735 medical graduates (year 2021/2022) from Austrian universities []! Tableshows the costs for the University of Vienna’s medical faculty in relation to the costs for the entire university for 2003, its last year before separation. It also shows the direct payments made by the Federal Government to the City of Vienna, as the maintaining body of the Vienna General Hospital, to cover the hospital’s needs arising from the common operation with research and teaching. The costs incurred by the Federal Government for university medicine in Vienna thus amounted to 58% of the costs incurred by the entire University of Vienna []. Similar criteria and ratios, with lower absolute figures, existed for the two other medical faculties at the university locations in Graz and Innsbruck.

The separation process

The separation of medicine from its parent university sometimes led to more heated discussions than the transition of public universities to independence itself. It was argued that medicine would lose touch with the other sciences, in which it would allegedly have been so well embedded, cooperation with the disciplines represented by the other faculties within the university would also be more difficult and therefore medicine as an independent academic institution would be reduced to the level of a simple college, there were no international examples of medical universities and if there only ones from the former socialist Eastern bloc countries, there would be a serious break with tradition and that an additional administrative apparatus would also have to be set up. Also, the medical faculties themselves did not agree on what they really wanted: that in Graz was overwhelmingly in favor of the separation, that in Innsbruck against, while in Vienna the opinion was 50-50.

30 ], shortly thereafter collapse of the government took place and new elections were declared [ 31 ]. As a result of this diverse background, classical wars of roses broke out between the universities and their medical faculties, particularly at the University of Vienna and the University of Innsbruck, as the separation processes had to begin. As expected, the universities that hosted the medical faculties fully agreed that medicine must not go for the reasons mentioned above but the fear of a future loss of power if the universities’ largest faculty by far will get lost probably played the main role. In any case, the parent universities continued to fight against the foundation of separate medical universities long after the political decision on July 2002 had been made. In doing so, they had the public opinion on their side as the factual arguments cited in favor of the separation were too complex to be generally understood or got lost in the general emotion surrounding this issue. In addition, particularly in academic circles there was opposition to a government coalition in which the far-right Freedom Party was equally strongly represented as the People’s Party, and thus also opposition against the legislation associated with this government. The Universities Act 2002 was the last major law passed by this coalition: the vote on it in the Austrian National Council took place on 11 July 2002 [], shortly thereafter collapse of the government took place and new elections were declared []. As a result of this diverse background, classical wars of roses broke out between the universities and their medical faculties, particularly at the University of Vienna and the University of Innsbruck, as the separation processes had to begin.

