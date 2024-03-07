06.03.2024 | images in clinical medicine Systemic arterial air embolism following CT-guided lung biopsy verfasst von: Fangyuan Long, Liming Zhang, Ronghang Hu Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt A 59-year-old man presented to the thoracic surgery department with chest tightness persisting for 8 months. As requested by the doctor, he underwent a chest computed tomography (CT) scan. The results showed diffuse interstitial changes and partial fibrosis in both lungs and a well-defined mass measuring 55 mm × 46 mm in the upper lobe of the right lung. Based on comparative analysis, a primary lung malignant tumor was highly suspected. After communicating with the patient, it was decided to perform a CT-guided lung biopsy to confirm the diagnosis. …