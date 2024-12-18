Self-administration of aspirin for acute chest pain—Does it prevent premature cardiovascular mortality?

The current American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) chest pain guidelines [] describe symptoms with a higher probability of ischemic origin including central or retrosternal pain, pressure or tightness, exertional or stress related. In contrast, a sharp, fleeting, positional, pleuritic or shifting pain may indicate more probably a nonischemic underlying cause. Additionally, patient risk factors and age have to be taken into account.

Whereas the awareness of typical symptoms of myocardial infarction in the general population seems to be acceptable, atypical symptoms may cause diagnostic uncertainties. In a systematic review of studies including more than 300,000 participants [] that investigated general knowledge of symptoms of myocardial infarction, the awareness of typcial symptoms of myocardial infarction in the general population was very poor. This resulted in a treatment delay which was longer in women who report atypical symptoms more frequently compared to men.

Non-recognizing symptoms of myocardial infarction leads to a delayed presentation to the hospital and to a delay of starting timely life-saving treatment. A cross-sectional study including a representative adult population in the USA [] showed that 6% of the 25,271 individuals assessed using a questionnaire were unaware of even 1 single symptom out of 5 typical symptoms suggesting myocardial infarction (chest pain, shortness of breath, pain in arms or shoulders, lightheadedness or feeling weak and jaw, neck or back pain). Only half of the questioned adults were aware of all of the five possible symptoms of myocardial infarction. The awareness of symptoms differed between sociodemographic subgroups. Ongoing national education campaigns may improve rapid identification of signs and symptoms of myocardial infarction and could improve survival [].

In the preclinical setting without additional diagnostic tools it is difficult to delineate cardiac from noncardiac chest pain and to confirm the diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction []. So how can we sufficiently rely on a patient’s description of acute chest pain? Is the symptom of acute chest pain sufficient to recommend a self-prescription of aspirin?

Balancing benefit and risk for early self-administration of aspirin for chest pain

Thus, why not (self-)prescribing aspirin in every patient with acute chest pain? Do we expect any harm because of misdiagnosis?

In some high bleeding risk conditions, such as aortic dissection, the intake of aspirin might increase the risk of bleeding and mortality.

33 ]. As new cyclooxygenase (COX) cannot be generated by platelets, the efficacy of aspirin lasts as long as the half-life of the platelets. Restoring normal platelet activity usually takes 10 days as 20% of platelets with normal COX activity are already sufficient to guarantee almost normal hemostasis [ 4 ]. Balancing the potential benefit of early administration of aspirin in patients with acute myocardial infarction, the potential harm with one single aspirin dose in the case of misdiagnosis seems to be low or negligible. For many noncardiac chest pain conditions (e.g., chest wall pain, osteochondritis, pleuritis, pneumonia) without an increased bleeding risk after aspirin administration, early (self-)prescribing aspirin might have neutral effects without causing any harm. Furthermore, in the case of misdiagnosis discontinuation of aspirin intake probably prevents a meaningful increase of bleeding events. Thus, the potential harm of one single dose of aspirin often seems to be negligible, although evidence is scarce. Available evidence shows that prehospital aspirin is rarely associated with adverse outcome []. As new cyclooxygenase (COX) cannot be generated by platelets, the efficacy of aspirin lasts as long as the half-life of the platelets. Restoring normal platelet activity usually takes 10 days as 20% of platelets with normal COX activity are already sufficient to guarantee almost normal hemostasis []. Balancing the potential benefit of early administration of aspirin in patients with acute myocardial infarction, the potential harm with one single aspirin dose in the case of misdiagnosis seems to be low or negligible.