Renal sympathetic denervation 2024 in Austria: recommendations from the Austrian Society of Hypertension

Introduction
History of RDN
Trial
Year*
Ablation technology
Inclusion criteria
Sham control
Primary endpoint
N (intervention vs. control)
Results
Time point
Number of patients screened
First generation studies
SYMPLICITY HTN‑2 [2]
2010
RF
Resistant hypertension
No
oSBP at 6 months
52 vs. 54
Positive
oSBP ≥ 160 mm Hg or oSBP ≥ 150 mm Hg and diabetics
(190)
−32 vs. +1 mm Hg, P < 0.0001
SYMPLICITY HTN‑3 [3]
2014
RF
Resistant hypertension
Yes
oSBP
364 vs. 171
Neutral
oSBP ≥ 160 and 24hSBP ≥ 135 mm Hg
6 months
(1441)
−14.1 vs. −11.7 mm Hg, P = 0.26
RDN-Leipzig [5]
2015
RF
Resistant hypertension
Yes
24hSBP
35 vs. 36
Neutral
24hSBP 135–149 or dayDBP 90–94 mm Hg
6 months
(1006)
−7. vs. −3.5 mm Hg, P = 0.15
DENERHTN [4]
2015
RF
Resistant hypertension
No
daySBP
53 vs. 53
Positive
24hSBP ≥ 135 or 24hDBP ≥ 85 mm Hg
6 months
(1416)
−15.8 vs. −9.9 mm Hg, P = 0.0329
ReSET [15]
2016
RF
Resistant hypertension, 30–70 years
Yes
daySBP
36 vs. 33
Neutral
daySBP ≥ 145 mm Hg, ≥ 85% adherence
3 months
(87)
−6.1 vs. −4.3 mm Hg, P = 0.66
WAVE IV [9]
2018
US (externally delivered)
Resistant hypertension
Yes
oSBP
39 vs. 34
Neutral
oSBP ≥ 160, 24hSBP ≥ 135 mm Hg, ≥ 80% adherence
6 months
(239)
−13.2 vs. −18.9 mm Hg, P = 0.181
REDUCE-HTN: REINFORCE [11]
2020
RF***
18–75 years without antihypertensives
Yes
24hSBP
34 vs. 17
Neutral
oSBP 150–180, 24hSBP 135–170 mm Hg
8 weeks
(167)
−5.3 vs. −8.5 mm Hg, P = 0.30
Second generation studies
SPYRAL HTN-OFF MED Pilot [6]
2017
RF
Mild hypertension, 20–80 years
Yes
24hSBP
38 vs. 42
Positive
oSBP 150–179, oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg and 24hSBP 140–169 mm Hg without therapy
3 months
(353)
−5.5 vs. −0.5 mm Hg, P = 0.041
SPYRAL HTN-ON MED Proof of Concept [8]
2018
RF
1–3 antihypertensives, 20–80 years
Yes
24hSBP
38 vs. 42
Positive
oSBP 150–180, oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg and 24hSBP 140–169 mm Hg
6 months
(467)
−9 vs. −1.6 mm Hg, P = 0.005
RADIANCE-HTN SOLO [7]
2018
US
0–2 antihypertensives, 18–75 years
Yes
daySBP
74 vs. 72
Positive
oSBP < 179, oDBP < 109 mm Hg and daySBP 135–179, dayDBP 85–104 mm Hg
2 months
(803)
−8.5 vs. −2.2 mm Hg, P = 0.0001
SPYRAL HTN-OFF MED Pivotal [10]
2020
RF
20–80 years without antihypertensives
Yes
24hSBP
166 vs. 165
Positive
oSBP 150–179, oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg und 24hSBP 140–169 mm Hg
3 months
(1519)
−4.7 vs. −0.6 mm Hg, P = 0.0005
RADIANCE-HTN TRIO [12]
2020
US
Resistant hypertension, 18–75 years
Yes
daySBP
69 vs. 67
Positive
oSBP ≥ 140 and oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg
2 months
(989)
−8.0 vs. −3.0 mm Hg, P = 0.022
24hSBP ≥ 135 and 24hDBP ≥ 85 mm Hg under standard antihypertensive therapy
REQUIRE [16]
2021
US
Resistant hypertension, 20–75 years
Yes
24hSBP
69 vs. 67
Neutral
SBP ≥ 150 or oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg, and *24hSBP ≥ 140 mm Hg
3 months
(411)
−6.6 vs. −6.5 mm Hg, P = 0.971
SPYRAL HTN ON-MED [13] **
2022
RF
1–3 antihypertensives, 20–80 years
Yes
24hSBP
30 vs. 32
Positive
oSBP 150–180, oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg and 24hSBP 140–169 mm Hg
36 months
(467)
−18.7 vs. −8.6 mm Hg, P = 0.0039
SPYRAL HTN ON-MED pivotal long term [17]
2023
RF
1–3 antihypertensives, 20–80 years
Yes
Nighttime SBP
20 vs. 18
Positive
oSBP 150–180, oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg and 24hSBP 140–169 mm Hg
36 months
−20.8 vs. −7.2 mm Hg, P = 0.001
RADIANCE II [14]
2023
US
0–2 antihypertensives, 18–75 years
Yes
Daytime SBP
150 vs. 74
Positive
oSBP 140–179, oDBP 90–119 mm Hg, daySBP 135–179, dayDBP 85–104 mm Hg without antihypertensive therapy
2 months
(1038)
−7.9 vs. −1.8 mm Hg, P < 0.001
SPYRAL HTN ON-MED pilot + expansion study [18]
2023
US
1–3 antihypertensives, 20–80 years
Yes
24hSBP
192 vs. 116
Neutral
oSBP 150–180, oDBP ≥ 90 mm Hg and 24hSBP 140–169 mm Hg
6 months
(1780)
−6.5 vs. −4.5 mm Hg, P = 0.12 (differences in medication use favored RDN with a win ratio 1.5 p = 0.005)
-
Better screening of study patients by using ambulatory BP monitoring and regular adherence checks before and after the intervention in both the RDN and the sham group.
-
Increased efficacy of RDN by using multielectrode second-generation devices, optimization of perioperative workflows and adequate training of operators.
-
Exclusion of unintended bias by use of low-noise outcome variables (such as ambulatory BP instead of office BP) and performance of a blinded sham procedure in the control group.
Methods of RDN
Safety
Efficacy of RDN
Center qualification
Multidisciplinary hypertension team (MDT)
RDN operators
Patient selection
Adherence to medical treatment
Screening for RDN and shared decision making
Resistant hypertension
-
Taking at least 3 different antihypertensive medications, one of which should be a diuretic.
-
Have an average 24‑h SBP of ≥ 130 mm Hg or an average daytime SBP of ≥ 135 mm Hg in a recent 24‑h BP recording.
-
Are at least 18 years old.
-
Have an estimated glomerular filtration rate of ≥ 40 ml/min/1.73 m2 body surface area.
Mild hypertension
Uncontrolled hypertension with intolerance to antihypertensive drugs
Current European Society of Hypertension guidelines
Predictor of response to RDN
When not to perform RDN
-
Unsuitable renal arterial anatomy.
-
Presence of accessory untreatable arteries.
-
Inappropriate vessel diameter.
-
Advanced renal artery atherosclerosis.
-
Renal artery stenosis.
-
Fibromuscular dysplasia.
-
Previous renal artery stenting.
-
-
Secondary hypertension.
-
Undergoing abdominal dialysis or hemodialysis.
-
Unstable clinical situations (acute coronary syndromes, acute cerebrovascular events etc.).
-
Pregnancy.
-
Age < 18 years or > 85 years.
-
Severely impaired kidney function (< 40 mL/min).
-
Single functioning kidney.
-
Kidney transplant recipients.
Procedural considerations
Procedural planning and patient preparation
-
The presence of accessory arteries.
-
Anatomical anomalies that prohibit an RDN procedure (e.g., inappropriate vessel diameter, untreated atherosclerotic or fibromuscular dysplasia, renal artery stenosis).
-
Extent of abdominal aorta/iliofemoral arteries atherothrombotic disease.
-
We recommend the establishment of a standard operating procedure that includes acute management in case of complications.
-
Continuous monitoring of vital parameters should be performed to identify complications early.
-
If applicable, antidotes of anaesthetics should be available in the catheter laboratory (e.g., naloxone and flumazenil).
-
Patients should be hydrated to euvolemia to reduce the risk of acute kidney injury.
-
Intraprocedural administration of unfractionated heparin (100 U/kg or a target ACT > 250 s) is advised.
-
Preprocedural aspirin should be administered as loading dose, followed by 100 mg daily until 1 month postprocedure. In the case of oral anticoagulant therapy, antithrombotic therapy should be tailored according to ESC guidelines for chronic coronary syndromes related to endovascular interventions [53].