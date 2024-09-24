Renal sympathetic denervation 2024 in Austria: recommendations from the Austrian Society of Hypertension

mg daily until 1 month postprocedure. In the case of oral anticoagulant therapy, antithrombotic therapy should be tailored according to ESC guidelines for chronic coronary syndromes related to endovascular interventions

Preprocedural aspirin should be administered as loading dose, followed by 100

Patients should be hydrated to euvolemia to reduce the risk of acute kidney injury.

If applicable, antidotes of anaesthetics should be available in the catheter laboratory (e.g., naloxone and flumazenil).

Continuous monitoring of vital parameters should be performed to identify complications early.

We recommend the establishment of a standard operating procedure that includes acute management in case of complications.

To reduce complications all measures should be undertaken to minimize the risk of complications. This includes adequate preparation of the procedure as well as sophisticated bail-out strategies. The following recommendations are adapted from the clinical consensus statement from the ESC Council on Hypertension and the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions regarding renal denervation in the management of hypertension in adults [].

Selective renal angiography immediately before RDN remains the gold standard for identification of renal artery abnormalities.

Non-invasive renal artery imaging using either computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging should be preferred over duplex ultrasound to identify:

Adequate imaging is crucial for procedural planning and identification of potential anatomical ineligibilities.

Procedure

As ablation of the renal arteries is painful, patients should be sedated during the procedure by a specialist trained in sedation. Analgesia may be performed with opioids. Vital signs should be monitored and intravenous drugs for BP control should be available in the catheter laboratory.

For RDN we recommend analgosedation with low doses of opioids (e.g., fentanyl) together with sedating drugs (e.g., midazolam or propofol).

Intra-arterial nitrates are recommended preprocedurally (in the absence of hypotension). The BP should be monitored invasively and corrected when necessary. Intravenous drugs for BP control should be available in the catheter laboratory.

As a significant proportion of complications are derived from the vascular access, it should be gained with maximum caution and all available tools should be used to minimize the risk of adverse events. Radiation should be kept to a minimum. A 6 French catheter is used in RF ablation and a 7 French catheter in the US-based device.

Femoral arterial access may be performed under US guidance, if the operator is experienced to do so. Vascular closure devices should be used to reduce the risk of complications.

Modern monoplane or biplane angiographic systems should be used to reduce the radiation dose.