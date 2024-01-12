Pulmonary puzzles: salivary gland-type tumors of the lung and their metastatic equivalents

CRTC1

MEC, the most common SGT in the lung, is characterized by a mixture of mucous, intermediate, and squamoid cells []. Histologically, MEC of the lung is graded based on specific criteria that assess cellular morphology, mitotic activity, and the presence of necrosis. Low-grade MEC is characterized by well-differentiated cells, minimal mitotic activity, and an absence of necrosis. The architecture typically includes cystic spaces lined by mucus-producing cells and a background of squamoid and intermediate cells. In contrast, high-grade MEC exhibits features such as marked cellular atypia, increased mitotic activity, and the presence of necrosis. These tumors often show solid growth patterns with less cystic differentiation and a greater proportion of squamoid or intermediate cells []. The presence of these features in MEC indicates a more aggressive behavior and correlates with a lower survival rate, approximately 75%, compared to 95% in low-grade tumors []. Parenchymal invasion is also more commonly observed in high-grade tumors, occurring in about 50% of cases. Treatment recommendations for MEC hinge on the histological grade. For grade I (low-grade) tumors, surgical resection is the preferred approach. However, for more advanced grades (II and III, typically high-grade), adjuvant therapies, including radiotherapy or chemotherapy, are often considered to manage the increased risk of recurrence and metastasis []. HER2 expression has been documented in MEC of the salivary gland, particularly in those with high-grade features. However, in pulmonary MEC, HER2 staining has not been observed. In addition, common lung markers such as TTF‑1 and Napsin A are typically negative in pulmonary MEC []. MEC is characterized by the fusion of theandgenes, present in up to 90% of those tumors. This genomic alteration aids in the diagnostic process, with fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) testing for thegene fusion serving as a reliable diagnostic tool []. Differentiating MEC from adenosquamous carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma (SqCC) can be challenging, especially in small biopsies. The clinical relevance of this distinction lies in the more favorable prognosis of low-grade MEC compared to high-grade variants and other non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLCs) []. Notably, the presence of thefusion is associated with better survival outcomes, while incomplete resection and nodal metastases are indicators of a poorer prognosis [].