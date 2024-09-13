Principles of robot-assisted colorectal surgery

Pelvic dissection

Fig. 6 The concept of traction and countertraction can be used perfectly for ventral dissection of the mesorectum and for exposure of the correct dissection line

While the upper mesorectum and dissection around the promontory pose no relevant difficulties and are easily achieved in general, some recommendations might be given for the continuation of the procedure. Before continuing the posterior mesorectal excision, we recommend first cutting the lateral mesorectal suspensions above the peritoneal deflection, which is best done from ventrally. The ventral adhesions to the vagina or seminal vesicles, however, must remain untouched until the muscular pelvic floor or the posterior level of deposition is reached, as they hold the mesorectal body ventrally and allow for better exposure of the posterior mesorectum via the robotic retractor. It is important that this retractor not be inserted too high into the abdominal cavity, as it would otherwise be at too shallow an angle, allowing only minimal movement in relation to the symphysis; if necessary, it must be repositioned according to Fig.. After the lateral mesorectum has been divided up to the level of the peritoneal deflection, the posterior mesorectum (Waldeyer’s fascia) is dissected until reaching the muscular pelvic floor. For the deeper posterior dissection, it is important to guide the dissection completely to both sides laterally and then distally in stages. Using the additional degrees of freedom and the possibility of anatomically appropriate angulation of the instrument using the additional joints of the end effector is particularly helpful here, which becomes even more important in a narrow pelvis and for the low ventral aspects. To cope with the sometimes-observed constant contamination of the camera or the collection of secretions in the small pelvis, it is possible to insert a gravity drain via a small abdominal incision, which is positioned at the lowest point of the pelvis. With the positive abdominal pressure, this leads to continuous evacuation of pelvic secretions. To support exposure in the very low pelvis, additional traction to the posterior mesorectum by means of a laparoscopic grasper is recommend. Only after having reached the muscular pelvic floor and completed the posterior mesorectal excision until the height of the later anastomosis should one continue with ventral dissection of Denovillier’s layer. Dissection here is best achieved when the assistant tightens the rectum from ventrally while the dissection line is perfectly exposed via the two retractors and according to the principle of traction and countertraction (Fig.).