Preoperative anxiety after face-to-face patient assessment versus preanaesthesia telemedicine (PANTEM) in adults: a randomised clinical trial

Preanaesthesia consultation is performed to assess and optimise patient-specific risk factors before surgery, to inform patients about anaesthesia techniques and to obtain consent. Aside from face-to-face visits, telephone consultation is increasingly being used clinically. Concentration on the content and avoidance of confounding factors could lead to improved patient preparation. We hypothesised that patients receiving a telemedical intervention have less anxiety. Patients scheduled for elective surgery were randomised into two groups according to the consultation performed face-to-face (FTF) or via telephone (TEL). Before consultation (< 48 h) and 1–2 h prior to surgery, both groups had to fill in the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI). A total of 271 patients were randomised and 130 were analysed. There were no significant intergroup differences in mean state anxiety (STAI-S) before and after the intervention. Patients’ positive feedback on telemedical consultation urges future studies on its effect on satisfaction and quality of life.