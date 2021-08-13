Pregnancy outcome in PCOS patients: The effects of letrozol combined with exercise

Abstract

Introduction The present study is an attempt to compare the effects of letrozole therapy plus monitored exercise and letrozole therapy alone on pregnancy outcomes in infertile patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Method A total of 120 infertile women aged between 18 and 40 years with PCOS participated in this study. The patients were divided to two groups: treatment with letrozole and exercise workouts (Group 1) and treatment with letrozole only (Group 2). All data were analyzed using SPSS 22 software.

Results The group of women that received exercise had more live births than the group of women that received only letrozole, but this difference was not significant. Biochemical pregnancy rates in Group 1 were significantly lower than Group 2 ( p -value < 0.001). The number of follicles and clinical pregnancies was significantly higher in Group 1.