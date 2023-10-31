Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

30.10.2023 | original article

Predictors of static and dynamic balance control in kidney transplant recipients

verfasst von: Hatice Nihan Bozkurt, Meriç Yıldırım, Ali Çelik, Serkan Yıldız

Summary

Background

We aimed to evaluate balance control and lower extremity muscle strength in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) including a comparison to a healthy control group and determine the predictors of static and dynamic balance control after kidney transplantation.

Methods

In this study 40 KTRs and 40 healthy controls were included. Balance control was assessed using the Biodex balance system. The static postural stability test (SPST) and clinical test of sensory integration and balance (CTSIB) were used to assess static balance control whereas the dynamic postural stability test (DPST) and limits of stability test (LOST) were used for dynamic balance control. Lower extremity muscle strength was measured with a hand-held dynamometer. Renal functions and laboratory findings of KTRs were recorded.

Results

All the stability index scores of SPST and sway index in CTSIB were significantly higher in KTRs compared to healthy controls. The right anteroposterior stability index score in DPST and the reaction time in LOST were significantly higher whereas overall score in LOST and lower extremity muscle strength were significantly lower in KTRs. The linear regression analysis revealed that hemoglobin was the predictor of static balance control accounting for 11% of the variance and body weight was the predictor of dynamic balance control accounting for 34% of the variance.

Conclusion

Balance control, both static and dynamic, are impaired in KTRs as well as lower extremity muscle strength. Hemoglobin level is a predictor of static balance control whereas body weight is a predictor of dynamic balance control after kidney transplantation.
Yanishi M, Tsukaguchi H, Kimura Y, Koito Y, Yoshida K, Seo M, et al. Evaluation of physical activity in sarcopenic conditions of kidney transplantation recipients. Int Urol Nephrol. 2017;49:1779–84. CrossRefPubMed
Galanti G, Stefani L, Mascherini G, Petri C, Corsani I, Francini L, et al. Short-term prospective study of prescribed physical activity in kidney transplant recipients. Intern Emerg Med. 2016;11:61–7. CrossRefPubMed
Tekkarismaz N, Analan D, Ozelsancak R, Torun D, Caliskan K, Haberal M. Effect of Kidney Transplant on Balance and Fall Risk. Exp Clin Transplant. 2020;18(Suppl 1):73–7. CrossRefPubMed
Bohannon R, Smith J, Hull D, Palmeri D, Barnhard R. Strength, balance and gait before and after kidney transplantation. Int J Rehabil Res. 1997;20:199–204. CrossRefPubMed
Muehlbauer T, Gollhofer A, Granacher U. Associations between measures of balance and lower-extremity muscle strength/power in healthy individuals across the lifespan: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sports Med. 2015;45:1671–92. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
McLay R, O’Hoski S, Beauchamp MK. Role of muscle strength in balance assessment and treatment in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cardiopulm Phys Ther J. 2019;30:35–43. CrossRef
Ferrari M, Manea L, Anton K, Bruzzone P, Meneghello M, Zamboni F, et al. Anemia and hemoglobin serum levels are associated with exercise capacity and quality of life in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. BMC Pulm Med. 2015;15:58. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Neuzil J, Stocker R. Free and albumin-bound bilirubin are efficient co-antioxidants for alpha-tocopherol, inhibiting plasma and low density lipoprotein lipid peroxidation. J Biol Chem. 1994;269:16712–9. CrossRefPubMed
Corbeil P, Simoneau M, Rancourt D, Tremblay A, Teasdale N. Increased risk for falling associated with obesity: mathematical modeling of postural control. IEEE Trans Neural Syst Rehabil Eng. 2001;9:126–36. CrossRefPubMed
