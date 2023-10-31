Predictors of static and dynamic balance control in kidney transplant recipients

Summary

Background We aimed to evaluate balance control and lower extremity muscle strength in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) including a comparison to a healthy control group and determine the predictors of static and dynamic balance control after kidney transplantation.

Methods In this study 40 KTRs and 40 healthy controls were included. Balance control was assessed using the Biodex balance system. The static postural stability test (SPST) and clinical test of sensory integration and balance (CTSIB) were used to assess static balance control whereas the dynamic postural stability test (DPST) and limits of stability test (LOST) were used for dynamic balance control. Lower extremity muscle strength was measured with a hand-held dynamometer. Renal functions and laboratory findings of KTRs were recorded.

Results All the stability index scores of SPST and sway index in CTSIB were significantly higher in KTRs compared to healthy controls. The right anteroposterior stability index score in DPST and the reaction time in LOST were significantly higher whereas overall score in LOST and lower extremity muscle strength were significantly lower in KTRs. The linear regression analysis revealed that hemoglobin was the predictor of static balance control accounting for 11% of the variance and body weight was the predictor of dynamic balance control accounting for 34% of the variance.