09.01.2024 | review

Pattern of bioterrorism in ancient times: lessons to be learned from the microbial and toxicological aspects

verfasst von: Elaheh Eslami, Hasan Siamian, Jamal Rezaei Orimi, Zahra Aghabeiglooei, Ebrahim Salimi-Sabour, Mohammad Amrollahi-Sharifabadi

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

The current research aimed to analyze the history of bioterrorism in antiquity and to adapt the data to modern medical knowledge. To this end, a thorough evaluation of the literature related to the ancient history of bioterrorism and modern data was done using the Web of Sciences, Science Direct, Scopus, PubMed, and Google Scholar. Results showed that knowledge of bioterrorism has existed since antiquity in different civilizations. Biological and toxicological agents were used as an instrument of legal execution, as a warfare tool in battles, or to eliminate political rivals across nations. Ancient people researched bioterrorism to apply it against enemies and at the same time provide countermeasures in favor of themselves and allies. Despite the existence of the principles of bioterrorism since ancient times, adaptation of the data to modern research can assist in planning countermeasure efforts, preventive actions, and treatments in the framework of modern counterterrorism medicine.
