Palliative care in terminally ill advanced chronic liver disease patients

Approximately 60% of patients with liver cirrhosis develop ascites at some point [], which has a significantly negative impact on HRQOL []. Conservative management with diuretic treatment is the cornerstone of ascites management and holds an important role, although its use is often limited due to concerns about negatively impacting renal function or inducing electrolyte imbalance []. To prevent this laboratory tests are often performed; however, as part of a shared decision-making process it may be appropriate to take a pragmatic view and limit the frequency of monitoring laboratory parameters in end of life patients []. Nevertheless, the vast majority of ACLD patients will require or require regular therapeutic paracentesis and emergency admissions for paracentesis are burdensome and expensive. In England the implementation of day clinic paracentesis services led to a reduction in healthcare costs, a reduction in the length of in-hospital stays, and resulted in a lower likelihood of dying in hospital compared to patients receiving unplanned emergency paracentesis []. The results of the mentioned study illustrate that parallel planning is beneficia and that the optimal management of chronic diseases is an important component of palliative care. Long-term abdominal drainage offers another option for patients with ascites who are refractory to treatment, particularly those who are too frail to make use of regular outpatient paracentesis services. Preliminary evidence even suggests that the safety profile of long-term abdominal drainage is comparable to that of single-time large volume paracentesis []. In this context, a German study found that ACLD patients with refractory ascites who receive a tunnelled peritoneal catheter have lower mortality rates and similar incidences of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis as patients with regular large volume paracentesis []. Furthermore, peritoneal catheters were linked to higher rehospitalization rates and a higher incidence of acute kidney damage and hyponatremia. As pointed out in another study, implantation of peritoneal catheters needs further exploration because topics such as the need for antibiotic prophylaxis, ideal daily drainage volumes and the importance of albumin substitutions remain unsolved []. Patients with ascites that is refractory to treatment have a median survival of less than 6 months, and open conversations about the balance of burdens and benefits of all therapeutic options will help physicians to focus on individualized patient care priorities []. Importantly, palliative concepts, including implanted peritoneal catheters, do not have to exclude a potentially curative treatment such as liver transplantation. Furthermore, the alfapump®, a battery-powered pump designed to remove fluid from the peritoneal cavity into the bladder, offered the possibility for ascites drainage in an out-of-the hospital setting; however, this device is no longer available. Finally, data from a recently performed randomized controlled trial underline the need for further research in the field of ascites drainage devices and technologies, as they suggest that patients who had implanted fluid removal medical devices had improved HRQOL scores at 3 months, compared to patients who underwent multiple single-time large volume paracentesis [].