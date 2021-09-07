Outcomes of YAG anterior capsulotomy and surgical capsulectomy in the management of anterior capsular contraction syndrome

Results

A total of 141 eyes were included (YAGAC: 108 and surgical AC: 33). The surgical AC group had a higher proportion of uveitis than the YAGAC group (eight [24.2%] and two [1.9%] respectively, p < 0.001). In the YAGAC group seven eyes (6.5%) required further laser and one eye (0.9%) needed surgical AC. No patients from the surgical group required further treatment. Median logMAR pre-operative VA was worse in the surgical AC: 0.45 (IQR 0.00–1.19) than in the YAGAC group: 0.12 (interquartile range [IQR] 0.00–0.38, p < 0.001). Both groups had no difference in final VA as the surgical group had a greater VA gain ( p = 0.004).