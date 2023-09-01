Open surgical treatment of unicameral bone cysts

There is high variety and thus ongoing discussion regarding surgical UBC treatment. Additional data are required to further contour advantages and disadvantages of modern treatment choices []. This study was performed to evaluate long-term follow-up revision-free survival outcomes of open surgical UBC treatment of a single institution. We found 29% (34/119) of patients with need of revision after initial surgery due to recurrent or persistent UBC (Fig.). Additional surgical modalities, like phenolization or cavity burring, did not alter the survival of LTF of patients in this study (Fig.). A young patient age and proximity to open growth plates were linked to LTF. Information found in this study should help treating surgeons in finding indications for open UBC surgery and raise awareness in postoperative care of patients with a higher likelihood of recurrent or persistent UBC after initial treatment.

A 10-year-old patient with pain and a proximal humerus osteolysis in X‑rays ( a ) which led to open curettage, burring, phenolization and filling with allograft bone chips ( b ). A recurrent osteolysis in the proximal humerus was visible ( c ) 3 years after surgery for UBC, and additional curettage, burring and cavity filling with allograft bone chips was performed. No further recurrence was observed 2 years after revision surgery ( d )

A 12-year-old patient with subtrochanteric pathologic fracture due to an UBC before ( a ) and after ( b ) open surgery with curettage, burring, filling with a strut graft and allograft bone chips, and plate osteosynthesis. In follow-up X‑rays 18 months after surgery, recurrence in the trochanteric region was visible ( c ), which led to open revision surgery with screw removal, curettage, phenolization, and filling with bone substitute chips. ( d ) The bone fixation was removed 3 years after recurrence ( e )

Limitations

As a retrospective data analysis, this study comes with several limitations.

Documentation of physical limitations and functional outcomes was not standardized in outpatient clinic protocols, and thus was not analyzed in this study. This is an important limitation in an ongoing discussion between open and percutaneous surgery in UBC treatment, as functional impairments and surgical site morbidity may be main advantages of a less invasive treatment; however, because of this limitation, conclusions of this study are solely limited to surgical outcomes, and further studies analyzing functional results and rehabilitation protocols of different treatment strategies are needed for further comparison.

With an inclusion period of over 30 years diagnostic and treatment modalities, surgical indications and surgeons changed and developed. A long inclusion period was deemed necessary to achieve a solid patient number for statistical analysis, and a review of surgical protocols showed that general approaches to open UBC surgery did not significantly change in the inclusion period. Our analysis of the different decades of surgery supports this comparability, as no differences between the frequencies of LTF between the decades were found. An increase of open UBC surgery in the recent decades might be partially explained by an improvement of diagnostic possibilities; however, there are numerous possible confounding variables that could have also influenced the total numbers of open UBC surgeries performed in one specific decade, such as surgeons’ experience to indicate this treatment form, or patient reluctance to undergo surgery.

Due to the long inclusion period, missing data of radiologic imaging need to be reported, which led to an inability to assess radiologic images of early period UBC. Only surgical and general patient parameters of these patients were available.