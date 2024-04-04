Ocular manifestation of hand, foot, and mouth disease

Summary

Virus-related illnesses are a common phenomenon, especially in the colder months of the year. They usually manifest with cough, cold, and other flu-associated symptoms. They affect people of all ages and genders. In recent years, also virus-associated ocular symptoms have been documented repeatedly. One of the viruses known to cause these is the Coxsackievirus A, which causes hand, foot, and mouth disease. Three cases of these virus-associated macular changes are described below. In all three cases, the symptoms occurred unilaterally and with little time delay to the virus-typical general changes. Complete functional remission occurred in all cases, whereby permanent changes in the pigment epithelium were observed.