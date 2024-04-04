Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

03.04.2024 | Case report

Ocular manifestation of hand, foot, and mouth disease

A case series

verfasst von: Dr. Katharina Radunsky, Univ. Doz. Dr. Agnes Boltz, PhD, Primaria Univ. Prof. Dr. Veronika Pia Vécsei-Marlovits, MSc, MBA

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Virus-related illnesses are a common phenomenon, especially in the colder months of the year. They usually manifest with cough, cold, and other flu-associated symptoms. They affect people of all ages and genders. In recent years, also virus-associated ocular symptoms have been documented repeatedly. One of the viruses known to cause these is the Coxsackievirus A, which causes hand, foot, and mouth disease. Three cases of these virus-associated macular changes are described below. In all three cases, the symptoms occurred unilaterally and with little time delay to the virus-typical general changes. Complete functional remission occurred in all cases, whereby permanent changes in the pigment epithelium were observed.
Literatur
1.
2.
Beck AP, Jampol LM, Glaser DA, Pollack JS. Is Coxsackievirus the cause of unilateral acute idiopathic maculopathy? Arch Ophthalmol. 2004;122(1):121–3.CrossRefPubMed
Mickael Anjou et al. Multimodal imaging of unilateral acute maculopathiy associated with Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease: a case series. Case Rep. Ophthalmology 2022 August 16;13(2): 617–625
Agrawal R, et al. Unilateral acute maculopathy associated with adult onset hand, foot and mouth disease: case report and review of literature. J Ophthalmic Inflamm Infect. 2015;1; 5:2. Feb.CrossRef
