Neurofibromatosis type 1 adult surveillance form for Austria

Further emphasis should be placed on encouraging adults with NF1 to adhere to the recommendations of routine health check-ups and adhere to the recommended vaccination guidelines.

For the monitoring of plexiform neurofibromas, performing a whole-body (WB) or equivalent MRI at HCT is recommended to determine the internal tumor burden as a predictor for MPNST development. Similarly, cranial MRI is recommended at HCT to monitor glioma development. For patients presenting later in life, a baseline WB or spinal MRI may be considered and discussed individually, if no prior WB or spinal MRI surveillance was undertaken. If internal plexiform neurofibromas are absent, further examination by WB or spinal MRI is not necessary as the overall risk of MPNST is considered low. If a high internal tumor load is detected at HCT, refined screening programs utilizing WB-MRI, regional MRI, positron emission tomography (PET) MRI or PET/computed tomography (CT) should be considered if symptoms emerge or worsen. Importantly, the absence of high internal tumor burden on WB-MRI at transition does not exclude the formation of MPNST later in life []. If whole body MRI or CT is not readily available, sonography might be considered as modality of choice []. In the case of developing a malignancy, discussion of each case in an interdisciplinary tumor board is strongly recommended.

While some complications arising in individuals with NF1 are associated with a younger age, others are more commonly encountered in adulthood (e.g., MPNSTs, cardiovascular problems, GISTs, breast cancer) []. Efforts aiming at the early detection of possible complications must thus change from those in adolescence. Yet, a comprehensive anamnesis and clinical examination including a neurological and skin examination remain the cornerstone in the early detection of complications in NF1 and must be considered at HCT and every subsequent clinical visit. Anamnesis and clinical examination at HCT should comply with our proposed approach described below. Furthermore, the initiation or completion of genetic testing should be offered to each patient. Monthly home blood pressure measurements should be assessed at and continued after HCT as a screening tool for pheochromocytoma and renal artery stenosis.

Anamnesis and clinical examination

In accordance with published recommendations, we suggest annual clinical examinations for adults with NF1 ≤ 50 years and at least biennial assessment for individuals above the age of 50 years, including a focused neurological and dermatological examination. Each assessment should address the present and longitudinal development of clinical manifestations and symptoms, and their effects on quality of life.

Cutaneous neurofibromas are benign tumors originating from Schwann cell significantly affecting patient quality of life that are commonly cited as the leading psychological stressors for NF1 patients. A dermatological examination by inspection and palpation of the skin should therefore be performed at every visit. Laser surgery or further therapeutic options should be discussed with every patient if burdensome.

Similarly, a thorough neurological examination including a pain anamnesis must be considered at every assessment. The detection of focal neurological symptoms (e.g.. muscle weakness or paralysis, poor coordination, loss of sensation, pain, confusion or altered levels of consciousness) per clinical neurological examination is both cost-efficient and elegant before initiating further diagnostics. Importantly, (neuropathic) pain secondary to plexiform neurofibroma progression, scoliosis or neuropsychiatric or psychosocial conditions should be addressed early and treated accordingly. Similarly, the screening for, diagnosis and treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety or sleep disorders, both primary and secondary to chronic (neuropathic) pain, should be actively assessed.

Not all tumors related to NF1 are commonly encountered in adult patients. Therefore, we suggest focusing on clinical signs and symptoms associated with the transformation of plexiform neurofibromas to MPNSTs (increase in size or change of consistency of pre-existing neurofibromas, pain, new neurological symptoms).

Anzeige