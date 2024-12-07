Myeloid sarcoma of the heart—A clinicopathological correlation

Clinical presentation

The patient was hospitalized for congestive heart failure with bilateral pleural effusions and elevated C‑reactive protein levels. She had a history of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with the last positive biopsy at the end of 2022, confirmed by PCR analysis showing a TP53 mutation. Following the initial diagnosis, she underwent treatment with a liposomal formulation of cytarabine and daunorubicin (CPX-351) for 1 month. The biopsy at that time revealed a TP53 mutational status with variant allele frequencies (VAF) of 65.13%. Subsequently, she received a course of darubicin, fludarabine, cytarabine, granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF, Ida-FLAG protocol) combined with venetoclax; however, follow-up biopsy results continued to show a positive TP53 mutational status. Another treatment regimen with decitabine and venetoclax was administered but the subsequent biopsy again revealed persistent disease, although the VAF had decreased to 33.70%. One month later, the patient underwent stem cell transplantation. A biopsy following the transplantation showed a significantly reduced disease burden, with the TP53 mutation VAF dropping to 0.08%. Chimerism analysis from bone marrow aspirates and peripheral blood using the AmpFlSTR®Identifiler Plus PCR Amplification Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vienna, Austria) showed 100% donor cells. Repetitive TP53 mutation analysis in bone marrow aspirates (the last one performed 2 months before death) showed only minimal molecular residual disease with VAF ranging from 0.00% to 0.16%. Follow-up routine bone marrow biopsies (the last one performed 2 months before death) were morphologically and immunohistochemically negative for AML.

Anzeige

1 Fig. 1 Transthoracic echocardiography showing a hypertrophic left ventricle with hyperdynamic systolic function and restrictive filling pattern × Nevertheless, the patientʼs overall health started to deteriorate. Despite diuretic and antibiotic treatment, the clinical condition gradually worsened and she complained about vertigo and dyspnea. Arterial blood gas analysis performed 2 weeks after admission due to hyperventilation indicated severe lactic acidosis (lactate 16 mmol/L, pH 7.2). At admission to the cardiac care unit (CCU), transthoracic echocardiography showed a hypertrophic left ventricle with hyperdynamic systolic function and restrictive filling pattern (Fig.) compatible with the diagnosis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction due to infiltrative cardiomyopathy. Despite all measures taken lactic acidosis escalated further and 6 h after CCU admission the patient had a cardiac arrest in the context of pulseless electrical activity and passed away.

An autopsy was requested and performed. The questions at autopsy, posed by the clinical colleagues were: 1) cause of death and 2) signs of an infiltrative cardiomyopathy (e.g., amyloidosis)?