Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

19.01.2024 | case report

Intramuscular botulinum toxin-A in complex regional pain syndrome resistant to standard treatment: a case report

verfasst von: Yasemin Tombak, MD, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ozgur Zeliha Karaahmet, Prof. Dr. Ece Unlu Akyuz

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Objective

To present a patient with complex regional pain syndrome type 1 (CRPS-I) and improvement of contracture of hand muscles and grip strength after successful treatment with botulinum neurotoxin‑A (BoNT-A).

Case

A 53-year-old woman with CRPS‑I experienced severe allodynia, swelling and autonomic changes in the left hand after a distal radius fracture. Over the succeeding months, she developed contracture of the left hand muscles which was treated with injection of BoNT‑A into the hand muscles (10 points).

Results

In the patient treatment with BoNT‑A an improvement was seen in the hand range of motion (ROM) and grip strength.

Conclusion

Successful results can be obtained with BoNT‑A injection in treatment-resistant CRPS‑I cases which may develop joint contracture.
Metadaten
Titel
Intramuscular botulinum toxin-A in complex regional pain syndrome resistant to standard treatment: a case report
verfasst von
Yasemin Tombak, MD
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ozgur Zeliha Karaahmet
Prof. Dr. Ece Unlu Akyuz
Publikationsdatum
19.01.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02317-x