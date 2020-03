Since 2005, the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift - The Central European Journal of Medicine - has been the official organ of the Austrian society for internal medicine (ÖGIM), which puts a special emphasis apart from scientific publications on the advanced training for internal specialists. In May 2006 the first issue of WKW EDUCATION (advanced training internal medicine) was released, supplying useful information on specialist examinations.

The journal is intended mainly as preparation for the specialist examination "internal medicine" primarily on evidence-based medicine, with articles contributed by authorities in the main specialties in internal medicine, including Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nephrology, Rheumatology and others. At the end of the articles are specialist examination test questions for self-assessment.