 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

11.12.2020 | original article

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on a visceral surgical department in western Austria

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Daniel Lechner, Peter Tschann, Paolo C. N. Girotti, Ingmar Königsrainer
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Availability of data and materials

All data and materials are available.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV‑2 virus has strongly affected the visceral and thoracic surgery department in southern Vorarlberg in Austria, which comprises two locations: the focus hospital in Feldkirch and the regional hospital in Bludenz.

Methods

The complete lockdown lasted 6 weeks (from March 16 to April 26, 2020), after which the hospital in Bludenz started day surgery again and in Feldkirch the capacity was slowly increased. We compared how oncological and acute operations differed during those 6 weeks to the 6 weeks before lockdown.

Results

Our findings show a clear increase in emergency operations for acute cholecystitis (+133%) and acute appendicitis (+157%). While the acute operations increased, some oncological operations decreased, which was especially apparent for oncological colorectal resections (−66%) and oncological lung resections (−43%).

Conclusion

This survey shows that due to the increased catchment area, more acute operations were performed and also demonstrated that we were confronted with more advanced stages of those diseases. Furthermore, cancer operations which rely on short-term peripheral diagnostics decreased considerably.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1160.0