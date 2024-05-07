Gene therapy: principles, challenges and use in clinical practice

Although continuous collection of additional long-term safety data will be necessary in the future, the growing importance of gene therapy is beyond doubt and calls for appropriate knowledge among health care professionals. There is currently a high unmet need for education, as revealed by a survey conducted among hospital physicians in Austria []. To address this knowledge gap, this review summarizes core principles, benefits, potential risks and challenges of gene therapy, with a particular focus on hemophilia and spinal muscular atrophy, and discusses future perspectives.

The lessons learned from these events enabled continuous improvements, and the unprecedented results that are achievable with gene therapy led to the development of a myriad of new products currently tested in clinical trials for a broad range of indications []. Today, gene therapies have emerged as promising treatment options and are rapidly entering the treatment landscape of various inherited and acquired diseases including immune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, hemophilia, ocular diseases, hemoglobinopathies, or cancer. Some gene therapies have already been approved for clinical use, and many more are being developed at increasing speed.

Already in 1972, Friedmann and Roblin hypothesized that genetic modification might be the way to cure hereditary diseases []. Following many years of scientific groundwork and technical advancements, the first clinical gene therapy studies started in the early 1990s []. Over the years, several major setbacks, including the tragic death of a patient treated in a gene therapy trial in 1999 and several cases of unintended insertional mutagenesis and development of acute leukemia, slowed the development []. The 18-year-old patient who died in 1999 had partial ornithine transcarbamoylase (OTC) deficiency, a genetically determined metabolic disorder of the urea cycle, and received an infusion of corrective OTC gene encased in a recombinant adenoviral vector []. A severe immune reaction evoked by the adenoviral vector led to his death four days after the administration. This case highlighted the potential of the vector itself to pose a risk, adequate training of the health care staff and the implementation of basic operating procedures, among others.

For the large-scale production of rAAV vectors, platforms based on human embryonic kidney cells (HEK) or the insect cell line Spodoptera frugiperda (SF9) with recombinant baculoviruses have been widely employed []. rAAVs are administered via a single infusion either intravenously or locally. If given intravenously, the vector will transduce the target cell depending on its tissue tropism. Once bound to the cell via receptors, the virus gets endocytosed. After escaping from the endosome, rAAV particles enter the cell nucleus, the viral capsid gets uncoated, and after a second strand synthesis of the transgene, the host cell’s endogenous transcription and translation machinery is used for the production of a functional protein. Based on the fact that rAAVs integrate into the host genome at very low frequencies, rAAV is considered to bear only low risk of genotoxicity []. In clinical studies investigating valoctocogene roxaparvovec and etranacogene dezaparvovec that have been licensed for the treatment of hemophilia A and B, respectively, transgene DNA was temporarily detected in semen; therefore, barrier contraception is recommended for 6 and 12 months after the administration of valoctocogene roxaparvovec and etranacogene dezaparvovec, respectively, in patients with reproductive potential []. Moreover, treated patients should not donate semen, blood, organs, tissues or cells for transplantation.

Recombinant adeno-associated viral (rAAV) vectors have emerged as the platform of choice forgene therapies due to their advantages of relatively low immunogenicity, targeted gene delivery into a range of tissues, and long-term expression of the transgene []. AAV is a very small (single-stranded DNA virus that is non-pathogenic and naturally replication-defective. Wild-type AAV requires the presence of another virus, such as an adenovirus, to replicate []. In the process of engineering, all viral coding sequences including theandgenes that are responsible for replication and the structure of the viral capsid are replaced with a gene expression cassette of interest. This includes not only the therapeutic gene but also other transcriptional regulatory elements such as a promoter sequence that facilitates transgene expression within specific cell types []. rAAV vectors have tropism for specific tissues depending on their serotype, with serotypes ranging from AAV1 to AAV13 []. Features of different vectors are discussed in Table].

With non-integrating viral vectors, on the other hand, the transferred DNA is stabilized extrachromosomally as an episome. Since the transgene is usually not integrated into the genome, it needs to be delivered to long-lived, non-dividing, post-mitotic cells where it will be expressed for the life of the target cell only. Episomes are stable in non-dividing cells for long periods and provide sustained transgene expression []. On the downside, transgene expression may be lost over time upon cell proliferation due to the lack of vector genome replication with cell division []. Non-integrating vectors are typically used forgene therapy.

Integrating viral vectors are introduced into cells with the aim of stably incorporating therapeutic genes into the genome, thus allowing the cells to pass the transgene onto every daughter cell. These vectors, which are typically derived from retro- and lentiviruses, are frequently employed for ex vivo gene therapy.

Vectors are vehicles that can carry genetic material and introduce it into target cells. For gene transfer, mainly naturally occurring viruses are genetically modified for the purpose of transferring and expressing a transgene. In viral vectors, the viral genome is replaced by the gene therapy transgene. One fundamental distinction between the viruses used for gene therapy is their inherent capacity to integrate into the host DNA. Therefore, viral vectors can broadly be classified as either integrating or non-integrating [].

gene therapy primarily focuses on rare monogenic disorders caused by loss-of-function or toxic gain-of-function mutations. Among others,gene therapy is currently being evaluated or has already been approved in the treatment of hemophilia A and B, neuromuscular disorders (e.g., spinal muscular atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy) and various types of inherited blindness (e.g.,mutation-associated retinal dystrophy, achromatopsia, choroideremia, Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, X‑linked retinoschisis, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). In the setting of central nervous system diseases, targeting a sufficient number of cells to achieve an adequate level of gene modification is challenging [].

In contrast togene therapy,gene therapy relies on the administration of a vector that carries and delivers the transgene to a target tissue (e.g., liver, neurons, muscle). Most currentgene therapies target the patient’s liver and can be applied intravenously [].gene therapy usually does not require conditioning prior to administration; thus, prolonged hospital stays are avoided, and the treatment can frequently even be conducted in the outpatient setting. Moreover, this approach is attractive as it dispenses with the need for elaborate steps involved intreatment including cell collection from the patient and manipulation in a specialized facility before re-administration []. However, the feasibility ofadministration depends on tissue-specific targeting or local delivery and/or target-cell-specific gene expression.

Today, gene therapy for cancer has mainly been established in the form of CAR T cell therapy. CARs endow T cells with the ability to target antigens expressed on the surface of tumor cells. CD19, an antigen present in most B cell malignancies, constitutes the classical target, with several products having been approved to date. However, CAR T cell applications are extending to other hematologic malignancies as well as solid tumors.

gene therapy requires the extraction of cells from the patient []. After the successful introduction of a transgene or successful gene editing, the cells are re-administered to the patient.gene therapies commonly use cells of hematopoietic origin such as hematopoietic stem cells or T cells, and are being developed for the treatment of inherited immune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases (e.g., X‑linked adrenoleukodystrophy, metachromatic leukodystrophy), β‑hemoglobinopathies (e.g., β‑thalassemia, sickle cell disease), and cancer.

Genome editing can be performed in cells both outside and inside of the body (and, see below) []. Clinical trials are currently assessing the utility of genome editing in the correction of monogenic diseases and cell-based regenerative medicine; also, enhancement of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy is investigated. In principle, genome editing has the potential to halt the progression of most monogenic diseases, provided that patients are treated before irreversible damage has occurred. The first CRISPR-based gene therapy, which has been approved only recently in the European Union is exagamglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β‑thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease [].

CRISPR-Cas9 is currently the platform that is used most frequently for the introduction of DNA DSBs. However, other nucleases such as zinc-finger nucleases, transcription activator-like effector nucleases and homing endonucleases-meganucleases offer comparable precision.

More recently, with the discovery of novel tools that can precisely target and manipulate DNA,repair of genetic defects has become possible. This approach is called genome editing and allows for the correction of genetic defects with single base-pair precision (Fig.c; []). Genome editing mostly relies on the site-specific introduction of a double-strand break (DSB) into DNA. The nuclease-induced site-specific DSB in the genome stimulates active endogenous repair mechanisms. The two best understood repair mechanisms are non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ) and homology-directed repair (HDR). In NHEJ, the DSB is fixed simply by joining the two ends of the broken DNA. This mechanism is relatively error-prone and frequently leads to insertions and deletions (indels) that can result in the functional loss of a gene. In stark contrast, HDR—the naturally occurring recombination mechanisms observed in mammalian cells—involves the use of the sister chromatide as a template for a “copy and paste” process known as homologous recombination. However, for genome editing, a cell can be tricked, and a DNA donor repair template can be introduced into the cell that will be used for homologous recombination instead of the sister chromatide. Importantly, this DNA repair template can be engineered to correct a mutation or even integrate additional genetic material.

A different approach is required when the disease is caused by gain-of-function defects. Suppression of gain of function can be achieved by the import of inhibitory sequences (i.e., microRNAs, short hairpin RNAs) into target cells (Fig.b).

This addition or substitution of genes with loss-of-function defects (Fig.a) is called gene addition/augmentation []. In case of gene augmentation, the newly transferred functional copy of a gene is present in the cell nucleus together with the defective gene.

Gene therapy is the transfer of genetic material to a patient to treat or potentially even cure a disease. There are various approaches of gene therapy. Most currently used gene therapy products attempt to replace the function of a defective gene with that of a healthy gene. The genetic material (aka transgene) should ideally be delivered to the physiologically relevant target tissue where it is expressed at a physiologically meaningful level and in a stable manner. Interference of the gene or its protein products with the integrity of the target cells must be avoided [].

Immune responses to vectors can be mitigated by the administration of immunomodulatory drugs such as corticosteroids []. However, immune system-mediated toxicity is still a challenge for successful gene transfer using AAV vectors, particularly in settings in which the treatment of the targeted genetic disease requires high doses [].

Uncontrolled innate immunes responses such as overactivation of the complement pathway with subsequent induction of thrombotic microangiopathy have been described following AAV gene therapy. Thrombotic microangiopathy is a hematologic emergency situation caused by microscopic blood clots in the capillaries and small blood vessels, leading to organ damage, anemia and low platelet counts []. Also, the adaptive immune system can cause dangerous side effects via CD8+ cytotoxic T‑cell responses, such as T‑cell mediated hepatotoxicities associated with inflammatory reactions that have been observed in AAV9 vector therapy for spinal muscular atrophy.

Since non-integrating vectors are applied, they carry the risk of evoking immune responses that are potentially life-threatening or might impair the long-term efficacy of treatment. Immune responses and related adverse events seem to be directly associated with the vector doses applied []. Uncontrolled immune responses are the main culprit with regard to most severe adverse events linked to AAV gene transfer, including fatal hepatotoxicity, dorsal root ganglia toxicity, and myocarditis. Notably, the human body contains immune-privileged sites (e.g., the central nervous system) and immunosuppressive microenvironments (e.g., the liver) where AAV vectors are less likely to trigger strong responses than at other sites such as the circulation or the muscle [].

In contrast to integrating viral vectors that are primarily used forgene therapy applications, non-integrating viral vectors are mainly used forgene therapy. These have only minimal rates of integration into the donor DNA and consequently confer a very low probability of causing insertional mutagenesis and cancer. Hemophilic dogs treated with AAV gene therapy had low but detectable levels of AAV integration into the genomic DNA and did not show any evidence of tumor formation after 10 years of follow-up []. Studies in neonatal mice implicated that pathogenic AAV integration events might actively contribute to hepatocellular cancer development, although potential genotoxic events are highly dependent on factors including AAV integration preferences, vector design, vector dose and, in particular, recipient age at AAV injection [].

Integrating vectors such as retro- and lentiviruses that are primarily used forgene therapy bear the risk of insertional mutagenesis due to their semi-random integration into the DNA. This can potentially induce the activation of an oncogene or the disruption of a tumor suppressor gene, thereby leading to the formation of cancer []. Unfortunately, T cell leukemia developed in some of the early trials using γ‑retroviral vectors for severe combined immunodeficiencies (SCID) []. Over time, the risk of insertional mutagenesis has been reduced by the development of safer vectors []. Compared to γ‑retroviral vectors, lentiviral vectors have a safer integration pattern and higher transduction efficiencies. However, clinical-scale production of lentiviral vectors is challenging. Nevertheless, specific surveillance and long-term follow-up is necessary. In the future, such unintentional detrimental integration events might be avoided by using the very precise genome editing technology [].

Depending on the type of gene therapy ( ex vivo vs. in vivo , integrating vs. non-integrating vectors), several safety-related issues need to be taken into consideration and should be discussed with the potential patient.

A multitude of trial programs is currently evaluating gene therapies in a broad range of diseases. Approximately 1500 products are being tested in the pre-clinical setting and in more than 500 clinical studies. In addition to the mentioned indications, gene therapy is being assessed in inherited metabolic diseases such as ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (NCT02991144), homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (NCT02651675) and mucopolysaccharidosis type VI (NCT03173521), in age-related macular degeneration (NCT01024998, NCT01301443, NCT01494805, NCT03066258) and previously untreatable disorders like Huntington’s disease (NCT03761849), among many others. As an example, achievements and limitations of established gene therapies are delineated below for hemophilia and spinal muscular atrophy.

In addition, at the time of the publication of this review, gene therapies are available in Europe for serious monogenic disorders including severe combined immunodeficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID; autologous CD34+ cells transduced with a retroviral vector that encodes for the human ADA complementary DNA sequence), biallelicmutation-associated retinal dystrophy (voretigene neparvovec), aromatic L‑amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency (eladocagene exuparvovec), metachromatic leukodystrophy (atidarsagene autotemcel), spinal muscular atrophy (onasemnogene abeparvovec), hemophilia A (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) and B (etranacogene dezaparvovec) and β‑thalassemia as well as sickle cell disease [].

A number of gene therapy products have been licensed over the last seven years in Europe, the United States and other countries. Currently, a total of six CAR T cell products have received approval in Europe. Tisagenlecleucel, axicabtagene ciloleucel, brexucabtagene autoleucel and lisocabtagene maraleucel are used for the treatment of patients with B‑cell malignancies (e.g., lymphoma); all of these target the CD19 antigen []. Tisagenlecleucel is also indicated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia []. The BCMA-directed therapies idecabtagene vicleucel and ciltacabtagene autoleucel have been licensed for the treatment of multiple myeloma []. Talimogene laherparepvec is a modified oncolytic herpes virus that is used as an intralesional cancer immunotherapy for advanced melanoma [].

Hemophilia a and b

61 ‐ 63 ]. Moreover, the bleeding phenotype is responsive to increases of factor levels, and their measurement provides monitoring of the treatment efficacy. While FVIII is synthesized in the sinusoidal endothelial cells of the liver, FIX synthesis takes place in the hepatocytes [ 63 , 64 ]. The majority of defects of the F8 gene are caused by intron 22 inversions; in the F9 gene, missense mutations are mainly responsible for the absence or dysfunction of the clotting factor [ 65 , 66 ]. Hemophilia, an X‑linked recessive bleeding disorder, is caused by a deficiency of coagulation factor VIII (hemophilia A) or IX (hemophilia B) due to mutations in the genes encoding for these factors. Several characteristics make hemophilia A and B an ideal target for gene therapy: this is a monogenic, recessive disease which results in a large range of affected protein levels []. Moreover, the bleeding phenotype is responsive to increases of factor levels, and their measurement provides monitoring of the treatment efficacy. While FVIII is synthesized in the sinusoidal endothelial cells of the liver, FIX synthesis takes place in the hepatocytes []. The majority of defects of thegene are caused by intron 22 inversions; in thegene, missense mutations are mainly responsible for the absence or dysfunction of the clotting factor [].

61 ]. The traditional treatment consists of intravenous replacement of coagulation factor concentrates at regular intervals, given the relatively short half-life of these factors. This puts a considerable burden on patients and care givers. Furthermore, persons with hemophilia may develop inhibitory antibodies that diminish the efficacy of factor replacement. Despite regular prophylaxis, the risk of arthropathy is not completely reduced with the current treatment options. Moreover, the treatment confers a significant cost burden, and access to factor products is limited in many countries. In patients with hemophilia, FVIII or FIX deficiency leads to bleeding into joints, muscles and soft tissues, eventually giving rise to joint damage, disability and chronic pain as the most common consequences []. The traditional treatment consists of intravenous replacement of coagulation factor concentrates at regular intervals, given the relatively short half-life of these factors. This puts a considerable burden on patients and care givers. Furthermore, persons with hemophilia may develop inhibitory antibodies that diminish the efficacy of factor replacement. Despite regular prophylaxis, the risk of arthropathy is not completely reduced with the current treatment options. Moreover, the treatment confers a significant cost burden, and access to factor products is limited in many countries.

34 ]. Similarly, etranacogene dezaparvovec was approved as the first gene therapy for hemophilia B in February 2023 [ 35 ]. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec was the first gene therapy to be licensed for the treatment of hemophilia A and became available in August 2022 in the European Union []. Similarly, etranacogene dezaparvovec was approved as the first gene therapy for hemophilia B in February 2023 [].

2 , 63 , 67 , 68 ]. The continuous expression of coagulation factors provides protection from bleeding, renders prophylaxis at regular intervals unnecessary and contributes to increased quality of life. Gene therapy for hemophilia is liver-directed as the vectors target hepatocytes, which act as protein factories to release the transgene product into the circulation. AAV vectors with the serotype 5 are used for both currently approved liver-directed therapies. This treatment is expected to transform severe disease phenotypes into mild or normal phenotypes based on sustained elevation of clotting factor levels []. The continuous expression of coagulation factors provides protection from bleeding, renders prophylaxis at regular intervals unnecessary and contributes to increased quality of life.

F8 transgene into the recombinant AAV5 (rAAV5) vector [ 65 , 66 , 69 ] that has limited packaging capacity of approximately 4.7 kb (Fig. 2 F8 transgene into AAV, the large B‑domain of F8 is deleted, resulting in a length of approximately 5 kb. For the F9 transgene, a naturally occurring but more active variant of FIX that was initially described in a family in Padua (i.e., the Padua variant) is often used [ 70 ]. The therapy is administered as a single intravenous infusion, with dosing based on body weight. Following the administration, patients may develop a mild viral syndrome consisting of transient fever, myalgia, and malaise [ 71 ‐ 73 ]. Fig. 2 Structure of adeno-associated viral vectors for the treatment of hemophilia ( a ) and ( b ). Foot note: ITR inverted terminal repeat; pA polyadenylation signal × While hemophilia A and B show similar clinical symptoms, their molecular bases differ. As FVIII complementary DNA is larger than FIX complementary DNA (approximately 9 kb vs. 1.5 kb), modification is required to enable packaging of thetransgene into the recombinant AAV5 (rAAV5) vector [] that has limited packaging capacity of approximately 4.7 kb (Fig.). To fit thetransgene into AAV, the large B‑domain ofis deleted, resulting in a length of approximately 5 kb. For thetransgene, a naturally occurring but more active variant of FIX that was initially described in a family in Padua (i.e., the Padua variant) is often used []. The therapy is administered as a single intravenous infusion, with dosing based on body weight. Following the administration, patients may develop a mild viral syndrome consisting of transient fever, myalgia, and malaise [].

74 ]. Measurable antibodies to different AAV serotypes have been found in approximately 30–60% of the population [ 75 ]. Prior to treatment with the gene therapy product approved for hemophilia, the levels of neutralizing antibodies need to be assessed. Only patients without antibodies according to a validated assay are eligible for the administration of valoctocogene roxaparvovec [ 34 ]. With respect to etranacogene dezaparvovec, patients with pre-existing anti-AAV5 antibodies were not excluded from the phase III trial. Trials results showed that gene therapy can be successful even in the presence of low titers of pre-existing neutralizing antibodies; however, the titer should not exceed 1:678 according to the specific assay employed for etranacogene dezaparvovec [ 35 ]. AAVs naturally infect humans, and upon infection the human immune system develops neutralizing antibodies that are a particular challenge for AAV-based gene therapy approaches. These pre-existing neutralizing anti-AAV antibodies impede gene transfer by inhibiting the transduction of target cells by the AAV-based vector []. Measurable antibodies to different AAV serotypes have been found in approximately 30–60% of the population []. Prior to treatment with the gene therapy product approved for hemophilia, the levels of neutralizing antibodies need to be assessed. Only patients without antibodies according to a validated assay are eligible for the administration of valoctocogene roxaparvovec []. With respect to etranacogene dezaparvovec, patients with pre-existing anti-AAV5 antibodies were not excluded from the phase III trial. Trials results showed that gene therapy can be successful even in the presence of low titers of pre-existing neutralizing antibodies; however, the titer should not exceed 1:678 according to the specific assay employed for etranacogene dezaparvovec [].

76 ]. Transduction inhibition assays and total antibody assays are used, although meaningful comparisons across assays are nearly impossible due to the lack of standardization. The limited availability of head-to-head studies that align assay results with clinical outcomes renders the interpretation and implementation of screening titer cutoffs difficult [ 77 ]. Accurate and robust detection of neutralizing anti-AAV antibodies is important but not easy to achieve as the required assays have not been established in clinical routine yet. Furthermore, no universal method has been implemented to reliably measure the amount of clinically relevant antibody levels []. Transduction inhibition assays and total antibody assays are used, although meaningful comparisons across assays are nearly impossible due to the lack of standardization. The limited availability of head-to-head studies that align assay results with clinical outcomes renders the interpretation and implementation of screening titer cutoffs difficult [].

78 ‐ 80 ]. In a high number of patients, liver-directed gene therapy for hemophilia led to modest increases in the liver transaminases alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) [ 78 ]. Although all hemophilia gene therapy clinical trials have shown transaminitis, this was more frequently seen in patients receiving hemophilia A gene therapy than in those undergoing hemophilia B gene therapy [ 81 , 82 ]. In the majority of cases, the reported elevations in ALT levels showed a 1.5- to 2‑fold peak above the upper limit of normal. Unfortunately, the mechanisms responsible for ALT elevation potentially reflecting liver damage have not been fully unraveled to date, but cytotoxic T‑cell attacks against transduced cells and/or cellular stress induced by the accumulation of misfolded protein in the endoplasmic reticulum are suspected [ 20 , 23 , 83 ]. Transaminitis mainly occurred within the first 12 weeks after vector infusion and either preceded a loss of transgene expression or coincided with it [ 78 , 84 ]. In clinical studies, immunosuppression with corticosteroids was initiated with the aim of dampening the immune system and thereby preserving the expression of the gene therapy product [ 80 ]. Another issue that requires attention is the emergence of potential immune responses against capsid proteins or even the transgene and its products that can lead to rejection of the transduced cells []. In a high number of patients, liver-directed gene therapy for hemophilia led to modest increases in the liver transaminases alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) []. Although all hemophilia gene therapy clinical trials have shown transaminitis, this was more frequently seen in patients receiving hemophilia A gene therapy than in those undergoing hemophilia B gene therapy []. In the majority of cases, the reported elevations in ALT levels showed a 1.5- to 2‑fold peak above the upper limit of normal. Unfortunately, the mechanisms responsible for ALT elevation potentially reflecting liver damage have not been fully unraveled to date, but cytotoxic T‑cell attacks against transduced cells and/or cellular stress induced by the accumulation of misfolded protein in the endoplasmic reticulum are suspected []. Transaminitis mainly occurred within the first 12 weeks after vector infusion and either preceded a loss of transgene expression or coincided with it []. In clinical studies, immunosuppression with corticosteroids was initiated with the aim of dampening the immune system and thereby preserving the expression of the gene therapy product [].