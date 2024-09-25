Gender differences in neurocognitive assessments: insights from a pilot study with the International Neurocognitive Test Profile (INCP) digital battery

This pilot study included 70 healthy participants recruited through public advertisements. Prior to participation, written consent was obtained from all participants. Eligibility for the study was determined based on the absence of neurological disorders, psychiatric diagnoses, dementia, and other conditions that could impair cognitive function. A screening process was employed to ensure adherence to these criteria. Initially, participants undertook the Vienna Visuo-Constructional Test (VVT 3.0), a validated instrument for identifying indicators of cognitive decline []. Only those who scored 9 points or above were included. Additionally, the Wortschatztest (WST) was administered to evaluate verbal intelligence, requiring a minimum WST-IQ score of 85 for participation. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II) was also utilized to assess depressive symptoms, with a cutoff score of 13 or below as a criterion for inclusion.

Measures

9 ]. This study is part of the ongoing evaluation of the INCP's third and latest version. The INCP, developed at the Medical University of Vienna, is a comprehensive digital battery designed to assess five of the six cognitive domains outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, through a series of subtests [].

Following the provision of written consent and completion of the VVT 3.0, participants proceeded to undertake the INCP assessments on an Apple iPad Air 2. The subtests were presented in a predetermined sequence, allowing participants to progress at their own pace under the guidance of a test administrator who was present to clarify any questions. Owing to the INCP’s continuous development, the study did not encompass all available subtests.

In the DST, participants were required to match various symbols with numbers according to a specified template. This test consisted of three rounds, each lasting 60 s, with the objective being to identify as many correct pairs as possible within the established time.

The Face Identification Test (FACE) involved recognizing 16 celebrities from black-and-white images, with four name options provided for each photograph.

Subsequently, during the City Identification Test (CITY), participants matched capital cities to their respective countries from a set of four country options, focusing on the correct city–country pairings.

The next assessment, the Pattern Cancel Test (PCT), displayed a target pattern alongside a series of similar and distinct patterns. The objective was to find all identical matches within a three-minute timeframe.

In the Emotion Face Test–short (EFT-s), which explores emotional recognition, participants were presented with a sequential array of faces, each characterized by mouth corners oriented either upwards or downwards. This evaluation was structured into two segments, with 30 faces per round. Within these segments, participants were provided with two options for response: a “happy” button to indicate faces with upward-facing mouth corners and a “sad” button for those with downward-facing corners. In the subsequent round, the response protocol was inverted.

Turning to linguistic skills, in the Verbal Vocabulary Test (VVT), the task was to determine whether a displayed word was an actual German word, as recognized by the Duden German language dictionary. Participants were provided with a list consisting of 50 genuine and 50 similar fictitious words. The decision was made by selecting either a “Yes” or a “No” button.

In the context of decision-making under time constraints, the Traffic Light Test–short (TLT-s) displayed a traffic light alternating between a green and a red light. This test was organized into two rounds, with the traffic light illuminating 30 times per round. Each illumination lasted for two seconds, with intervals of one second in between. Participants were required to press a “Go” button when the green light was shown and a “Stop” button upon the appearance of the red light. The instructions for the second round were reversed.

In the Figure Fluency Test (FFT), the objective was to create as many distinct shapes as possible within a three-minute period. The shapes were formed by connecting lines on a grid composed of dots.

During the Dice 2‑ n Back (DICE) task, four dice were displayed, moving from right to left. The die on the far left was obscured, and the second die from the right was highlighted. As the dice progressed across the screen, participants were to press the “Equal” button if the highlighted die showed the same number of points as the obscured die and the “Unequal” button if the numbers differed.

Lastly, in the Time Duration Test (TDT), 18 shapes were shown one after another for varying lengths of time. Participants were required to estimate the duration for which each shape was displayed and select it when it reappeared for the identical duration.