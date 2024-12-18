Curriculum interventional cardiology—Austria

3.1 Essential skills with focus on on-call services

Diagnostic coronary angiography is the first clinical and practical milestone on the way to becoming an independent interventional cardiologist. Prerequisites for starting training in cardiac catheterization comprise profound knowledge and understanding of the human vasculature (in particular coronary anatomy), indications, contraindications, potential complications and pitfalls of the procedure. Moreover, the trainee should already be able to analyze and interpret angiograms of normal and anomalous coronary arteries as well as those of coronary artery bypass grafts. Fortunately, the complication rates of diagnostic coronary angiography are low; however, severe acute complications, such as anaphylaxis, vasospasm, embolization, hemodynamic compromise, arrhythmia and vessel damage can still occur. As hemodynamic measurements, which require wiring of a coronary artery, are nowadays an important and increasingly applied part of many diagnostic procedures, even coronary artery dissection and perforation can very rarely occur during noninterventional cardiac catheterization. Finally, while severe bleeding complications are almost nonexistent in cases of radial artery access, they can become a major issue when femoral artery access is needed, specifically in older and frail patients. Therefore, an operator who is only cleared for diagnostic coronary angiography always requires a readily available back-up by a senior cardiologist who is proficient in interventional cardiology and able to manage complex complications as well as iatrogenic consequences of cardiac catheterization.

Anzeige

1 ] at the end of training the trainee should be able to interpret clinical information, make treatment decisions and perform the technique or procedure and manage related complications as the first operator, without direct supervision of a senior interventional cardiologist (competence level IV). The competence level IV listed in Table 2 Peripheral venous access Radial access Femoral access < 10F Closure devices < 9F Pericardiocentesis Right and left hemodynamic assessment Coronary angiography Ventricular angiography PCI in simple lesions PCI in STEMI PCI in NSTE-ACS PCI in multivessel disease PCI in bypass grafts PCI in bifurcation lesions PCI in LM Invasive physiology (FFR, iFR, RFR and others) OCT/OFDI IVUS Institutions with a 24‑h service for primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI) require on-call staff who are proficient in invasive management of acute coronary syndromes including all severity grades, such as cardiogenic shock and cardiorespiratory arrest. Physicians who cover the on-call service need to be independent operators with extensive experience in PPCI and be able to tackle possible complications of myocardial infarction as well as iatrogenic consequences of cardiac interventions. Based on the EAPCI document [] at the end of training the trainee should be able to interpret clinical information, make treatment decisions and perform the technique or procedure and manage related complications as the first operator, without direct supervision of a senior interventional cardiologist (competence level IV). The competence level IV listed in Tableaccording to the current recommendations of EAPCI should also be met when performing on-call services without the back-up of senior operators.

In particular, the independent on-call operator should be ready to tackle the following challenges: acquiring peripheral arterial access from the radial or femoral artery can be challenging in patients who are restless or in shock. Intubation of the left or right coronary artery during cardiopulmonary resuscitation may require unusual C‑arm positions or projection angles. Acutely occluded coronary arteries in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction are mostly based on ruptured previously nonstenotic soft plaques and are usually easier to cross than severely calcified complex lesions in non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction or chronic total occlusions; however, bifurcation lesions and complex coronary anatomies including coronary artery by-pass graft interventions may be needed in acute settings. Hemodynamic compromise and arrhythmia can occur during PPCI and require a prompt response. Placement of a temporary pacing wire in the right ventricle from a femoral or jugular approach is an obligatory skill for on-call operators as well as subxyphoidal pericardiocentesis in cases of pericardial effusion or tamponade. The transition of an interventional cardiologist in training to an independent on-call operator may require a phase in which a senior interventional colleague is available as a secondary back-up if the primary physician encounters an overwhelming situation. If a situation cannot be handled by PPCI in a center without on-site cardiac surgery a formal cooperation with a tertiary center is mandatory.

Competence level V includes the ability to teach and supervise the technique or procedure to junior colleagues. While a structured academic program may not be feasible in all centers, teaching of junior colleagues including an adequate teaching environment is important for all centers involved in training of interventional cardiologists and is explained in more detail in “Chap. 7”.