08.12.2020 | case report Open Access

COVID-19: IgG seroconversion under intensive glucocorticoid treatment in a high-risk patient with minimal change disease

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Michael Eder, M.D. Robert Strassl, M.D. Johannes Kläger, M.D. Christof Aigner, M.D. Florian Thalhammer, M.D. Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Željko Kikić
Summary

In this case report we present a rare case of a patient with multiple risk factors for severe coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in whom intensive glucocorticoid treatment due to incipient nephrotic syndrome coincided with SARS-CoV‑2 infection. Despite this high baseline risk profile and the use of glucocorticoids the patient developed only mild disease including IgG SARS-CoV‑2 seroconversion.

