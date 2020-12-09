COVID-19: IgG seroconversion under intensive glucocorticoid treatment in a high-risk patient with minimal change disease

The findings presented in this article have not been published previously in whole or part, except in abstract format.

Summary

In this case report we present a rare case of a patient with multiple risk factors for severe coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in whom intensive glucocorticoid treatment due to incipient nephrotic syndrome coincided with SARS-CoV‑2 infection. Despite this high baseline risk profile and the use of glucocorticoids the patient developed only mild disease including IgG SARS-CoV‑2 seroconversion.