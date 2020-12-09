08.12.2020 | case report Open Access
COVID-19: IgG seroconversion under intensive glucocorticoid treatment in a high-risk patient with minimal change disease
Summary
In this case report we present a rare case of a patient with multiple risk factors for severe coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in whom intensive glucocorticoid treatment due to incipient nephrotic syndrome coincided with SARS-CoV‑2 infection. Despite this high baseline risk profile and the use of glucocorticoids the patient developed only mild disease including IgG SARS-CoV‑2 seroconversion.