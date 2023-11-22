Comparative study of children’s mental health outcomes in Tyrol, Austria, and South Tyrol, Italy, during the COVID-19 pandemic

Study design and sample

The TCCS, which was implemented in North Tyrol (Austria) and South Tyrol (Italy), aimed to investigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on 3–13-year-olds, taking the perspective of children, parents, and educators into account, and was performed online using the CHES software (Evaluation Software Development, Innsbruck, Austria) between March 2020 and July 2022. Parents were recruited from schools and advertisements in local media. The eligibility criteria were living in North Tyrol or South Tyrol, children aged 3–13 years, proficiency in the German language, and the cognitive ability to fill out an online questionnaire.

For comparison with COP‑S 2021, we present child- and parent-reported responses for schoolchildren aged between 7 and 13 years at the third timepoint (June to July 2021). In this substudy, the children completed 141 online questionnaires (North Tyrol, 101; South Tyrol, 40), and the parents 402 (North Tyrol, 291; South Tyrol, 111).

The study was approved by the Ethics Committees of the Medical University of Innsbruck (no.1183/2020), and written consent was obtained from the participants’ families. The ethical vote of the Medical University of Innsbruck also applies to the German-speaking population of South Tyrol.