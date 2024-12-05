Clinical characteristics of human brucellosis in different age groups in the Republic of North Macedonia—A case series

Summary

Background Brucellosis is a zoonotic infection that presents a major challenge to public health worldwide.

Aim This research compares demographic characteristics, clinical features, and outcomes across different age groups in patients with human brucellosis.

Material and methods Between 2003 and 2022 a total of 508 patients with brucellosis were subjected to diagnostics and treatment at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje. The patients were classified into three age groups: children (up to 14 years old), adults (from 14–64 years) and older adults (older than 64 years). The demographics, clinical characteristics, and outcomes between patients from the different age groups were retrospectively evaluated.

Results A family history of brucellosis ( p < 0.001), fever ( p = 0.013), and hepatosplenomegaly ( p < 0.001) were significantly more prevalent in children compared to other age groups. Direct contact with animals ( p < 0.001), arthralgia ( p = 0.007), and weight loss ( p = 0.004) were significantly less frequent in children, whereas the duration of illness before brucellosis diagnosis was significantly shorter in children ( p < 0.001) compared to other age groups. Sacroiliitis was more predominant in adults than children ( p = 0.043), while focal hematological involvement was more prevalent in children than in adults ( p = 0.004). Spondylitis was more dominant in the old age group compared to the other two age groups ( p < 0.001). Favorable outcomes were achieved in 88.5% of children, 89.9% of adults, and 87.1% of older patients with specific treatment.