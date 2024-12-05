Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

04.12.2024 | original article

Clinical characteristics of human brucellosis in different age groups in the Republic of North Macedonia—A case series

verfasst von: Mile Bosilkovski, Bachir Khezzani, PhD, Kostadin Poposki, Arlinda Osmani Lloga, Marija Dimzova

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Brucellosis is a zoonotic infection that presents a major challenge to public health worldwide.

Aim

This research compares demographic characteristics, clinical features, and outcomes across different age groups in patients with human brucellosis.

Material and methods

Between 2003 and 2022 a total of 508 patients with brucellosis were subjected to diagnostics and treatment at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje. The patients were classified into three age groups: children (up to 14 years old), adults (from 14–64 years) and older adults (older than 64 years). The demographics, clinical characteristics, and outcomes between patients from the different age groups were retrospectively evaluated.

Results

A family history of brucellosis (p < 0.001), fever (p = 0.013), and hepatosplenomegaly (p < 0.001) were significantly more prevalent in children compared to other age groups. Direct contact with animals (p < 0.001), arthralgia (p = 0.007), and weight loss (p = 0.004) were significantly less frequent in children, whereas the duration of illness before brucellosis diagnosis was significantly shorter in children (p < 0.001) compared to other age groups. Sacroiliitis was more predominant in adults than children (p = 0.043), while focal hematological involvement was more prevalent in children than in adults (p = 0.004). Spondylitis was more dominant in the old age group compared to the other two age groups (p < 0.001). Favorable outcomes were achieved in 88.5% of children, 89.9% of adults, and 87.1% of older patients with specific treatment.

Conclusion

Brucellosis presents highly variable clinical and epidemiological features across all age groups; however, certain characteristics may be associated with age.
Thapar MK, Young EJ. Urban outbreak of goat cheese brucellosis. J Pediatric Infect Dis Soc. 1986;5(6):640–3.CrossRef
Young EJ. Clinical manifestations of human brucellosis. In: Young EJ, Corbel MJ, editors. Brucellosis: clinical and laboratory aspects. Boca Raton, Florida: CRC Press; 1989. pp. 97–126.
Lulu AR, Araj GF, Khateeb MI, et al. Human brucellosis in Kuwait: a prospective study of 400 cases. Q J Med. 1988;66(249):39–54.PubMed
Yinnon AM, Morali GA, Goren A, et al. Effect of age and duration of disease on the clinical manifestations of brucellosis. A study of 73 consecutive patients in Israel. Isr J Med Sci. 1993;29(1):11–6.PubMed
Al Shamahy HA, Wright SG. A study of 235 cases of human brucellosis in Sana’a, Republic of Yemen. East Mediterr Health J. 2001;7(1):238–46.CrossRefPubMed
Cama BAV, Ceccarelli M, Venanzi Rullo E, et al. Outbreak of Brucella melitensis infection in Eastern Sicily: risk factors, clinical characteristics and complication rate. New Microbiol. 2019;42(1):43–8.PubMed
Bosilkovski M, Krteva L, Caparoska S, et al. Osteoarticular involvement in brucellosis: study of 196 cases in the Republic of Macedonia. Croat Med J. 2004;45(6):727–33.PubMed
