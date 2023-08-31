Brief update on systemic therapies in myeloproliferative neoplasms

35

p

50

p

Pacritinib is a new emerging inhibitor of JAK2, IRAK1, NF-kB and inhibitor of ACVR1 []. It was approved by the FDA in 2022 for intermediate or high-risk MF patients with low platelet counts < 50 × 10/l []. The pivotal study leading to FDA approval was the phase III PERSIST-2 trial. Eligibility criteria involved primary or secondary MF in intermediate‑1 risk disease or higher, with thrombocytopenia (< 100 × 10/l), TSS > 13 and splenomegaly of at least 5 cm below the costal margin []. A total of 311 patients were randomized to pacritinib in two dosing schemes, either 400 mg QD or 200 mg BID, versus best available therapy (BAT) []. BAT included mainly ruxolitinib (45%) and hydroxyurea (19%) []. Applying the now approved dose of 200 mg BID, there was a significant difference in SVRcompared to BAT at week 24 (22 vs. 3%,= 0.001) []. In addition, there was an advantage in TSS reduction of pacritinib with a significantly higher percentage of patients achieving a TSS reduction of 50% or more (TSS) at week 24 (32 vs. 14%,= 0.01) []. Importantly, the investigators also demonstrated a significant reduction in red blood cell (RBC) transfusion dependence with pacritinib versus BAT []. Using pacritinib 200 mg BID, the proportion of patients who achieved RBC transfusion-independence with previous transfusion dependence at baseline was higher with pacritinib at week 24 compared to BAT (22 vs. 9%) []. The most common adverse events were hematologic toxicities, gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events, fatigue and peripheral edema []. In 2016 a full clinical hold was placed on pacritinib by the FDA due to issues with bleeding as well as cardiovascular events and deaths, which was lifted in 2017 []. Analogous to the JAKARTA-2 study, these concerns caused early termination and intermittent discontinuation of the pacritinib trials []. Collectively, pacritinib thus constitutes a highly interesting novel therapeutic option in severely cytopenic MF with potential benefits for transfusion-dependent patients. Unfortunately, due to difficulties with the generation of the required additional data, the company withdrew its application for EMA-approval in 2017 [].