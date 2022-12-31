 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

30.12.2022 | original article

Beneficial effects of Helicobacter pylori eradication in systemic sclerosis patients

verfasst von: MD PhD Mislav Radić, Dušanka Martinović Kaliterna, Damir Bonacin, Jadranka Morović Vergles, Josipa Radić, Damir Fabijanić, Vedran Kovačić

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Objective

Previous studies have shown that Helicobacter pylori (HP) infection is associated with increased activity and severity of systemic sclerosis (SSc), hence we aimed to evaluate the effect of HP eradication on various symptoms and inflammatory indices.

Methods

The SSc patients without dyspeptic symptoms were prospectively enrolled in this 18-month cross-sectional study. Patients were divided into two groups based on determination of HP infection. The infected group was treated in accordance with the current HP eradication protocol. Assessment of disease activity, severity and organ involvement was performed every 6 months.

Results

A total of 42 consecutive SSc patients without dyspepsia and variable disease activity and severity were recruited. Levels of modified Rodnan skin score, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C reactive protein (CRP) significantly decreased following HP eradication (p < 0.001, p < 0.001 and p = 0.001, respectively), and in the HP-negative patient group ESR and CRP values increased (p = 0.03, p = 0.002). Eradication of HP in the group of infected patients induced progressive and significant improvement of disease activity and severity over time compared to baseline (p < 0.01, p < 0.001, respectively), whereas in the HP-negative patient group these scores remained unchanged. In our study, HP eradication was associated with an improvement of clinical symptoms and disease activity.

Conclusion

These findings suggest that HP detection and subsequent eradication could be beneficial in the management of SSc patients. Although, HP eradication seems to be advantageous in infected SSc patients, larger controlled studies are needed for a potential recommendation.
Literatur
1.
2.
Yong WC, Upala S, Sanguankeo A. Helicobacter pylori infection in systemic sclerosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Clin Exp Rheumatol. 2018;36(Suppl 113):168–74.
3.
4.
5.
6.
van den Hoogen F, Khanna D, Fransen J, Johnson SR, Baron M, Tyndall A, Matucci-Cerinic M, Naden RP, Medsger TA Jr, Carreira PE, Riemekasten G, Clements PJ, Denton CP, Distler O, Allanore Y, Furst DE, Gabrielli A, Mayes MD, van Laar JM, Seibold JR, Czirjak L, Steen VD, Inanc M, Kowal-Bielecka O, Müller-Ladner U, Valentini G, Veale DJ, Vonk MC, Walker UA, Chung L, Collier DH, Csuka ME, Fessler BJ, Guiducci S, Herrick A, Hsu VM, Jimenez S, Kahaleh B, Merkel PA, Sierakowski S, Silver RM, Simms RW, Varga J, Pope JE. 2013 classification criteria for systemic sclerosis: an American College of Rheumatology/European League against Rheumatism collaborative initiative. Arthritis Rheum. 2013;65:2737–47. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​art.​38098. CrossRef
7.
LeRoy EC, Black C, Fleischmajer R, Jablonska S, Krieg T, Medsger TA Jr, Rowell N, Wollheim F. Scleroderma (systemic sclerosis): classification, subsets and pathogenesis. J Rheumatol. 1988;15:202–5.
8.
Medsger TA Jr, Bombardieri S, Czirjak L, Scorza R, Della Rossa A, Bencivelli W. Assessment of disease severity and prognosis. Clin Exp Rheumatol. 2003;21(3 Suppl 29):S42–S6.
9.
Valentini G, Rossa DA, Bombardieri S, Bencivelli W, Silman AJ, D’Angelo S, Cerinic MM, Belch JF, Black CM, Bruhlmann P, Czirják L, De Luca A, Drosos AA, Ferri C, Gabrielli A, Giacomelli R, Hayem G, Inanc M, McHugh NJ, Nielsen H, Rosada M, Scorza R, Stork J, Sysa A, van den Hoogen FH, Vlachoyiannopoulos PJ. European multicentre study to define disease activity for systemic sclerosis. Identification of disease activity variables and development of preliminary activity indexes. Ann Rheum Dis. 2001;60:592–8. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1136/​ard.​60.​6.​592. CrossRef
10.
11.
Malfertheiner P, Megraud F, O’Morain CA, Atherton J, Axon AT, Bazzoli F, Gensini GF, Gisbert JP, Graham DY, Rokkas T, El-Omar EM, Kuipers EJ, European Helicobacter Study Group. Management of Helicobacter pylori infection—the Maastricht IV/ Florence Consensus Report. Gut. 2012;61:646–64. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1136/​gutjnl-2012-302084. CrossRef
12.
13.
Richard N, Hudson M, Gyger G, Baron M, Sutton E, Khalidi N, Pope JE, Carrier N, Larché M, Albert A, Fortin PR, Thorne C, Masetto A, on the behalf of Canadian Scleroderma Research Group. Clinical correlates of faecal incontinence in systemic sclerosis: identifying therapeutic avenues. Rheumatology. 2017;56:581–8. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​rheumatology/​kew441. CrossRef
14.
15.
Bilgin H, Kocabaş H, Keşli R. The prevalence of infectious agents in patients with systemic sclerosis. Turk J Med Sci. 2015;45:1192–7. CrossRef
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
Volkmann ER, Chang YL, Barroso N, Furst DE, Clements PJ, Gorn AH, Roth BE, Conklin JL, Getzug T, Borneman J, McGovern DP, Tong M, Jacobs JP, Braun J. Association of systemic sclerosis with a unique colonic microbial consortium. Arthritis Rheumatol. 2016;68:1483–92. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​art.​39572. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Beneficial effects of Helicobacter pylori eradication in systemic sclerosis patients
verfasst von
MD PhD Mislav Radić
Dušanka Martinović Kaliterna
Damir Bonacin
Jadranka Morović Vergles
Josipa Radić
Damir Fabijanić
Vedran Kovačić
Publikationsdatum
30.12.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02142-8