Austrian consensus statement on the diagnosis and management of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

5.3.1 Echocardiography

2 Echocardiographic parameter Threshold for abnormal value Hypertrophy LV wall thickness: basal, mid and apical levela ≥ 15 mm Septal hypertrophy shape Sigmoid, reverse curve, apical, symmetric RV wall thickness: free wall, anterior wall ≥ 7 mm Diastolic function—filling pressures LAVI (method of disks) > 34 ml/m2 Septal e‘ < 7 cm/s Lateral e‘ < 10 cm/s E/A ≥ 2 E/e’ ratio > 14 Peak TR velocity > 2.8 m/s Ar duration—A duration ≥ 30 ms Cavity obstruction: gradients assessed at rest and during provocation LVOT obstruction SAM of mitral valve Late systolic obstruction signal Peak LVOT gradient ≥ 30 mm Hg Abnormal insertion of papillary muscle Mid-cavity obstruction Late systolic obstruction signal Peak mid-ventricular gradient ≥ 30 mm Hg Apical aneurysm (contrast agent) Right ventricular obstruction Late systolic obstruction signal Cut-off unclear The use of TTE is mandatory in any patient with suspected HCM. Beyond standard echocardiographic measures of cardiac structure and function TTE in a patient with an HCM phenotype incorporates specific assessments of hypertrophy, LV filling pressures, the mitral valve and its apparatus, and cavity obstruction as summarized in Table

1 Maximum wall thickness of any LV segment, preferably acquired in parasternal axes, is the essential measure of hypertrophy in HCM. The morphology of septal hypertrophy (sigmoid, reverse curve, apical, symmetric) is best assessed in apical views. Certain patterns of myocardial hypertrophy may allude to specific HCM phenocopies (see also Sect. 6.7 and Table).

2 3 65 ]. Fig. 2 Echocardiographic features of left ventricular outflow tract obstruction. a – c patient with resting obstruction, d, e patient with provocable obstruction. a B-mode in parasternal long axis showing complete SAM at late systole. b M-mode in parasternal long axis showing complete SAM ( arrow ). c Dagger-shaped obstruction signal derived from continuous wave Doppler in apical 5‑chamber view. Bottom: patient with provocable obstruction. d M-mode in parasternal long axis showing incomplete SAM at rest ( arrow ). e M-mode in parasternal long axis showing incomplete SAM during Valsalva maneuver ( arrow ). f Obstruction signal derived from continuous wave Doppler in apical 5‑chamber view with increasing gradient during Valsalva maneuver. SAM systolic anterior motion Fig. 3 LVOTO left ventricular outflow tract obstruction, NYHA New York Heart Association functional class (adapted from [ 1 ]) Diagnosis of left ventricular outflow tract obstruction by echocardiography in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy phenotype.left ventricular outflow tract obstruction,New York Heart Association functional class (adapted from []) × × With respect to LVOTO, the presence and extent of SAM of the mitral leaflets should be assessed either in B‑mode or applying M‑mode in the parasternal long or short axis. The SAM is defined as motion of an entire leaflet or at least a leaflet tip towards the ventricular septum during systole. It is described as incomplete if there is no septal contact and as complete in the case of septal contact (see Fig.). The presence of SAM should prompt thorough assessment of LVOTO including provocative maneuvers as shown in Fig.. Assessment of the late systolic distance between the mitral leaflet tip and the ventricular septum (TIS) at rest in the apical 3‑chamber view can also help to assess the likelihood of LVOTO (TIS ≤ 9 mm: LVOTO likely; TIS > 14 mm: LVOTO unlikely) [].

Provocative maneuvers are crucial for unmasking relevant intracavity obstruction. Gradients should be assessed at rest and during Valsalva maneuver in semi-supine, sitting and standing positions. More sophisticated provocative maneuvers include the squat-to-stand maneuver (standing up after 10 s in a squat position) and post-exercise gradient following exercise testing or stress echocardiography using a treadmill or bicycle. These are indicated in symptomatic patients. Dobutamine stress echocardiography is not recommended because it is not physiological and can also lead to false positive results due to direct inotropic effects of dobutamine that induce intracavity obstruction []. Additionally, nitrite inhalation may be used in experienced hands. As the postprandial state is associated with an increase in LVOT gradients, reassessment of patients with suspected LVOTO and inconclusive echocardiography within 1 h after a conventional meal can deliver higher LVOT gradients und unmask significant LVOTO []. In some patients, the precise localization of obstruction and the differentiation between LVOTO and other causes of flow acceleration (e.g., aortic stenosis, mid-cavity obstruction) can be difficult. Here, application of pulsed-wave Doppler with alternating positioning of the sample volume can be helpful. If a subaortic membrane is suspected, TEE is indicated.

For the assessment of mid-cavity and RV obstructions, the mid-ventricular gradients should be measured at rest and during provocation using CW-Doppler in apical views. An apical aneurysm should be ruled out if a significant mid-ventricular gradient ≥ 30 mm Hg is detected. Visualization of an apical aneurysm can be improved by contrast echocardiography. Care must be taken to adapting the mechanical index when applying a transpulmonary contrast agent.

The assessment of RV obstruction can be difficult using TTE due to inadequate angulation or poor resolution. Depending on the anatomy, the parasternal short axis view, apical 4‑chamber view and subcostal view can be useful. The RV obstruction should be confirmed using invasive determination of gradients.

Primary abnormalities of the mitral valve and its apparatus, such as excessive leaflet length, anomalous papillary muscle insertion and displaced papillary muscles, are common in HCM and are considered part of its phenotypic expression. These abnormalities can incite mitral regurgitation either independently or as a secondary consequence of SAM of the mitral valve in HCM patients. Analogous to LVOTO, the severity of mitral regurgitation depends on factors influencing ventricular load and myocardial contractility. Consequently, significant mitral regurgitation may not become apparent without provocation for LVOTO following SAM of the mitral valve.

When planning myectomy TTE should be supplemented by TEE and CMRI to obtain information about the potential involvement of the subvalvular apparatus and the pattern and localization of hypertrophy, especially in cases of RV obstruction, where TTE has its limitations.

The TTE parameters required for the assessment of the indication of primary prophylactic ICD treatment include assessment of the left atrial diameter in parasternal long or short axis views, maximum LV end-diastolic wall thickness, maximum peak LVOT gradient, presence of an apical aneurysm and LVEF.