Association of family history with patient characteristics and prognosis in a large European gastroesophageal cancer cohort

Patient and data recruitment

Patients aged ≥ 18 years, who were diagnosed and/or treated for pathologically confirmed gastroesophageal cancer between 1 January 1990 and 31 December 2021 at the Medical University of Vienna were included in this analysis. Programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) positivity was defined as combined positive score (CPS) ≥ 1 and/or tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥ 1 and is routinely performed at our hospital since 2020. Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positivity was defined as immunohistochemical staining +++ or ++ with HER‑2 gene amplification and has been routinely performed since 2012. Mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) was evaluated by immunohistochemical staining and although not routinely performed is available in a subset of patients. Treatment strategies were reviewed by an interdisciplinary tumor board and patients received the best available treatment according to current treatment guidelines at the time of diagnosis.

Clinical data, including patient characteristics, tumor characteristics, symptoms, treatment strategies as well as data on family history, were retrospectively retrieved by structured electronical chart review and then collected and stored in a FilemakerPro®-based (Claris International, Santa Clara, California, USA) database. The quality of retrospective data was ensured by standardized history taking. Information on patients’ genetics was not available due to regulatory restrictions in Austria.

12 ]. If multiple relatives had a history of (gastroesophageal) cancer, the relative with the closest degree was taken into account for our analysis. Family history was considered positive when a first, second or third-degree relative suffered from a patient-reported oncological disease. First-degree was classified as parents, siblings and children. Second-degree was classified as grandparents, grandchildren, aunts/uncles and nieces/nephews. Third-degree was classified as great-grandparents, great-aunts/great-uncles and first cousins []. If multiple relatives had a history of (gastroesophageal) cancer, the relative with the closest degree was taken into account for our analysis.

Alcohol consumption was classified as “none” in patients without any alcohol intake, “moderate” in patients with < 2 alcoholic beverages a day and “abuse” in patients with ≥ 2 alcoholic beverages a day according to international guidelines. Nicotine abuse was defined as positive when either active smoking was still ongoing and/or the patient had a history of ≥ 10 pack years.

Death was registered according to hospital chart data and/or public data provided by Statistik Austria. Patients without a registered date of death at the time of data cut-off were censored at the date that they were last known to be alive. Overall survival (OS) was defined as the time from initial cancer diagnosis to the patient’s death or last follow-up date.

All procedures were performed following the ethical standards of the responsible committee on human experimentation and with the Helsinki Declaration of 1964 and later versions. The study was approved by the ethics committee of the Medical University of Vienna (reference number: 1600/2021).