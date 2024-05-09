Antibody–drug conjugates in the treatment of lymphoid neoplasms

Chemotherapy represents an essential therapeutic option for the treatment of various forms of lymphoid malignancies. However, due to their nonspecific mode of action, these agents are usually associated with dose-limiting toxicities and ultimately drug resistance. With the development of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), a novel technology called antibody–drug conjugate (ADC), comprising a mAb linked to a small cytotoxic molecule via a covalent linker (Fig.), has emerged as a novel class of promising immunotherapy, presumably because of their high potency combined with high tumor selectivity. Once attached to the corresponding cell-surface antigen of tumor cells, the ADC is internalized, the cytotoxic payload is released, causing cell apoptosis.

Brentuximab vedotin

1 ], the so-called ECHELON‑1 study, or as maintenance/consolidation in patients with relapsed CD30-positive HL at increased risk of relapse or progression following autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), the AETHERA trial [ 2 ]. In the ECHELON‑1 study, 664 patients were assigned to receive Adcetris + AVD and 670 to receive ABVD. In this study, the 6‑year overall survival (OS) estimates were 93.9% in the A + AVD group and 89.4% in the ABVD group. Also, the progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly longer with A + AVD than with ABVD. Moreover, fewer patients in the A + AVD group than in the ABVD group received subsequent therapy, including transplantation, and fewer second cancers were reported with A + AVD [ 1 ]. In the randomized SWOG 1826 study, 6 cycles of nivolumab (N)-AVD were compared to 6 cycles of BV-AVD in > 940 patients in newly diagnosed stage III and IV Hodgkin lymphoma. After a median follow-up of 12.1 months, N‑AVD significantly improved 1‑year PFS (94%) compared to BV-AVD (86%). A subgroup analysis in patients aged > 60 years ( n = 97 patients) confirmed that N‑AVD markedly improved PFS over BV-AVD in older cHL patients with 1‑year PFS of 93% vs 64% in favor of the N‑AVD arm. Thus, in this elderly population N-AVD will be the new first-line standard in advanced stage cHL [ 3 ]. Already in use for several years is the anti-CD30 antibody brentuximab vedotin (BV; Adcetris®, Takeda Pharma A/S, Vallensbaek Strand, Denmark), coupled to the cytostatic monomethyl auristatin‑E (MMAE), which inhibits the polymerization of tubulin and, thus, the formation of microtubules during mitosis. Thus, the cell remains in G2/M phase and finally goes into apoptosis. Currently, brentuximab is approved for adult patients with Hodgkin's disease in clinical stage III and IV with previously untreated Hodgkin's lymphoma (HL) in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (AVD)

2 ]. BV as monotherapy is also licensed to treat patients with relapsed or refractory HL based on the pivotal phase 2 trial of BV in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Hodgkin lymphoma after failed hematopoietic autologous stem cell transplantation. At 5 years, the overall patient population ( n = 102) had an estimated OS rate of 41% and a PFS rate of 22% [ 4 ]. In addition, 38% of patients achieving complete remission (CR) on BV have remained in remission for > 5 years and may be cured, some of them without a consolidative allogeneic stem cell transplant [ 4 ]. Eagerly awaited are the results of the HD 21 study of the GHSG intended to improve the outcome of the HD 18 study by remodeling the toxic eBEACOPP regimen with BV [ 5 ]. In this study treatment with brentuximab vedotin plus the chemotherapy combination of etoposide, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, dacarbazine, and dexamethasone (BrECADD) was found to be non-inferior to escalated BEACOPP (Bleomycin, Etoposid, Adrimaycin, Cyclophophamid, Vincristin, Procarbacin and Prednison) in patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. At a median follow-up of 40 months the 3‑year PFS in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population was 94.9% in the BrECADD arm vs 92.3% in the escBEACOPP arm. These survival results demonstrate that individualized treatment with PET2-guided BrECADD is an effective therapy for advanced-stage cHL and sets a new benchmark for the primary treatment in advanced cHL [ 6 ]. In the phase 3 AETHERA trial, BV as a consolidative therapy for classical Hodgkin lymphoma after ASCT showed a significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) vs placebo at 5‑year follow-up. The 5‑year PFS was 59% with BV vs 41% with placebo. In particular, patients with ≥ 2 risk factors benefitted from the BV treatment and experienced significantly higher PFS at 5 years and a significantly delayed time to second subsequent therapy. Peripheral neuropathy, the most common adverse event in patients receiving BV, continued to improve in the majority of patients

5 ]. A recent update at the 46-month follow-up demonstrates that the recovery of follicle-stimulating hormone following BrECADD was higher in both women (age 18–39) and men. Approximately one in ten patients reported pregnancies in HD21 and pregnancy rates were twofold higher in partners of men who received BrECADD and were also higher in women [ 7 ]. Red blood cell and platelet transfusions were also reduced in the BrECADD arm. Most important BrECADD was significantly less toxic with regard to peripheral neuropathy and showed a more favorable preservation of fertility profile

8 ]. In the relapsed setting, BV is also frequently and successfully administered in combination with various agents as bendamustine [ 9 ], or checkpoint inhibitors like nivolumab [ 10 ] or pembrolizumab [ 11 ]. A further example of reducing toxicity is the BREACH trial, where the problematic use of toxic bleomycin by adding brentuximab to the combination doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (AVD) in the first-line setting in high-risk Hodgkin patients resulted in an improvement in PET negativity rate (82% vs. 75%) and 2‑year PFS (97% vs. 93%). A recently published phase III study also confirmed this benefit in terms of OS (94% vs. 89%) after a median follow-up of 73 months

12 ] and as single substance in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory sALCL [ 13 ]. In the randomized ECHELON-2 study, 452 patients were randomized (1:1) to six or eight cycles of Adcetris + CHP or CHOP in the frontline treatment of patients with systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma or other CD30-positive PTCL. The 5‑year PFS rates were 51.4% with A + CHP versus 43.0% with CHOP alone and the 5‑year OS rates were 70.1% with versus 61.0%. Interestingly, among patients who relapsed and subsequently received brentuximab vedotin, the objective response rate was still 59% with brentuximab vedotin retreatment after A + CHP [ 12 ]. BV is also used in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (CHP) in adult patients with previously untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL)