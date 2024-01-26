Antibody–drug conjugates in ovarian cancer

Although targeted therapies, such as PARP inhibitors and the VEGF-inhibitor bevacizumab, have improved outcomes in OC patients, many still experience recurrent disease []. Due to this high resistance rate, new therapeutic options and identification of additional biomarkers are of urgent need to improve the outcome of PROC.

Due to its late diagnosis, high recurrence rate, and dismal 5‑year survival rate of 45% [], ovarian cancer (OC) management poses a challenge. Especially after tumors lose their responsiveness to platinum-based therapy. In this case, therapeutic options are highly limited since platinum-resistant OC (PROC) develop multidrug-resistance leading to poor response after additional systematic chemotherapy [].

More than a century ago Paul Ehrlich, the winner of the Nobel Price of Medicine in 1908, had the vision to link a cytotoxic payload to a factor with selective affinity to the pathogen, this concept was also known as “the magic bullet”. Antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) seem to have the potential to implement this vision into modern cancer treatment; they are formed by three main components: (I) a therapeutic monoclonal antibody, (II) a potent cytotoxic agent (payload) and (III) a spacer arm as linker []. Owing to their complex design, which enables the selective delivery of potent cytotoxic agents directly to tumor cells, ADCs are promising drugs in cancer treatment by maximizing their effectiveness while minimizing harm. In 2009, gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg®) was the first approved ADC by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) []. At the time of writing this article, 13 ADCs were globally approved, including one labelled and three in late-stage studies for OC [].

Mirvetuximab soravtansine: the game changer

The results of the AURELIA study, an open-label randomized phase III trial, showed significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with PROC when bevacizumab was added to the physician's-choice chemotherapy [8, 9]. Since then, no new agents have been approved for PROC, leaving a large gap in OC treatment [7]. Currently, the primary therapies for PROC contain nonplatinum chemotherapy, either as a single agent or in combination with bevacizumab.

Mirvetuximab soravtansine (MIRV) is a potential "gap-filler"—a humanized FRα antibody with a cleavable linker and DM4, a tubulin-targeting agent, as payload. Binding to FRα leads to ADC internalization and DM4 release, which disrupts tubulin polymerization and microtubule assembly, causing microtubule destabilization, mitotic blockade, cell arrest, and apoptosis. Maytansinoids were unsuccessful as anticancer agents due to systemic toxicity, yet their high stability and solubility make them suitable for use in ADCs [9]. DM4 can spread from antigen-positive tumor cells, killing nearby cells irrespective of their antigen status, known as the "bystander" effect [10].

FRα is a cell surface glycoprotein that binds folates. Although its physiological role in nonmalignant and cancerous tissues remains unclear, most normal tissues do not express FRα [11]. In contrast to this, over 90% of OC showed FRα expression [12], with 36% of PROC tumors showing higher FRα expression. In addition, FRα is usually not expressed in normal ovarian epithelium, making it a potent target for OC treatment [13]. Notaro et al. were unable to reveal prognostic relevance of FRα expression in high-grade OC, but higher expression was associated with advanced Fédération Internationale de Gynécologie et dʼObstétrique (FIGO) stage III and IV disease and serous subtype. Interestingly, in low-grade OC high FRα expression was found to predict platinum sensitivity and improved clinical outcome, especially in advanced disease [14].

On November 14, 2022, MIRV obtained accelerated FDA approval for use in adult FRα-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer patients who had received one to three prior treatment lines [15]. The approval was based on the results of the SORAYA trial [16], an open-label, single-arm, phase III trial. The study included 106 patients with PROC, expressing high levels of FRα (i.e., ≥ 75% of cells with ≥ 2+ staining intensity) after one to three prior lines of treatment. Prior exposure to bevacizumab was obligatory, prior exposure to PARP inhibitors was allowed. The primary endpoint was objective response rate (ORR); secondary endpoints included PFS, OS, and safety. After a median follow-up of 13.4 months, MIRV demonstrated an ORR of 32% (95% confidence interval [CI] 23.6–42.2) which includes five complete responses (CR) and median duration of response (DOR) of 6.9 months (95% CI 5.6–9.7). Notably, drug activity was observed in patients regardless of the number of previous therapies or exposure to PARP inhibitors [7].

To gain global approval and to confirm the effectiveness of MIRV compared to investigator's choice of chemotherapy (IC), the MIRASOL (GOG 3045/ENGOT-ov55) trial was initiated—a global, randomized phase III study, the results of which were presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting [17].

With a median follow-up of 13.1 months, 227 and 226 patients were randomized to the MIRV and IC arms, respectively. The ORR was 42% (95% CI 5.8–49.0%) compared to 16% (95% CI 11.4–21.4%), respectively (p < 0.0001), including 12 CR in the MIRV compared to zero in the IC arm. Median PFS was 5.62 months (95% CI 4.34–5.95) in the MIRV arm compared to 3.98 (95% CI 2.86–4.47) in the IC arm (hazard ratio [HR] 0.65, 95% CI 0.52–0.81; p < 0.0001), which indicates an improvement of 35%. Median OS for MIRV arm and IC arm was 16.46 months (95% CI 14.46–24.57) and 12.75 months (95% CI 10.91–14.36), respectively (HR 0.67; 95% CI 0.50–0.89; p = 0.0046). PFS and OS also showed a benefit for the MIRV arm in BEV-naïve and BEV-pretreated subgroups [17].

With over 1000 patients in the database, MIRV’s safety profile keeps showing mainly low-grade ocular, gastrointestinal, and neuropathy events.