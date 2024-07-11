Analysis of the impact of a university distance learning course on digitalization in medicine on students and healthcare professionals

This paper examines the different knowledge and attitudes of female medical students, male medical students, faculty, and members from industry and public agencies before and after the lecture series to provide inputs for lecturer training and curriculum developer.

Various initiatives of the European Union [], individual member states of the European Union [] and representative bodies [] are addressing the development of digital skills of healthcare professionals. Medical universities are updating their curricula []. Austria’s public medical universities (Medical University of Vienna, Medical University of Graz, Medical University of Innsbruck) and the Medical Faculty of Johannes Kepler University (JKU) with a total of 11,000 students have joined forces and set up the project “Digital skills, knowledge and communication for medical students” to develop a new curriculum module on digitalization in medicine []. As part of this initiative, Baumgartner et al. [] found that medical students’ current knowledge of digitalization in medicine was limited to popular topics from the press, and that they were, in general, sceptical about digitalization in medicine. Furthermore, Körner and Seufert [] have shown that lecturers are still unsure and unprepared in this new area. With the aim of arousing curiosity and interest in digitalization and creating a pull for digitalization in medical training, a series of lectures entitled “Health 4.0—Digital transformation in healthcare” was developed as part of the overall project and made available to students, faculty and healthcare professionals as a distance learning course.

Empowering all healthcare ecosystem participants with digital skills is the key to unlocking the full potential of digitalization for patient benefit []. Future physicians must not only know how to use digital tools [] but they are also required to bring this knowledge into the healthcare ecosystem [].

Digitalization entered the healthcare sector years ago, and the number of digital applications is growing rapidly. This increasing number of future digital health applications can easily be seen in the application process of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In order to submit an application, all supporting clinical studies must be registered in the ClinicalTrials.gov database, an official website of the United States government []. A query of this public database for “study start” in the 5‑year period from 1 January 2014 to 1 January 2019, and the 5‑year period from 1 January 2019 to 1 January 2024, showed a steep increase in digital health terms in study records. The number of launched studies where the study records contained the search term “electronic health record” increased from 976 to 1982 from the first period to the second period, the search term “decision support system, clinical” increased from 481 to 890, and most notably, the search term “artificial intelligence” increased from 135 launched studies to 1520. The results of these studies will soon be incorporated into clinical practice.

For the descriptive analysis, the results of the two highest or most positive categories on the 5‑point Likert scale were added together, i.e. “fairly”/“very much” or “important”/“very important” were added together, and a threshold value of 80% was agreed and set to improve the presentation of the results.

During data cleansing, data records containing only demographic data were excluded. The data were analyzed using statistical software IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 25.0. Armonk, NY: IBM Corp., whereby a p -value less than 0.05 was considered significant. After analyzing skewness and kurtosis the assumption of normal distribution was rejected and nonparametric tests were used. A Mann-Whitney U test was used to check whether the central tendencies of the pretest and the posttest differ. The tendencies for the questions “Please rate the current importance of the following applications within your (intended) specialty.” and “Please estimate which digital applications will be particularly important in the next 5 years within your (intended) specialty.” were analyzed with a paired Wilcoxon test for the prelecture data and for the postlecture data. If a question consisted of subitems, the p -value was calculated only for the item itself. Cronbach’s alpha was used to test internal consistency. A Cronbach’s alpha of 0.824 indicates good internal consistency.

Participants selected one of seven professional groups. For the analysis, the professional groups were combined into four groups: female medical students, male medical students, faculty, industry professionals and health agency representatives.

To ensure participant anonymity, invitations to both the prelecture and postlecture surveys were sent to all 440 registered participants. Participants were redirected to the first page of the survey on the SociSurvey website via an embedded email link. Upon providing informed consent on the first page, participants were able to access and begin the survey.

The study and the survey were written in German to consider the fact that the medical curricula at Austrian universities are taught in German. The questions were translated for this manuscript.

The survey was based on previously published surveys [] and adjusted to the specific requirements of the study by an expert panel consisting of a physician, a computer scientist, two educational experts, a medical student and a technology expert. The survey covers the areas of demographics, knowledge self-confidence in digital applications, attitudes towards the future impact of digital medicine and educational requirements for the curriculum. In total 17 questions were defined, 8 questions to collect demographic data and 9 questions with subitems, each subitem based on 5‑point Likert scales for the various areas of interest (Appendix 1). The Likert scales were defined with 1 = “not at all”, 2 = “a little”, 3 = “moderately”, 4 = “fairly”, 5 = “very much” and analogously applies “not at all important”, “not very important”, “moderately important”, “important”, “very important”. A total of 16 participants were recruited for the pretest and provided comments on clarity, ease of use, and general issues. Recruitment for the pretest was done through personal contacts. As part of the internal review process, feedback was discussed, agreed and incorporated into the questionnaire by two researchers. The survey was deployed as a web-based survey using the SociSurvey platform (SW Version 3.2.11, SoSci Survey GmbH, Munich, Germany). The same survey was conducted at the beginning of the lecture series (prelecture survey) and at the end of the lecture series (postlecture survey).

All project team members identified outstanding digital projects at the different universities to present the latest applications and processes related to digitalization in medicine and to share real-world experiences from various medical specialties. The selected lighthouse projects were: “Robotic in ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgery”, “Digitalisation in pathology”, “Digital public health”, “Connected devices, data and security”, “Digital eye clinic”, “Real-world data in clinical research”, “Digital patient journey, Austrian electronic health records (ELGA), eHealth and digital therapeutics”, “Implantable heart monitor in heart attack aftercare”, “The digital patient consultation”, “Digital pills”, “Digital solutions for mental health”, “Mixed reality in operating room simulation” and “Genomic medicine and molecular precision medicine”. Each lecture consisted of a 1h presentation followed by a 30min discussion. Lecturers were renowned clinicians and industry specialists.

The public Austrian medical universities and the Faculty of Medicine at the JKU Linz jointly organized the public learning series “Health 4.0—Digital transformation in healthcare”. The lecture series was delivered as an online distance learning program to ensure broad accessibility. As a low threshold learning opportunity, it is aimed at students, faculty and healthcare professionals to arouse curiosity and interest in digitalization and make a significant contribution to understanding the effects of digitalization in medicine.

All registered participants in the lecture series were eligible to attend. The lecture series was communicated to all four participating medical universities via student newsletters. Various communication channels were used to reach healthcare professionals, including the faculty members’ newsletter, invitation mailings and posts on various social platforms.

The ethics committee of the Medical University Vienna deemed this study exempt from requiring a formal decision. The data security board of the Medical University Vienna gave its approval to this study. Participation was voluntary. Participants gave their consent on the first page of the questionnaire.

Results

Demographics A total of 440 participants registered for the distance learning course series and 351 registered participants took part in the lecture series at least once. 1 Prelecture survey Postlecture survey n % n % Status Female medical students 29 28.7 9 22.0 Male medical students 43 42.6 13 31.7 Faculty members 18 17.8 12 29.3 Industry or public agency 11 10.9 7 17.1 Total 101 – 41 – Gender Female 46 45.5 19 46.3 Male 54 53.5 22 53.7 Undeclared 1 1.0 0 0.0 Total 101 – 41 – Age group (years) <21 8 7.9 2 4.9 21–25 53 52.5 16 39.0 26–30 17 16.8 5 12.2 31–40 8 7.9 9 22.0 41–50 5 5.0 4 9.8 >50 10 9.9 4 9.8 Undeclared 0 0.0 1 2.4 Total 101 – 41 – The invitation to participate was sent out for the prelecture survey and the postlecture survey to all registered participants via an invitation email, 117 and 47 responses were received (response rate 33.3% and 13.4%, respectively). After data cleansing 101 and 41 responses were used for the analyses. Tableshows the sociodemographic characteristics of the survey participants. The majority were male medical students (42.6% and 31.7%). The ratio between female and male medical students is constant for both surveys (prelecture survey: 45.5%/53.5%, postlecture survey: 46.3%/53.7%), which differs from the total Austrian medical student population (53.8%/46.2%).

General interest in digitalization in medicine In this study three statements were used to understand the interests of the participants towards digitalization, “I enjoy working with digital applications”, “Digitalization makes my work more efficient”, “I am interested in using digital products in clinical routine”. In the prelecture survey in each of the 4 groups more than 80.0% agreed or strongly agreed. In the postlecture survey, the results moved towards 90.0%, except for faculty members where the agreement for the statement “Digitalization makes my work more efficient” dropped to 60.0%.

Knowledge self-assessment For self-assessment the participants answered the question “How satisfactorily can you explain the following terms to an interested layperson?” (The full list of items is shown in Appendix 1). Anzeige p < 0.05). Female medical students feel much less confident than the other groups, with their results rising from 21.9% to 47.5%. Male medical students, on the other hand, feel much more confident, with their results rising from 42.1% to 70.2%, which is in line with current scientific findings [ 26 , 27 ]. The results for faculty member rose from 35.7% to 70.2% and for the participants from industry and public agencies from 33.3% to 67.5%, respectively. Details see Fig. 1 Fig. 1 Knowledge self-assessment “How satisfactorily can you explain the following terms to an interested layperson” Boxplot showing the improvements in knowledge of the four groups analyzed before (prelecture survey) and after (postlecture survey) the lecture series, measured using a 5-point Likert scale ( Y‑axis ) × In the prelecture survey 34.4% of all participants answered the subitems with “fairly” or “very much”. This value increased to 64.7% in the postlecture survey (< 0.05). Female medical students feel much less confident than the other groups, with their results rising from 21.9% to 47.5%. Male medical students, on the other hand, feel much more confident, with their results rising from 42.1% to 70.2%, which is in line with current scientific findings []. The results for faculty member rose from 35.7% to 70.2% and for the participants from industry and public agencies from 33.3% to 67.5%, respectively. Details see Fig.

Attitude towards the future development of digitalization in medicine Two questions were analyzed in this section: “Please rate the current importance of the following applications within your (intended) specialty.” and “Please estimate which digital applications will be particularly important in the next 5 years within your (intended) specialty.” (The full list of items is shown in Appendix 1). In the prelecture survey, the Wilcoxon test showed a significant difference ( p < 0.05) between current importance and importance in 5 years. The postlecture survey showed a much higher rating of current importance of digitalization in medicine and a similar importance in 5 years resulting in a nonsignificant ( p = 0.15) result. In the prelecture survey the four groups in total rated “the current importance” of 8 applications above the threshold, where “telemonitoring”, “medical databases” and “big data” were rated by 2 groups, 13 applications were rated as “will be particularly important within 5 years”, where “digital imaging”, “telemedicine”, “medical database” and “big data” were rated by 2 or more groups. Anzeige In the postlecture survey, the 4 groups in total rated “the current importance” of 11 applications above the threshold, where “digital diagnostics”, “digital imaging”, “medical databases” and “big data” were rated by 2 or more groups. Of the applications 18 were rated as “will be particularly important in 5 years”. “digital diagnostics”, “digital imaging”, “telemedicine”, “medical database” and “big data” were rated by 2 or more groups.

Attitude towards the future importance of digitalization in medicine for various specialties Question 3 prompted participants to estimate “Which medical specialty will particularly benefit from digitalization in the future?” (All options are shown in Appendix 1). In the prelecture survey “medical genetics” were rated by all four examined groups above the threshold. “Radiation therapy-radiation oncology” was rated by three groups. There was no specialty rated by two groups. Female medical students, male medical students and faculty members identified only two out of 19 specialties as most likely to experience significant benefits from digitalization in medicine. In the postlecture survey nine specialties were identified by a minimum of two groups. “Surgical special subjects” were identified by all four groups. “Medical genetics”, “Pharmacology and toxicology” and “public health” were identified by three groups. “Ophthalmology and optometry”, “neurology”, “Radiation therapy-radiation oncology”, “radiology” and “nuclear medicine” were identified by two groups. The female medical students identified seven specialties, while the male medical students identified five specialties. Faculty members continued to name two specialties, which represents a relatively low expectation of the possibilities of digitalization in medicine. Members of industry and public agencies are the most positive group, naming nine specialties as most likely to be positively impacted by digitalization.