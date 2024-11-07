Amyloid-beta antibody treatment in Alzheimer’s disease

Currently, the focus of interest in drug development is disease modification through monoclonal antibodies targeting different stages of the amyloidβ (Aβ) aggregation cascade. Monoclonal antibodies lead to Aβ removal from the brain by binding against specific epitopes of aggregated β‑amyloid, facilitating Aβ clearance from the brain. This process potentially mitigates both direct and downstream negative effects of Aβ, including tau pathology, and slowing of cognitive decline []. Recently, phase 3 trials demonstrated for the first time that monoclonal antibodies reduce amyloid deposits and thereby slow the progression of symptoms of the disease []. Our article summarizes the latest findings on amyloid‑β antibody therapy in Alzheimer’s disease and discusses possible implications for treatment decisions and patient management.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the widespread diseases in aging societies. In Austria, around 150,000 people are currently affected. Pathological changes of Alzheimer’s disease can be detected in the brains of affected individuals 20 or more years before the onset of the first symptoms []. According to the amyloid cascade hypothesis and its extensions [], amyloid proteinopathy represents the initial central event in the pathophysiology that interacts with tau proteinopathy [] and then triggers a multitude of further molecular cascades leading to synaptic dysfunction and neurodegeneration culminating in cognitive decline and dementia [].

In January 2023 lecanemab received accelerated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval which was followed by full approval in July 2023 based on the clinical efficacy data. This was the first time an anti-amyloid‑β antibody has received full FDA approval. An application for approval was also put forward to the EMA, the final decision is currently pending and is expected in 2024.

Apart from ARIA‑E (12.6% with lecanemab and 1.7% with placebo) and ARIA‑H (17.3% with lecanemab and 9% with placebo), infusion-related reactions were the most relevant and frequent adverse events (26.4% in the lecanemab group and 7.4% in the placebo group). A detailed description of frequency of ARIA is shown in Table. The incidence of symptomatic ARIA‑E was 2.8% and that of symptomatic ARIA‑H was 0.7%. The most frequently reported symptoms related to occurrence of ARIA were headaches, visual disturbances and confusion. Most of ARIA occurred in the first 6 months of the treatment period (92%) and disappeared within 4 months of detection (81%). The incidence of ARIA‑E was higher in Apolipoprotein (carriers compared to non-carriers (15.8% vs. 5.4%), with the incidence of ARIA‑E being 32.6% in homozygous carriers and 10.9% in heterozygous carriers. The occurrence of any serious adverse event due to ARIA (E or H) was 0.6–0.8%. During the double-blind phase of the lecanemab studies no participant died because of the occurrence of ARIA; however, three deaths were reported in the open-label extension study, which were possibly related to ARIA.

As with other anti-amyloid‑β antibody therapies in the past, so-called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities with edema (ARIA‑E; Fig.) and microbleeds (ARIA-H) in the brain occurred significantly more frequently in the verum than in the placebo group. These changes were identified during scheduled magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) follow-up investigations. The acronym ARIA is a general term, which covers 2 classes of MRI signal alterations: ARIA‑E (edema) refers to parenchymal edema and sulcal effusion, which commonly manifest as transient hyperintensities on fluid-attenuated inversion recovery or T2-weighted MRI sequences, with no restricted diffusion abnormalities and ARIA‑H (hemorrhage) refers to deposits of hemosiderin (i.e., a blood degradation product), including parenchymal microhemorrhages (< 10 mm or < 5 mm according to different studies) and leptomeningeal superficial siderosis. The ARIA‑H manifests as very low-intensity signals, detected on gradient echo or susceptibility-weighted imaging MR sequences. The ARIA‑E and ARIA‑H are thought to be expressions of an increased vascular fragility and leakage of proteinaceous fluid and erythrocytes caused by the therapeutic effect of monoclonal antibodies [].

Amyloid-related imaging abnormality-edema (ARIA‑E; arrow) in a patient under administration of aducanumab, a monoclonal amyloid antibody which did not receive approval in Europe; shown is a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with two axial sections, performed during the Phase 3 study Engage at the Medical University Graz. The left image shows ARIA - E in the left occipital lobe, the right image shows complete remission after discontinuation of the therapy within 1 month

The primary endpoint was the clinical dementia rating-sum of boxes (CDR-SB), an integrated scale that assesses both cognitive and functional components. The CDR-SB assesses six domains considered important by patients and caregivers (memory, orientation, judgment, and problem solving, community affairs, home and hobbies, and personal care). The total score ranges from 0 to 18, with higher scores indicating more severe impairment. Lecanemab-treated patients showed on average less decline on the CDR-SB score than patients on placebo (1.21 versus 1.66, respectively; difference: −0.45; 95% confidence interval, CI: −0.67 to −0.23; P < 0.001). In relative terms, this difference corresponded to a 27% slowing of cognitive decline in the lecanemab group in comparison to placebo. The study also met almost all secondary endpoints, which included numerous cognitive and functional scales. The reduction in brain amyloid deposits in PET was significantly greater with lecanemab than with placebo. Other results such as cerebrospinal fluid and blood biomarkers indicated a similar trend. The slowing of decline in the CDR-SB as compared to placebo related to a 5.3-month delay in clinical progression over the observational period of 18 months.

In January 2023, the study results of lecanemab were published []. Lecanemab is a humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin gamma‑1 (IgG 1) antibody directed against soluble (protofibrils) and insoluble forms of amyloid beta (Aβ). Lecanemab was investigated in an 18-month, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study (Clarity-AD). Included in the study were 1795 subjects aged 50–90 years with early stage Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease) with evidence of amyloid‑β in amyloid-PET (positron emission tomography) or corresponding evidence of amyloid‑β pathology in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Participants were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive intravenous lecanemab treatment or placebo every 2 weeks.

Donanemab data provide further evidence

10 ]. In July 2023, data on the results of the donanemab study (Trailblazer-Alz 2) were published. The study design differed slightly from the other antibody studies [].

Trailblazer-Alz 2 was a 76-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study. The study was originally planned as a phase 2 study but was converted to a larger phase 3 study in February 2021 to confirm and expand on the results of the earlier Trailblazer-Alz study []. It included 1736 participants aged 60–85 years with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer's disease). Eligible participants were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive donanemab or placebo and the substance was administered intravenously every four weeks. Eligible participants had mini-mental state examination (MMSE) screening scores ranging from 20 to 28, amyloid pathology (≥ 37 centiloids) assessed by 18F-florbetapir13 or 18F-florbetaben14 positron emission tomography (PET), and tau pathology assessed through 18F-flortaucipir PET imaging with centralized image interpretation. Centiloids are a unit of measurement for the amyloid burden in the brain of Alzheimer's patients, with a value below 30 considered negative or normal. Donanemab is a monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody directed against an N‑terminal pyroglutamate epitope present in mature Aβ plaques.

Before randomization patients were divided into groups with low/medium tau burden (68.1% of participants) or high tau burden (31.8%) based on baseline tau PET values. If the amyloid plaque concentration (measured after 24 and 52 weeks) on a single amyloid PET scan was less than 11 centiloids or less than 25 but greater than or equal to 11 centiloids on two consecutive PET scans, donanemab was switched blindly to placebo.

Unlike other studies, the primary endpoint was the integrated Alzheimer’s disease rating scale (iADRS). The iADRS is an integrated assessment of cognitive abilities and daily functioning based on the 13-item cognitive subscale of the Alzheimer disease assessment scale (ADAS-Cog13) and the Alzheimer disease cooperative study-instrumental activities of daily living (ADCS-iADL). It measures the severity of Alzheimer’s disease in a single summary score. Possible scores on the iADRS range from 0 to 144 (lower scores indicate greater impairment). In the low-medium tau population, the change in iADRS score from baseline after 76 weeks was −6.02 (95% CI −7.01 to −5.03) in the donanemab group and −9.27 (95% CI −10.23 to −8.31) in the placebo group (difference 3.25, 95% CI 1.88–4.62; P < 0.001), corresponding to a 35.1% slowing of disease progression. In the overall population (low-medium tau population + high tau population), the change in iADRS score from baseline after 76 weeks was −10.19 (95% CI −11.22 to −9.16) in the donanemab group and −13.11 (95% CI −14.10 to −12.13) in the placebo group (difference, 2.92, 95% CI 1.51–4.33; P < 0.001), corresponding to a 22.3% slowing of disease progression in the verum group versus placebo. For the CDR-SB in the low-medium tau population, the difference of the change between the treatment groups after 76 weeks was −0.67 (95% CI, −0.95 to −0.40), indicating 36.0% slowing of clinical progression. In the combined population, the differences in CDR-SB between the donanemab and placebo groups were −0.70 (95% CI −0.95 to −0.45), indicating a 28.9% slowing of clinical progression. Similar treatment benefits were seen for all secondary clinical endpoints, with low-middle tau patients generally showing larger effect sizes than those in the overall population. This result is in line with the view that treatment in earlier disease stages is more efficient as compared to treatment at more advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease. After 76 weeks disease progression was delayed by 4.4 months on the iADRS and by 7.5 months on the CDR-SB in the low-moderate tau group under donanemab treatment. The percentages of participants treated with donanemab who achieved amyloid clearance to a normal level at 76 weeks was 80.1% in the low-medium tau population and 76.4% in the combined population. The effects of treatment on biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease downstream of Aβ were variable. Donanemab led to a significant reduction in plasma P‑tau217 concentrations, a marker of Aβ-mediated tau phosphorylation and secretion; however, no effect was observed on longitudinal tau PET in the frontal cortex region.

The ARIA‑E occurred in 24.0% of the donanemab group, with most being mild to moderate; 6.1% experienced symptomatic ARIA‑E, a detailed description is shown in Table. Most cases of first ARIA‑E (57.9%) occurred after approximately 3 donanemab infusions. The ARIA‑E was numerically less frequent in APOE ε4 non-carriers compared to carriers, with a higher frequency in homozygotes (40.6%) than in heterozygotes (22.8%), compared to APOE ε4 non-carriers (15.7%). The occurrence of any serious adverse event due to ARIA (E or H) was 0.5–1.5%. Infusion-related reactions were reported in 8.7% of participants in the donanemab group. During the Trailblazer-Alz 2 study, 3 participants in the donanemab group died with severe ARIA (2 heterozygous APOE ε4 carriers and one non-carrier; none were prescribed anticoagulants or antiplatelet agents; one participant resumed treatment after resolution of severe ARIA‑E and severe ARIA‑H, and one participant had superficial siderosis at baseline).

The design of Trailblazer-Alz 2 included two innovative aspects that could impact patient care. Firstly, the amyloid plaque burden was assessed by PET at 24 and 52 weeks, and patients who met predefined discontinuation thresholds in PET were switched from donanemab to placebo, which occurred in 52% of patients in the treatment group. Considering the high patient burden and expected costs of Aβ-directed monoclonal antibodies, a limited treatment duration could significantly improve the feasibility of the treatment. Secondly, patients were stratified based on the baseline tau PET, with patients in the low-medium tau group benefiting more, while patients in the high tau group showed little to no clinical benefit compared to placebo. These results suggest that in addition to clinical criteria and Aβ biomarker positivity, the classification of tau may be critical in identifying patients who would benefit the most; however, the implementation of these techniques in clinical practice will be challenging given the limited access to Aβ-PET and especially tau-PET. Further research is needed to determine whether blood-based biomarkers could replace expensive PET scans in measuring biomarker treatment response and in predicting clinical response in the future.

In July 2024 donanemab received full FDA approval. An application for approval was also put forward to the EMA, the final decision is currently pending and is expected in 2025.