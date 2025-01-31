Adjusting Health-related Fitness Assessment Models in the Context of the Global Obesity Pandemic

The Lancet ” in 2024 reports that the prevalence of obesity in many regions around the world has increased significantly since 1990 [ 1 ]. The situation has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing since 2019, and especially by the stringent restrictions imposed by political decision-makers worldwide during the various lockdown phases [ 2 ]. This is particularly deleterious for affected children and adolescents, because childhood obesity correlates strongly with increased cardiovascular risk factors and a higher risk of coronary heart disease later in life [ 3 ]. In recent decades, the global obesity pandemic has reached worrisome dimensions. A study published in “” in 2024 reports that the prevalence of obesity in many regions around the world has increased significantly since 1990 []. The situation has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing since 2019, and especially by the stringent restrictions imposed by political decision-makers worldwide during the various lockdown phases []. This is particularly deleterious for affected children and adolescents, because childhood obesity correlates strongly with increased cardiovascular risk factors and a higher risk of coronary heart disease later in life [].

4 ]. At school, these parameters are usually measured using standardized field tests such as the 6‑min run for endurance, the standing long jump or medicine ball thrown for muscle strength, and the sit-and-reach test for flexibility. Studies show that children with obesity perform worse than those of a normal weight in many of these tests. In order to systematically assess the fitness and health status of children and adolescents, national and regional health monitoring systems have therefore been implemented in many countries. The assessment of health-related or performance-related fitness is often the focus of these monitoring systems. The key parameters of health-related fitness include body composition, cardiorespiratory endurance, muscle strength, muscle strength endurance, and flexibility []. At school, these parameters are usually measured using standardized field tests such as the 6‑min run for endurance, the standing long jump or medicine ball thrown for muscle strength, and the sit-and-reach test for flexibility. Studies show that children with obesity perform worse than those of a normal weight in many of these tests.

5 , 6 ] that assessed the health and fitness status of primary school children aged 6–10 years over the period 2019 to 2022 generally confirms this. However, a notable exception is the medicine ball throw, which is used to assess muscle strength in the upper limbs. Children with obesity performed best here, followed by children with overweight, whereas children of normal weight performed worse and children with underweight performed worst (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 Unpublished data comparing the mean values of motor classification levels for individual sports tests by weight category. Our own investigation into 824 school children (aged 7–9 years). Nine levels of classification were calculated, with the highest level (9) indicating excellent performance and the lowest level (1) indicating poor performance, with very good (8), good (7), above average (6), average (5), below average (4), weak (3) and very weak (2) in between; 6MR = 6 -min run, SLJ standing long jump, MB1kg = medicine ball throw (1 kg), 4 × 10SHR = 4 × 10‑m shuttle run, JS jumping sideways × An Austrian longitudinal study [] that assessed the health and fitness status of primary school children aged 6–10 years over the period 2019 to 2022 generally confirms this. However, a notable exception is the medicine ball throw, which is used to assess muscle strength in the upper limbs. Children with obesity performed best here, followed by children with overweight, whereas children of normal weight performed worse and children with underweight performed worst (Fig.).

7 ]. In addition, recent studies have shown that children with obesity have better stability in static balance tests [ 8 ]. In addition to muscle strength, stability is also important when throwing a medicine ball, and children with obesity benefit from their increased stability. Therefore, children with obesity may have physical advantages in specific fitness disciplines, despite their health risks. These results can be explained by the greater muscle mass of children with obesity, which is developed by carrying an increased body weight []. In addition, recent studies have shown that children with obesity have better stability in static balance tests []. In addition to muscle strength, stability is also important when throwing a medicine ball, and children with obesity benefit from their increased stability. Therefore, children with obesity may have physical advantages in specific fitness disciplines, despite their health risks.

1 This can be seen in Fig.. Children with underweight or of normal weight performed best in most assessment categories, whereas those with morbid obesity performed worst. In contrast, opposite results were seen for medicine-ball throwing. In this category, children with obesity performed best, most likely because of greater body and muscle masses.

This leads to the question whether the use of medicine-ball throwing as a measuring tool for health-related fitness is appropriate, especially if not considering anthropometrics. Currently, most of the evaluation models are based on absolute performance values, without taking anthropometric characteristics such as body weight or height into account. This leads to distorted results, as the fitness of children with obesity could thus be rated too positively. A comparable problem can be seen in the standing long jump, where children of lower height are obviously at a significant disadvantage compared with children who are taller.

To minimize or avoid such systematic errors, assessment models should include anthropometric characteristics in the performance evaluation, especially by considering body weight and height when interpreting the results of the medicine-ball throwing.

In times of increasing obesity worldwide, it is essential to review and further develop the assessment basis of fitness parameters to ensure precise and fair results and to enable more accurate analysis of the (health-related) fitness of children and adolescents.

