Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

22.10.2024 | editorial

A short story of long COVID

verfasst von: Univ-Prof. Dr. Michael Kundi

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

Already after the first few months into the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic two astonishing facets of the pathogen became apparent: contrary to its name it not only causes respiratory disease but also a multisystemic disease and it is associated with long-term post-acute sequelae that affect diverse organ systems ranging from hair loss and dyspnea to affective disorders. The term long COVID was coined by Dr. Elisa Perego from the UK in a Twitter hashtag leading to a surge of messages in the social media with many sharing their experiences and reporting persistent or newly developing symptoms after acute COVID-19. The World Health Organization defined it in 2021 and after a comprehensive Delphi process redefined it in 2022 [1]. According to this definition “post-COVID-19 condition occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS-CoV‑2 infection, usually 3 months from the onset, with symptoms that last for at least 2 months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis” [1]. The post-COVID condition now has the ICD-10 code: U09.9. In the scientific literature a variety of other designations are used; however, in the public and the media the term long COVID prevails. Its advantage is its descriptive nature that does not imply assumptions about the underlying physiology. …
Literatur
1.
Soriano JB, Murthy S, Marshall JC, Relan P, Diaz JV. A clinical case definition of post-COVID-19 condition by a Delphi consensus. Lancet Infect Dis. 2022;22(4):e102–e7.CrossRefPubMed
2.
3.
4.
Elneima O, Hurst JR, Echevarria C, Quint JK, Walker S, Siddiqui S, et al. Long-term impact of COVID-19 hospitalisation among individuals with pre-existing airway diseases in the UK: a multicentre, longitudinal cohort study—PHOSP-COVID. ERJ Open Res. 2024;10(4).
5.
Ghafari M, Hall M, Golubchik T, Ayoubkhani D, House T, MacIntyre-Cockett G, et al. Prevalence of persistent SARS-CoV‑2 in a large community surveillance study. Nature. 2024;626(8001):1094–101.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
6.
7.
Donald J, Bilasy SE, Yang C, El-Shamy A. Exploring the complexities of long COVID. Viruses. 2024;16(7).
8.
Vojdani A, Vojdani E, Saidara E, Maes M. Persistent SARS-coV‑2 infection, EBV, HHV‑6 and other factors may contribute to inflammation and autoimmunity in long COVID. Viruses. 2023;15(2).
9.
Maes M, Almulla AF, Tang X, Stoyanova K, Vojdani A. From human herpes virus‑6 reactivation to autoimmune reactivity against tight junctions and neuronal antigens, to inflammation, depression, and chronic fatigue syndrome due to long COVID. J Med Virol. 2024;96(8):e29864.CrossRefPubMed
10.
Wang EY, Mao T, Klein J, Dai Y, Huck JD, Jaycox JR, et al. Diverse functional autoantibodies in patients with COVID-19. Nature. 2021;595(7866):283–8.CrossRefPubMed
11.
Kratzer B, Gattinger P, Trapin D, Ettel P, Körmöczi U, Rottal A, et al. Differential decline of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody levels, innate and adaptive immune cells, and shift of Th1/inflammatory to Th2 serum cytokine levels long after first COVID-19. Allergy. 2024;79(9):2482–501.CrossRefPubMed
12.
Zang C, Hou Y, Schenck EJ, Xu Z, Zhang Y, Xu J, et al. Identification of risk factors of long COVID and predictive modeling in the RECOVER EHR cohorts. Commun Med. 2024;4(1):130.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
13.
Lundberg-Morris L, Leach S, Xu Y, Martikainen J, Santosa A, Gisslén M, et al. Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against post-covid-19 condition among 589 722 individuals in Sweden: population based cohort study. BMJ. 2023;383:e76990.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
14.
Marra AR, Kobayashi T, Callado GY, Pardo I, Gutfreund MC, Hsieh MK, et al. The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine in the prevention of post-COVID conditions: a systematic literature review and meta-analysis of the latest research. Antimicrob Steward Healthc Epidemiol. 2023;3(1):e168.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
15.
Xie Y, Choi T, Al-Aly Z. Association of treatment with Nirmatrelvir and the risk of post-COVID-19 condition. JAMA Intern Med. 2023;183(6):554–64.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Vogel JM, Pollack B, Spier E, McCorkell L, Jaudon TW, Fitzgerald M, et al. Designing and optimizing clinical trials for long COVID. Life Sci. 2024;355:122970.CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
A short story of long COVID
verfasst von
Univ-Prof. Dr. Michael Kundi
Publikationsdatum
22.10.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02453-y