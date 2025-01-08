A comic that explains palliative care: how patients experience comic-based educational material

Theme 1: patients’ experiences with and understanding of the graphic material on PC

Initial associations with comics and triggered feelings Nearly all patients reported having read comics before and expressed a positive attitude towards this medium. Many mentioned enjoying comics during their childhood and youth, citing examples such as Mickey Mouse, Fix and Foxi, or Asterix and Obelix.

The comic material elicited various emotional reactions. Some patients quickly flipped through it and put it away (P13B), which might suggest a lack of interest or defense against emotions that the content triggered. Others expressed being deeply moved by certain passages (P01B). Some disagreed with parts of the content (P03B), while others either cried (P04B) or laughed (P09B). Many patients later verbalized their emotions. Patient P13B nodded to the question whether it made her sad, and confirmed by stating, “In a way, yes... It’s not funny” and P11B also found the booklet “depressing”. In contrast, P07B smiled while reading and P04B had tears running down her face at one point, but ultimately concluded that it made her “feel lighthearted”: “cheering up, yes, ultimately it was mostly funny”.

Positive and critical evaluation Most of the patients expressed appreciation for the project, asked to keep the comic, or requested additional copies for their loved ones. Also, P01B stated “this is the best thing I’ve heard in the last 20 years. You’re definitely hitting the mark with this activity”. It is noteworthy that readers frequently had a positive reaction when they recognized themselves or their experiences in the brochure. Reactions included: “yes, yes that’s true” (P02B, regarding page 9 and more time on a PCU); or “that’s also difficult for me” (P03B, regarding page 11/12 on grief and loss). P01B found the image of the coat appropriate and noted feeling protected in the PC unit. P10B exclaimed: “this is so close to reality, (…) with how time passes, with the clock there”. Above all, it was mentioned repeatedly that the booklet had a very informative character and that the content was of importance (e.g., P04B, P07B).

Patients expressed the benefits of visual communication in the booklet. For one participant, the comic made information “concise and crisp” (P07B). Others reiterated that the combination of text and images has also led to a better understanding (e.g., P10B). According to P11B, the images provided greater clarity as he felt they were more concrete than language. P13B confirmed that the images conveyed more than text alone. P09B agreed to prefer pictures over reading lengthy text, saying simply, “I am a picture person.” The use of images and metaphors had recently helped this patient understand her medical condition. She shared that a doctor had used an analogy to explain the consequences of her tumor in her abdomen like a blocked street inside her: “and for me it’s much easier to understand than if he somehow explained it to me medically”. P11B summarized the potential for art to serve as a means of self-expression and articulation, regardless of the medium.

The patients also provided strong opinions on what they would change in the comic. P11B pointed out that an important aspect of patient care was missing: “The most important message of this comic should be that the focus is not on the illness, but on the person, the patient”. P03B found it difficult that end of life was mentioned and expressed that the authors should be careful with such wording. He stated, “If someone doesn’t know that now or doesn’t know it at all, then they might think they’re going to die here”.

Another piece of critical feedback came from a patient and former internist who was skeptical about the effectiveness of graphic material. He stated, “I believe that a conversation is much more important. I am convinced of this and would never choose a comic to explain things to patients. Instead, I would sit down with them and try to make them understand to the best of my knowledge and ability” (P12B). He added that comics can lack direct interaction, which was crucial for understanding patients’ reactions. Patient 19B agreed that conversation is preferable to reading a comic alone. The participant expressed difficulty in her reading literacy and emphasized the importance of verbal communication.

The feedback included critical remarks about specific images (P14B), the use of certain colors (P01B, P04B, P06B, P15B), and the use of gender-inclusive language within the German version (P14B, P03B). Additional feedback indicated that humor was important (P04B), while also noting that the comic lacked humor and was too serious (P05B).